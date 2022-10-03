Advanced search
    ATRY   ES0105148003

ATRYS HEALTH, S.A.

(ATRY)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  04:12 2022-10-03 am EDT
5.900 EUR   -1.67%
Atrys Health S A : Corporate Presentation 1H22 results

10/03/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Corporate Presentation 1H22 results

September 2022

Disclamer and Cautionary Statements

This document and the conference-call webcast (including the Q&A session) may contain forward looking statements and information (hereinafter, the "Statements") relating to ATRYS HEALTH .S.A., or ATRYS Group, (hereinafter indistinctly, "ATRYS", the "Company" or the "Group") or otherwise. These Statements may include financial forecasts and estimates based on assumptions or statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations that make reference to different matters, such as the customer base and its evolutions, growth of the different business lines and of the global business, market share, possible acquisitions, divestitures or other transactions, Company's results and other aspects related to the activity and situations of the Company.

The Statements can be identified, in certain cases, through the use of words such as "forecast", "expectations", "anticipation", "aspiration", "purpose", "estimates", "Plan" or similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These Statements reflect the current views of ATRYS with respect of future events, do no represent, by their own nature, any guarantee of the future fulfilment, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the final developments and results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such Statements. These risks and uncertainties include those identified in the documents containing more comprehensive information filed by ATRYS before the different supervisory authorities of the securities markets in which its shares are listed and, in particular, the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MaB).

Except as required by applicable law, ATRYS does not assume any obligation to publicly update the Statements to adapt them to events or circumstances taking place after the date hereof, including changes in the Company's business or business development strategy or any other unexpected circumstance.

This document and the conference-call (including the Q&A session) may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein and therein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information.

Neither this document nor the conference-call (including the Q&A session) nor any of their contents constitute an offer to purchase, sale or exchange any security, a solicitation of any offer to purchase, sale or exchange of any security, or recommendation or advice regarding any security.

2

1H 2022 results

2022 guidance goals remain unchanged

2022 Guidance

Proforma revenues

220 M

Proforma Adjusted

EBITDA

50 M

1H 2022

Proforma revenues

106.3 M

Proforma Adjusted

EBITDA

25.9 M

3

ATRYS in a nutshell

360º Healthcare Services Provider

We are a global provider of healthcare services. Our goal is to deliver diagnostics and oncology therapies with the highest efficiency and precision through innovative technologies

Business areas:

Precision Medicine

Preventive Medicine & Compliance

Activity:

-

Pathology & Genetics.

-

Healthcare services and health

-

Telemedicine.

checkup for companies.

-

Nuclear Medicine.

-

Health surveillance.

-

High Precision Radiotherapy.

-

Primary Health Care

-

Medical Oncology (Chemo/Immuno)

- Safety and prevention training

services for companies.

  • Data protection.
  • E-commercecompliance.
  • Fulfillment of legal and regulatory requirements (anti-money laundering and anti-corruption).

Revenues Split %:

Clients:

Healthcare insurance companies/

Healthcare insurance groups /

SME

Hospital Groups

Companies

Geographic footprint:

Spain / Portugal / Switzerland/ Chile /

Spain

Spain

Colombia / Brazil / Mexico / Peru

ATRYS in a nutshell

360º Oncology provider

360º Oncology

Radiotherapy

Oncology

(3 facilities in Spain, 2 in Switzerland and 1 in Portugal)

Medical

Oncology

( presence in

  1. hospitals in Spain and
  1. in Mexico)

Nuclear Medicine

(2 facilities in Spain and 4 in Portugal.)

Hospital

Patients

AtrysBienzobas

Preventive Medicine & Medical Specialties

(234 centers in Spain)

Medical Oncology

  • Onco Haematology
    (> 70 oncologists)

Pathology

(4 labs in Spain)

The integration of Medical Oncology enables ATRYS to offer a 360º healthcare cancer services: from preventive medicine to cancer diagnosis and treatments.

Bienzobas acquisition rational

  • 1st private company in cancer treatment (chemo / immunotherapy) in Spain.
  • Largest medical oncologists team in the country.
  • Management team with extensive experience in oncology.
  • One Stop Shop.
  • Cross-sellingbetween diagnostics and oncology.
  • R&D and clinical trials.
  • Incorporation of oncology into preventive

Genetics (2 labs (1) Spain (1) Portugal)

medicine services.

5

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Atrys Health SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 08:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 132 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2021 4,45 M 4,36 M 4,36 M
Net Debt 2021 82,3 M 80,7 M 80,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 442 M 433 M 433 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 209
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart ATRYS HEALTH, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Atrys Health, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRYS HEALTH, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,00 €
Average target price 11,52 €
Spread / Average Target 92,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isabel Lozano Fernandez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jose María Huch Ginesta Chief Financial Officer
D. Santiago de Torres Sanahuja Chairman
Jaime Cano Fernández Independent Director
Jaime del Barrio Seoane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATRYS HEALTH, S.A.-40.89%433
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.55%125 204
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-28.46%52 752
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY29.74%19 509
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-34.82%18 515
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-29.09%14 306