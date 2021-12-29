Attica Bank S A : 2021 Q3 Attica Bank Corporate Presentation
12/29/2021 | 03:07pm EST
Attica Bank
9 - month 2021 Results
28th December 2021
Table of contents
Section 1
Recapitalisation update
3
Section 2
Macroeconomic Prospects
7
Section 3
Financial Highlights
9
Section 4
Profitability
14
Section 5
Selected balance sheet items
18
Appendix
Financial Figures
25
2
Section 1
Recapitalisation update
240mln share capital increase
Fully Subscribed Share Capital Increase
Key Information
• On 21.12.2021 the Bank successfully completed the Share Capital Increase by raising funds of an amount of €240,000,000 and issuing 1,200,000,000 new common registered voting shares. The Share Capital Increase was subscribed in full and in particular 89.8% by existing investors exercising their pre-emptive rights, with payment of a total amount of € 215,441,058.80 and 9.87% by an anchor investor.
The composition of the Share Capital of the Bank is the following: HFSF owns 62.9% of the registered share capital, TMDEDE 14.7%, e-EFKA 10.3% and RINOA 9.9%.
Shareholder's agreement in place
Key Information
• As per the Shareholder's agreement, announced on 13.12.2021, the Parties are committed to proceed to a second investment in Attica Bank by no later than three (3) months following the publication of its 2021 annual financial statements, TMEDE and Ellington are to finally hold a percentage of approximately 68% of the share capital of the Bank. Such second investment shall consist of a share capital increase either with pre-emptive rights or and potentially a "Third Capital Injection". The Third Capital Injection (if any) shall be structured either as a third share capital increase, or as an issuance by Attica Bank of warrants or any other alternative financial instrument such as a convertible bond loan to be agreed between the Parties.
Capital ratios
Pro forma 30.09.2021
CET1
12.2%
Total capital ratio
15.6%
*Capital ratios well above regulatory requirements.
