Attica Bank S A : 2021 Q3 Attica Bank Corporate Presentation

• On 21.12.2021 the Bank successfully completed the Share Capital Increase by raising funds of an amount of €240,000,000 and issuing 1,200,000,000 new common registered voting shares. The Share Capital Increase was subscribed in full and in particular 89.8% by existing investors exercising their pre-emptive rights, with payment of a total amount of € 215,441,058.80 and 9.87% by an anchor investor.

Shareholder's agreement in place

Key Information

• As per the Shareholder's agreement, announced on 13.12.2021, the Parties are committed to proceed to a second investment in Attica Bank by no later than three (3) months following the publication of its 2021 annual financial statements, TMEDE and Ellington are to finally hold a percentage of approximately 68% of the share capital of the Bank. Such second investment shall consist of a share capital increase either with pre-emptive rights or and potentially a "Third Capital Injection". The Third Capital Injection (if any) shall be structured either as a third share capital increase, or as an issuance by Attica Bank of warrants or any other alternative financial instrument such as a convertible bond loan to be agreed between the Parties.