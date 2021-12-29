Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. ATTA BANK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATT   GRS001003029

ATTA BANK

(TATT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/05
4.08 EUR   -0.97%
03:07pATTICA BANK S A : 2021 Q3 Attica Bank Corporate Presentation
PU
12/28ATTICA BANK S A : Announcement of l.4374/2016
PU
12/28ATTICA BANK S A : Q3 2021 group financial results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Attica Bank S A : 2021 Q3 Attica Bank Corporate Presentation

12/29/2021 | 03:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attica Bank

9 - month 2021 Results

28th December 2021

Table of contents

Section 1

Recapitalisation update

3

Section 2

Macroeconomic Prospects

7

Section 3

Financial Highlights

9

Section 4

Profitability

14

Section 5

Selected balance sheet items

18

Appendix

Financial Figures

25

2

Section 1

Recapitalisation update

240mln share capital increase

Fully Subscribed Share Capital Increase

Key Information

On 21.12.2021 the Bank successfully completed the Share Capital Increase by raising funds of an amount of €240,000,000 and issuing 1,200,000,000 new common registered voting shares. The Share Capital Increase was subscribed in full and in particular 89.8% by existing investors exercising their pre-emptive rights, with payment of a total amount of € 215,441,058.80 and 9.87% by an anchor investor.

  • The composition of the Share Capital of the Bank is the following: HFSF owns 62.9% of the registered share capital, TMDEDE 14.7%, e-EFKA 10.3% and RINOA 9.9%.

Shareholder's agreement in place

Key Information

As per the Shareholder's agreement, announced on 13.12.2021, the Parties are committed to proceed to a second investment in Attica Bank by no later than three (3) months following the publication of its 2021 annual financial statements, TMEDE and Ellington are to finally hold a percentage of approximately 68% of the share capital of the Bank. Such second investment shall consist of a share capital increase either with pre-emptive rights or and potentially a "Third Capital Injection". The Third Capital Injection (if any) shall be structured either as a third share capital increase, or as an issuance by Attica Bank of warrants or any other alternative financial instrument such as a convertible bond loan to be agreed between the Parties.

Capital ratios

Pro forma 30.09.2021

CET1

12.2%

Total capital ratio

15.6%

*Capital ratios well above regulatory requirements.

4

Section 2

Macroeconomic Prospects

Disclaimer

Attica Bank SA published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 20:06:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATTA BANK
03:07pATTICA BANK S A : 2021 Q3 Attica Bank Corporate Presentation
PU
12/28ATTICA BANK S A : Announcement of l.4374/2016
PU
12/28ATTICA BANK S A : Q3 2021 group financial results
PU
12/28Attica Bank S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
12/22ATTICA BANK S A : - Announcement of 22.12.2021
PU
12/22ATTICA BANK S A : Admission and commencement of trading on the main market of the athens e..
PU
12/21ATTICA BANK S A : - Announcement of 21.12.2021
PU
12/21ATTICA BANK S A : Full subscription of the share capital increase through cash payment wit..
PU
12/15ATTICA BANK S A : - Supplement to prospectus
PU
12/15ATTICA BANK S A : - Publication of the Supplement to the Prospectus
PU
More news
Chart ATTA BANK
Duration : Period :
ATTA BANK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaos Koutsogiannis Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Sotiris Mitropoulos Chairman
Dimitrios Georgiou Tzanninis Independent Non-Executive Director
Stavros Georgiou Papagiannopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATTA BANK-70.94%273
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%158 472
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.26.71%73 525
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.83%63 076
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.97%55 826
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-13.39%52 317