Attica Bank S A : 2022 Q1 Attica Bank Corporate Presentation

Commentary

GDP in Greece grew by 7.0% (on a yearly basis) in Q1 2022, reflecting strong export performance and a significant contribution from private consumption.

Economic Sentiment Indicator grew in May 2022 and stood at 108 points vs 105.1 points in April and marginally lower by 0.4 points on an annual basis, as a result of stronger expectations in all sectors except construction. Consumer confidence was also strengthened due to the improvement of the future economic situation of households.

However, the escalation of uncertainty due to high inflation, but also the war in Ukraine, moderates the expectations of households and businesses and negatively affects their consumer and investment decisions. According to the report of the BoG Governor, the Greek economy is projected to grow in 2022, but at a slower pace than initially forecasted. GDP growth is now seen at 3.8% in the baseline scenario and 2.8% in the adverse scenario, vs. 4.8% expected in the past.

According to Eurostat's spring 2022 economic forecasts, inflation is expected to peak in the second quarter of 2022 and remain high thereafter, before easing in 2023. Increasing international oil and gas prices are the main driver. Headline inflation is projected to reach 6.3% in 2022 and 1.9% in 2023.