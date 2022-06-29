Log in
    TATT   GRS001003029

ATTA BANK

(TATT)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:15 2021-10-05 am EDT
4.080 EUR   -0.97%
Attica Bank S A : 2022 Q1 Attica Bank Corporate Presentation

06/29/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
Attica Bank

Q1 2022 Results

June 29, 2022

Table of contents

Section 1

Macroeconomic Prospects

3

Section 2

Financial Highlights

6

Section 3

Profitability

9

Section 4

Selected balance sheet items

14

Section 5

Strategy Update 2022-2024

22

Appendix

Financial Figures

25

2

Section 1

Macroeconomic Prospects

Despite the geopolitical and inflationary headwinds, Greece's outlook remains robust, with GDP growth outperforming EU average rates, even under the recently revised forecasts

GDP growth (yoy)

20%

15.0%

11.7%

15%

8.1%

7.0%

10%

5%

-1.4%

-1.7%

0%

-6.9%

(5%)

-10.8%

(10%)

-15.5%

(15%)

(20%)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Source: Hellenic Statistical Authority

Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI)

120

115

110

113.0

112.1 113.1

114.5 114.6

112.8

105

108.4

108.7 111.2

109.4

110.0

108.0

100

105.1

95

90

85

80

75

70

May-21

Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Sep-21

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Jan-22

Feb-22

Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

Source: Eurostat, EC - Spring 2022 Economic Forecast

Commentary

  • GDP in Greece grew by 7.0% (on a yearly basis) in Q1 2022, reflecting strong export performance and a significant contribution from private consumption.
  • Economic Sentiment Indicator grew in May 2022 and stood at 108 points vs 105.1 points in April and marginally lower by 0.4 points on an annual basis, as a result of stronger expectations in all sectors except construction. Consumer confidence was also strengthened due to the improvement of the future economic situation of households.
  • However, the escalation of uncertainty due to high inflation, but also the war in Ukraine, moderates the expectations of households and businesses and negatively affects their consumer and investment decisions. According to the report of the BoG Governor, the Greek economy is projected to grow in 2022, but at a slower pace than initially forecasted. GDP growth is now seen at 3.8% in the baseline scenario and 2.8% in the adverse scenario, vs. 4.8% expected in the past.
  • According to Eurostat's spring 2022 economic forecasts, inflation is expected to peak in the second quarter of 2022 and remain high thereafter, before easing in 2023. Increasing international oil and gas prices are the main driver. Headline inflation is projected to reach 6.3% in 2022 and 1.9% in 2023.
  • IMF's latest report as at 21.06.2022, concluded that growth is expected to remain robust at 3.5% in the current year. Both growth and inflation are expected to decelerate in 2023, reaching 2.6% and 1.2% respectively. Significant risks continue to burden the outlook, especially from a further intensification of the war in Ukraine and uncertainties due to pandemic.

4

Prospects for the Financial - Banking Sector

Net flows of private deposits in Greek Banks (in € bn)

Flows of fixed term loans to the private domestic sector (in € mln)

350

Καταναλωτικά δάνεια

Households

Consumer loans

Προς ατομικές επιχειρήσεις / επαγγελματίες

18.0

Νοικοκυριά

%

Loans to individuals/enterpreuners

Businesses

Μη χρηματοπιστωτικές επιχειρήσεις

Στεγαστικά δάνεια

Private deposits, total

Mortgage loans

Προς μη χρηματοπιστωτικές επιχειρήσεις (δεξιά άξονας)

Ιδιωτικές καταθέσεις, σύνολο

Private deposits, 12-month

250

To non financial corporates

13.0

Ιδιωτικές καταθέσεις, σύνολο, 12-μηνη ετήσια

yoy change (right axis)

μεταβολή (δεξιά άξονας)

8.0

150

3.0

50

-2.0

Jul-19

Oct-19

Jan-20

Jul-20

Oct-20

Jan-21

Jul-21

Oct-21

Jan-22

-50

Apr-19

Apr-20

Apr-21

Apr-22

Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19

Jan-20

Apr-20

Jul-20

Oct-20

Jan-21

Apr-21

Jul-21

Oct-21

Jan-22

Apr-22

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Recent Developments

  • Deposits from the private sector increased in April 2022 by €1.4 bn, after a consecutive decrease in the last 3 months, mainly due to household deposits that increased by €1.0 bn. In the 12-month period to April 2022, the growth rate of deposits slowed to 5.8%, from 9.9% in 2021.
  • Financing to non-financial corporates stood at € 1.0 bn in April . Net financing to households continued to decrease and stood at €173 mln in April.

Source: Attica Economic Review (May 2022)

5

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Attica Bank SA published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 19:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
