Attica Bank S A : 2022 Q1 Attica Bank Corporate Presentation

Attica Bank
Q1 2022 Results
June 29, 2022
Table of contents
Section 1
Macroeconomic Prospects
Section 2
Financial Highlights
Section 3
Profitability
Section 4
Selected balance sheet items
Section 5
Strategy Update 2022-2024
Appendix
Financial Figures
Section 1
Macroeconomic Prospects
Despite the geopolitical and inflationary headwinds, Greece's outlook remains robust, with GDP growth outperforming EU average rates, even under the recently revised forecasts
GDP growth (yoy)
20%
15.0%
11.7%
15%
8.1%
7.0%
10%
5%
-1.4%
-1.7%
0%
-6.9%
(5%)
-10.8%
(10%)
-15.5%
(15%)
(20%)
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Source: Hellenic Statistical Authority
Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI)
120
115
110
113.0
112.1 113.1
114.5 114.6
112.8
105
108.4
108.7 111.2
109.4
110.0
108.0
100
105.1
95
90
85
80
75
70
May-21
Jun-21
Jul-21
Aug-21
Sep-21
Oct-21
Nov-21
Dec-21
Jan-22
Feb-22
Mar-22
Apr-22
May-22
Source: Eurostat, EC - Spring 2022 Economic Forecast
Commentary
GDP in Greece grew by 7.0% (on a yearly basis) in Q1 2022, reflecting strong export performance and a significant contribution from private consumption.
Economic Sentiment Indicator grew in May 2022 and stood at 108 points vs 105.1 points in April and marginally lower by 0.4 points on an annual basis, as a result of stronger expectations in all sectors except construction. Consumer confidence was also strengthened due to the improvement of the future economic situation of households.
However, the escalation of uncertainty due to high inflation, but also the war in Ukraine, moderates the expectations of households and businesses and negatively affects their consumer and investment decisions. According to the report of the BoG Governor, the Greek economy is projected to grow in 2022, but at a slower pace than initially forecasted. GDP growth is now seen at 3.8% in the baseline scenario and 2.8% in the adverse scenario, vs. 4.8% expected in the past.
According to Eurostat's spring 2022 economic forecasts, inflation is expected to peak in the second quarter of 2022 and remain high thereafter, before easing in 2023. Increasing international oil and gas prices are the main driver. Headline inflation is projected to reach 6.3% in 2022 and 1.9% in 2023.
IMF's latest report as at 21.06.2022, concluded that growth is expected to remain robust at 3.5% in the current year. Both growth and inflation are expected to decelerate in 2023, reaching 2.6% and 1.2% respectively. Significant risks continue to burden the outlook, especially from a further intensification of the war in Ukraine and uncertainties due to pandemic.
Prospects for the Financial - Banking Sector
Net flows of private deposits in Greek Banks (in € bn)
Flows of fixed term loans to the private domestic sector (in € mln)
350
Καταναλωτικά δάνεια
Households
Consumer loans
Προς ατομικές επιχειρήσεις / επαγγελματίες
18.0
Νοικοκυριά
%
Loans to individuals/enterpreuners
Businesses
Μη χρηματοπιστωτικές επιχειρήσεις
Στεγαστικά δάνεια
Private deposits, total
Mortgage loans
Προς μη χρηματοπιστωτικές επιχειρήσεις (δεξιά άξονας)
Ιδιωτικές καταθέσεις, σύνολο
Private deposits, 12-month
250
To non financial corporates
13.0
Ιδιωτικές καταθέσεις, σύνολο, 12-μηνη ετήσια
yoy change (right axis)
μεταβολή (δεξιά άξονας)
8.0
150
3.0
50
-2.0
Jul-19
Oct-19
Jan-20
Jul-20
Oct-20
Jan-21
Jul-21
Oct-21
Jan-22
-50
Apr-19
Apr-20
Apr-21
Apr-22
Apr-19
Jul-19
Oct-19
Jan-20
Apr-20
Jul-20
Oct-20
Jan-21
Apr-21
Jul-21
Oct-21
Jan-22
Apr-22
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Recent Developments
Deposits from the private sector increased in April 2022 by €1.4 bn, after a consecutive decrease in the last 3 months, mainly due to household deposits that increased by €1.0 bn. In the 12-month period to April 2022, the growth rate of deposits slowed to 5.8%, from 9.9% in 2021.
Financing to non-financial corporates stood at € 1.0 bn in April . Net financing to households continued to decrease and stood at €173 mln in April.
Source: Attica Economic Review (May 2022)
