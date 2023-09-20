Attica Bank informs its investors that the publication of the Η1 Financial Results 2023 will not take place on September 28th, 2023 as originally announced in the Financial Calendar but on September 22nd, 2023.
Attica Bank SA
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Attica Bank SA published this content on 20 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2023 15:42:07 UTC.