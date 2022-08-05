Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ATTA BANK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATT   GRS001003029

ATTA BANK

(TATT)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:15 2021-10-05 am EDT
4.080 EUR   -0.97%
11:06aATTICA BANK S A : - Announcement of 05.08.2022
PU
07/29ATTICA BANK S A : Update on the implementation of capital actions
PU
07/19ATTICA BANK S A : Announcement concerning the collection of the tax claim
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Attica Bank S A : - Announcement of 05.08.2022

08/05/2022 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATTICA BANK ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE REDUCTION OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF ITS COMMON REGISTERED SHARES WITH VOTING RIGHTS

Athens, 05.08.2022

The societe anonyme banking company under the company name "ATTICA BANK SOCIETE ANONYME BANKING COMPANY" (hereinafter the "Bank") would like to inform investors on the following:

The Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Bank's Shareholders of 05.07.2022, decided, inter alia, upon the following:

the share capital reduction by €159,149,827.85, through the decrease of the par value of each common share from €0.20 to €0.07, without changing the total numbers of its common shares and the building up of a special reserve of the same amount, pursuant to article 31 par.2 Law 4548/2018.

On 05.08.2022 the decision no.2995010 of the Companies Directorate (Department of Financial Institutions, Insurance SA Companies and Public Enterprises & Organizations) of the General Secretariat of Commerce, General Secretariat of Market and Consumer Protection of the Ministry of Finance and Development was registered in the General Commercial Registry, approving the amendment of article 5 of the Bank's Articles of Association, pursuant to the aforementioned decisions of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Bank's Shareholders of 05.07.2022.

Following the above, the Bank's share capital amounts to Euro 85,696,061.15 and is divided into 1,224,229,445 common registered shares with voting rights of a par value of €0.07 each.

On 05.08.2022 the Corporate Actions Committee of the Athens Stock Exchange (hereinafter "ATHEX") was informed on the reduction -pursuant to the above- of the par value of the common registered shares with voting rights from €0.20 to €0.07 per share and an equivalent reduction of the share capital by €159,149,827.85, for the purposes of building up a special reserve pursuant to article 31, par.2 of Law 4548/2018, as amended applies.

The trading of the 1,224,229,445 existing common registered shares with voting rights on ATHEX, with the new par value shall start on 09.08.2022.

For more information, Shareholders can contact the Bank's Department of Custody of Clients, Mutual Funds and Register of shareholders at 210 3669570, 210 3669571, 210 3669577 on working days and hours.

ATTICA BANK S.A

1

Disclaimer

Attica Bank SA published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 15:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATTA BANK
11:06aATTICA BANK S A : - Announcement of 05.08.2022
PU
07/29ATTICA BANK S A : Update on the implementation of capital actions
PU
07/19ATTICA BANK S A : Announcement concerning the collection of the tax claim
PU
07/05ATTICA BANK S A : - Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
07/05ATTICA BANK S A : Resolutions of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders
PU
07/01ATTICA BANK S A : Draft resolutions of the board of directors 01/07/2022 on the items of t..
PU
06/29ATTICA BANK S A : 2022 Q1 Attica Bank Corporate Presentation
PU
06/29ATTICA BANK S A : Press release financial results q1 2022
PU
06/29Attica Bank S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 30, 2022
CI
06/29ATTICA BANK S A : - Q1 2022 Group Financial Results
PU
More news
Chart ATTA BANK
Duration : Period :
ATTA BANK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaos Koutsogiannis Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Sotiris Mitropoulos Chairman
Dimitrios Georgiou Tzanninis Independent Non-Executive Director
Stavros Georgiou Papagiannopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATTA BANK-70.94%96
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.73%145 382
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.85%64 577
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.97%60 890
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.25%53 914
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-8.40%53 680