Attica Bank S A : - Announcement of 05.08.2022

ATTICA BANK ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE REDUCTION OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF ITS COMMON REGISTERED SHARES WITH VOTING RIGHTS

Athens, 05.08.2022

The societe anonyme banking company under the company name "ATTICA BANK SOCIETE ANONYME BANKING COMPANY" (hereinafter the "Bank") would like to inform investors on the following:

The Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Bank's Shareholders of 05.07.2022, decided, inter alia, upon the following:

the share capital reduction by €159,149,827.85, through the decrease of the par value of each common share from €0.20 to €0.07, without changing the total numbers of its common shares and the building up of a special reserve of the same amount, pursuant to article 31 par.2 Law 4548/2018.

On 05.08.2022 the decision no.2995010 of the Companies Directorate (Department of Financial Institutions, Insurance SA Companies and Public Enterprises & Organizations) of the General Secretariat of Commerce, General Secretariat of Market and Consumer Protection of the Ministry of Finance and Development was registered in the General Commercial Registry, approving the amendment of article 5 of the Bank's Articles of Association, pursuant to the aforementioned decisions of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Bank's Shareholders of 05.07.2022.

Following the above, the Bank's share capital amounts to Euro 85,696,061.15 and is divided into 1,224,229,445 common registered shares with voting rights of a par value of €0.07 each.

On 05.08.2022 the Corporate Actions Committee of the Athens Stock Exchange (hereinafter "ATHEX") was informed on the reduction -pursuant to the above- of the par value of the common registered shares with voting rights from €0.20 to €0.07 per share and an equivalent reduction of the share capital by €159,149,827.85, for the purposes of building up a special reserve pursuant to article 31, par.2 of Law 4548/2018, as amended applies.

The trading of the 1,224,229,445 existing common registered shares with voting rights on ATHEX, with the new par value shall start on 09.08.2022.

For more information, Shareholders can contact the Bank's Department of Custody of Clients, Mutual Funds and Register of shareholders at 210 3669570, 210 3669571, 210 3669577 on working days and hours.

ATTICA BANK S.A

1