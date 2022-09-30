Attica Bank S A : - H1 2022 Group Financial Results

Capital ratios of the Group CET1 at 6.4% and CAD at 9.94%; Capital Restoration Procedures in progress in conjunction with the support of the main shareholders of the Bank (TMEDE, Rinoa

Rationalization of cost base due to further reduction of personnel expenses by 9.8% that was offset by the increase in recurring operating expenses by 3.4% on an annual basis.

Operating Loss of €20.13 mln mainly due to the reduction of interest income and the reduction resulting from the results of financial operations and investment portfolio of the Bank.

Management Statement

In an environment of significant macroeconomic challenges, where there is concern for the global and European economy, due to geopolitical risks and the distress concerning the sufficiency of energy reserves, the outlook for the Greek Economy remains highly improved due to the impressive recovery of tourism and due to new significant investments that have been launched.

During the first half of the year, which did the effects of the health and economic crisis that the COVID-19 pandemic continued to cause, the economic activity in Greece managed to absorb all the extreme challenges and to exceed any expectations set in early 2022.

In the current environment, characterized by complex and unprecedented challenges, the Bank has the support of its main shareholders TMEDE, Rinoa LTD - Ellington Solutions and HFSF. In particular, based on the capital plan approved on 30.9.2022, as well as the business plan approved on the aforementioned date, Attica Bank is accelerating its operational and business transformation actions. In this context, the above-mentioned key shareholders of the Bank agreed to strengthen the Bank's supervisory capital, with a total amount of €490 million, out of which €459 million will be covered by the aforementioned shareholders. More specifically, an amount of €300 million will be used for additional provisions for the impairment of the Bank's total NPE securitizations, while the amount remaining from the total will be allocated for the purpose of the NPEs' management and restructuring of the Bank, so as to become operationally profitable by the end of 2024.

During the first semester, there is a significant improvement in commission income compared to the comparative period by 21%, with the largest improvement being achieved through the increase of fee income from loans by 32%, and by 30% from the increase in fee income from e-services for a 2nd continuous quarter.

Operating expenses presented an increase on an annual basis reflecting the increased general and administrative expenses and higher depreciation due to the implementation of a new business plan and the Bank's strategic investments mainly in the IT sector. The prudent management of recurring expenses as well as the reduction of personnel costs offset the reduction of the Bank's personnel by 106 employees on an annual basis.

Additionally, the new disbursements for the first semester amounted to approximately €185 million along with the improvement of quality ratios of the loan portfolio. In addition, there are no indications of an increase in the NPEs of customers who had joined government support programs, nor of other customers. The rate of formation of NPEs remains unchanged during the second quarter of 2022. Attica Bank's liquidity remains high, maintaining the level of deposits of its customers at € 2.73 billion.

2022, will be the year in which the foundations are set for Attica Bank's return to profitability through the €490 million share capital increase and the implementation of a new business plan for the period 2022-2025. In this context, the restoration of the Balance Sheet will also be achieved and capital funds will be released, which will be channeled with the optimization of all the main operating lines, with the aim of further strengthening the Bank's profitability so as for Attica Bank is prepared to cope with any unexpected macroeconomic challenges in the foreseeable future.