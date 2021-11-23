Attica Bank S A : - Information related to the share price and its volatility limits

The shares issued in the context of the increase are already systematically included in the number of notional total shares of the Bank, and for this reason are calculated in the notional capitalization of the Bank. As already announced

The adjustment of the price took place by the Athens Stock Exchange pursuant to article 2.6.3. of the ATHEX Regulations and decisions 22 & 26 of the Board of Directors of the ATHEX, as in force, and similarly, the limits of the share price volatility for the ATHEX meeting were set by the Athens Stock Exchange on the adjustment date (22/11/2021).

Attica Bank S.A. (the "Bank"), following the announcements of the Athens Stock Exchange ("ATHEX") dated 19-11-2021 and 23-11-2021, along with the explicatory announcement dated 23-11-2021 of the ATHEX, informs investors concerning the following:

4. The opening price of the pre-emptive right will also be determined by the ATHEX, based on the aforementioned regulations. The start of trading of pre-emptive rights is set for November 25, 2021.

The Bank draws particular attention and urges investors wishing to trade in its shares and pre-emptive rights to the current share capital increase, to take into account the current regulatory framework and to carefully evaluate the data reported and communicated by the Bank and the competent authorities. .

