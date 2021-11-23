Log in
    TATT   GRS001003029

ATTA BANK

(TATT)
Attica Bank S A : - Information related to the share price and its volatility limits

11/23/2021 | 03:30pm EST
ANNOUNCEMENT, 23-11-2021

INFORMATION RELATED TO THE SHARE PRICE AND ITS VOLATILITY LIMITS

Attica Bank S.A. (the "Bank"), following the announcements of the Athens Stock Exchange ("ATHEX") dated 19-11-2021 and 23-11-2021, along with the explicatory announcement dated 23-11-2021 of the ATHEX, informs investors concerning the following:

  1. As already announced (05-11-2021) the Bank is in the process of a share capital increase for the raising of an amount of up to € 240,000,000 with the issuance of up to 1,200,000,000 new shares with an offer price of € 0.20 each, with cash payment in favor of existing shareholders, in a ratio of 49.5265161872259 new shares for each 1 old share.
    The share capital of the Bank before the increase and as of today amounts to € 4,845,889 and is divided into 24,229,445 shares, with a nominal value of € 0.20 each.
    In the context of the share capital increase and as already announced (18-11-2021), the last day of trading of the shares with voting rights was 19-11-2021, while the cut- off date of the pre-emptive rights and the adjustment of the share price took place on 22-11-2021.
  2. The adjustment of the price took place by the Athens Stock Exchange pursuant to article 2.6.3. of the ATHEX Regulations and decisions 22 & 26 of the Board of Directors of the ATHEX, as in force, and similarly, the limits of the share price volatility for the ATHEX meeting were set by the Athens Stock Exchange on the adjustment date (22/11/2021).
    Under the above data: i) the closing price of the Bank's share on the last day before the cut of the pre-emptive rights, i.e. on 19-11-2021, was €3.95 and consequently the capitalization of the Bank amounted to € 95,706,307.75, ii) the notionally adjusted price that the ATHEX used during its meeting at the date of adjustment (22/11/2021) was determined by the ATHEX at € 0.2740, while iii) following the transactions that were carried out per that day, the closing price of the share was set at € 1.78.
  3. The shares issued in the context of the increase are already systematically included in the number of notional total shares of the Bank, and for this reason are calculated in the notional capitalization of the Bank. As already announced (18-11- 2021) the shares that will result from the increase will be listed for trading after the certification of payment of the share capital increase expected for 10-12-2021 and after a new approval of the Athens Stock Exchange.

4. The opening price of the pre-emptive right will also be determined by the ATHEX, based on the aforementioned regulations. The start of trading of pre-emptive rights is set for November 25, 2021.

The Bank draws particular attention and urges investors wishing to trade in its shares and pre-emptive rights to the current share capital increase, to take into account the current regulatory framework and to carefully evaluate the data reported and communicated by the Bank and the competent authorities. .

ATTICA BANK S.A.

Disclaimer

Attica Bank SA published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 20:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
