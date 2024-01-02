Announcement, 02.01.2024

Investors' Update

Attica Bank S.A. (hereinafter "the Bank") informs investors that in the context of the implementation of its Business Plan decided to terminate the cooperation with the servicer of the Omega portfolio, a company with the name "Thea Artemis anonyme company for the management of claims from loans & credits". The Bank will immediately undertake all necessary actions for the portfolio transition within February 2024 and will inform investors of any development regarding the management of NPE portfolios.

The aforementioned transaction has no impact on the Bank's capital position.

ATTICA BANK S.A.