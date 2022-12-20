Attica Bank S A : - New organizational structure

Athens, 20/12/2022

PRESS RELEASE

Attica Bank: New organizational structure -

New executives join the management team

Attica Bank redesigns its administrative structure adopting a modern and dynamic organizational charteffective as of 1/1/2023. The Bank also strengthens its internal organization and management team in order to implement its business plan so as to restore its growth along with the restructuring of its balance sheet.

The new organizational chart targets to the simplification of the Bank's structure with the aim of its effective operation and management, complying with the best practices of Corporate Governance. Along with the reinforcement of the executive administration of Attica Bank, two additional committees of the Board of Directors will be created: the Strategy Committee and the ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) Committee.

In this context, Attica Bank renews its senior management team, by welcoming four renowned banking executives: Μrs Dimitra Vourna, Chief Operating Officer, Mr Konstantinos Fridakis, Chief Retail and Digital Officer, Mrs Reggina Aslanoglou, Chief of Staff and Transformation Officer and Mr Christos Iliopoulos, Deputy General Manager, Head of Project Finance.

The Bank will undertake further changes in its management by strengthening its human resources that will be announced in January.

Mrs Eleni Vrettou, CEO of Attica Bank, stated: "Attica Bank evolves in order to respond to the contemporary requirements of its clients and the banking sector, following the appropriate corporate governance practices. We reinforce our effectiveness and competitiveness with a modern and effective operational model; we strengthen our team with dynamic and acknowledged banking managers, who bring valuable experience from institutions in Greece and abroad. We welcome our new management team members, and we shall all work with commitment, transparency and strong initiative to ensure that the Bank will be faster, more flexible and more effective to enter a new era of healthy growth, focusing on clients and their needs."

Brief CVs of the new Executives of Attica Bank Management Team

