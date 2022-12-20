Attica Bank S A : - New organizational structure

Athens, 20/12/2022
PRESS RELEASE
Attica Bank: New organizational structure -
New executives join the management team
Attica Bank redesigns its administrative structure adopting a modern and dynamic organizational charteffective as of 1/1/2023. The Bank also strengthens its internal organization and management team in order to implement its business plan so as to restore its growth along with the restructuring of its balance sheet.
The new organizational chart targets to the simplification of the Bank's structure with the aim of its effective operation and management, complying with the best practices of Corporate Governance. Along with the reinforcement of the executive administration of Attica Bank, two additional committees of the Board of Directors will be created: the Strategy Committee and the ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) Committee.
In this context, Attica Bank renews its senior management team, by welcoming four renowned banking executives: Μrs Dimitra Vourna, Chief Operating Officer, Mr Konstantinos Fridakis, Chief Retail and Digital Officer, Mrs Reggina Aslanoglou, Chief of Staff and Transformation Officer and Mr Christos Iliopoulos, Deputy General Manager, Head of Project Finance.
The Bank will undertake further changes in its management by strengthening its human resources that will be announced in January.
Mrs Eleni Vrettou, CEO of Attica Bank, stated: "Attica Bank evolves in order to respond to the contemporary requirements of its clients and the banking sector, following the appropriate corporate governance practices. We reinforce our effectiveness and competitiveness with a modern and effective operational model; we strengthen our team with dynamic and acknowledged banking managers, who bring valuable experience from institutions in Greece and abroad. We welcome our new management team members, and we shall all work with commitment, transparency and strong initiative to ensure that the Bank will be faster, more flexible and more effective to enter a new era of healthy growth, focusing on clients and their needs."
Brief CVs of the new Executives of Attica Bank Management Team
Dimitra Vourna, Chief Operating Officer
Mrs Dimitra Vourna joins the Bank's management team, undertaking the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). She will refer to the CEO. She comes from HSBC, where she joined in 1999 and evolved as COO of the Bank, maintaining this position since 2016. Between 2014 and 2016, she was Head of Operations Europe International of HSBC Bank. From 1997 until 1999 was working in Piraeus Asset Management. She holds an Economics degree from the Economic University of Athens and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from ALBA. She is also a Chief Operating Foundation Course graduate from Cambridge University.
Konstantinos Fridakis, Chief Retail and Digital Officer
Mr Konstantinos Fridakis undertakes the Chief Retail and Digital Officer (CRDO) position referring to the CEO. Mr Fridakis has 24 years of experience in finance services and IT. For the previous two years, he has been a consultant in sectors such as payments, digital strategy and transformation, cooperating with financial institutions in Greece and abroad. From 2016 until 2020, he was President and CEO of Tora Wallet and Tora Direct, subsidiary companies of the OPAP group. Between 2007 and 2016, he was a senior executive at Piraeus Bank. He holds an MBA from the University of Strathclyde Business School UK and a BSc in Management from the American College of Greece.
Reggina Aslanoglou, Chief of Staff and Transformation Officer
Mrs Reggina Aslanoglou undertakes the Chief of Staff and Transformation Officer (CTO) position referring to the CEO. Mrs Aslanoglou has more than 20 years of experience in the banking sector. From 2001 until 2009, she worked at HSBC in important positions of responsibility, being as of 2016 the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Wholesale Banking of the Bank. In her most recent role, she worked at Piraeus Bank, where she was Senior Director- Head of Business Coordination, Corporate and Investment Banking since 2019. She holds an MSC in International Accounting and Financial Management from Glasgow University.
Christos Iliopoulos, Deputy General Manager, Head of Project Finance
Mr Christos Iliopoulos undertakes the position of Deputy General Manager, Head of Project Finance. He has more than 18 years of banking experience specializing in business financing. He comes from Piraeus Bank, where he joined in 2004. He held, until recently, the position of Senior Director, Group Structured Finance - Energy and Development Banking Division. In addition, he has been a Financial Analyst at SIMA, where he worked from 2000 until 2004. He
holds an MSc in International Banking and Finance from Reading University and is an Economic and Regional Development graduate from Pantεion University.
Information to the Press: Roi Haikou, Phone: +30 2103669280, Mobile: +30 6977560728,
Email: haikou.roi@atticabank.gr
Detailed information can be found through Attica Bank's website at www.atticabank.gr