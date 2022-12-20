Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ATTA BANK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATT   GRS001003029

ATTA BANK

(TATT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Attica Bank S A : - New organizational structure

12/20/2022 | 09:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athens, 20/12/2022

PRESS RELEASE

Attica Bank: New organizational structure -

New executives join the management team

Attica Bank redesigns its administrative structure adopting a modern and dynamic organizational charteffective as of 1/1/2023. The Bank also strengthens its internal organization and management team in order to implement its business plan so as to restore its growth along with the restructuring of its balance sheet.

The new organizational chart targets to the simplification of the Bank's structure with the aim of its effective operation and management, complying with the best practices of Corporate Governance. Along with the reinforcement of the executive administration of Attica Bank, two additional committees of the Board of Directors will be created: the Strategy Committee and the ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) Committee.

In this context, Attica Bank renews its senior management team, by welcoming four renowned banking executives: Μrs Dimitra Vourna, Chief Operating Officer, Mr Konstantinos Fridakis, Chief Retail and Digital Officer, Mrs Reggina Aslanoglou, Chief of Staff and Transformation Officer and Mr Christos Iliopoulos, Deputy General Manager, Head of Project Finance.

The Bank will undertake further changes in its management by strengthening its human resources that will be announced in January.

Mrs Eleni Vrettou, CEO of Attica Bank, stated: "Attica Bank evolves in order to respond to the contemporary requirements of its clients and the banking sector, following the appropriate corporate governance practices. We reinforce our effectiveness and competitiveness with a modern and effective operational model; we strengthen our team with dynamic and acknowledged banking managers, who bring valuable experience from institutions in Greece and abroad. We welcome our new management team members, and we shall all work with commitment, transparency and strong initiative to ensure that the Bank will be faster, more flexible and more effective to enter a new era of healthy growth, focusing on clients and their needs."

Brief CVs of the new Executives of Attica Bank Management Team

Detailed information can be found through Attica Bank's website at www.atticabank.gr

Dimitra Vourna, Chief Operating Officer

Mrs Dimitra Vourna joins the Bank's management team, undertaking the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). She will refer to the CEO. She comes from HSBC, where she joined in 1999 and evolved as COO of the Bank, maintaining this position since 2016. Between 2014 and 2016, she was Head of Operations Europe International of HSBC Bank. From 1997 until 1999 was working in Piraeus Asset Management. She holds an Economics degree from the Economic University of Athens and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from ALBA. She is also a Chief Operating Foundation Course graduate from Cambridge University.

Konstantinos Fridakis, Chief Retail and Digital Officer

Mr Konstantinos Fridakis undertakes the Chief Retail and Digital Officer (CRDO) position referring to the CEO. Mr Fridakis has 24 years of experience in finance services and IT. For the previous two years, he has been a consultant in sectors such as payments, digital strategy and transformation, cooperating with financial institutions in Greece and abroad. From 2016 until 2020, he was President and CEO of Tora Wallet and Tora Direct, subsidiary companies of the OPAP group. Between 2007 and 2016, he was a senior executive at Piraeus Bank. He holds an MBA from the University of Strathclyde Business School UK and a BSc in Management from the American College of Greece.

Reggina Aslanoglou, Chief of Staff and Transformation Officer

Mrs Reggina Aslanoglou undertakes the Chief of Staff and Transformation Officer (CTO) position referring to the CEO. Mrs Aslanoglou has more than 20 years of experience in the banking sector. From 2001 until 2009, she worked at HSBC in important positions of responsibility, being as of 2016 the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Wholesale Banking of the Bank. In her most recent role, she worked at Piraeus Bank, where she was Senior Director- Head of Business Coordination, Corporate and Investment Banking since 2019. She holds an MSC in International Accounting and Financial Management from Glasgow University.

Christos Iliopoulos, Deputy General Manager, Head of Project Finance

Mr Christos Iliopoulos undertakes the position of Deputy General Manager, Head of Project Finance. He has more than 18 years of banking experience specializing in business financing. He comes from Piraeus Bank, where he joined in 2004. He held, until recently, the position of Senior Director, Group Structured Finance - Energy and Development Banking Division. In addition, he has been a Financial Analyst at SIMA, where he worked from 2000 until 2004. He

Detailed information can be found through Attica Bank's website at www.atticabank.gr

holds an MSc in International Banking and Finance from Reading University and is an Economic and Regional Development graduate from Pantεion University.

Information to the Press: Roi Haikou, Phone: +30 2103669280, Mobile: +30 6977560728,

Email: haikou.roi@atticabank.gr

Detailed information can be found through Attica Bank's website at www.atticabank.gr

Disclaimer

Attica Bank SA published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 14:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATTA BANK
12/16Attica Bank S A : Update on Investor's Information
PU
12/12Attica Bank S A : Draft Resolutions/Comments of the Board of Directors on the items of the..
PU
12/12Attica Bank S A : Report of the Board of Directors of the company "ATTICA BANK SOCIETE ANO..
PU
12/09Attica Bank S A : - Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
12/09Attica Bank S A : Notice of the extraordinary general meeting of common shareholders
PU
12/09Attica Bank S A : Update on the Share Capital Increase by the Board of Directors
PU
12/07Attica Bank S A : - Announcement important changes Ν.3556-2007
PU
12/01Attica Bank S A : Announcement regarding the share capital increase and the admission and ..
PU
11/17Attica Bank S A : Announcement regarding the admission and commencement of trading in the ..
PU
11/17Attica Bank S A : Announcement of the Publication of the Prospectus Attica Bank S.A
PU
More news
Chart ATTA BANK
Duration : Period :
ATTA BANK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaos Koutsogiannis Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Sotiris Mitropoulos Chairman
Dimitrios Georgiou Tzanninis Independent Non-Executive Director
Stavros Georgiou Papagiannopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATTA BANK-70.94%113
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.73%141 942
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK18.49%68 517
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.30%51 588
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-13.09%47 713
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.08%45 694