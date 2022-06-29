Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ATTA BANK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATT   GRS001003029

ATTA BANK

(TATT)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:15 2021-10-05 am EDT
4.080 EUR   -0.97%
01:42pATTICA BANK S A : - Q1 2022 Group Financial Results
PU
11:21aATTICA BANK S A : Announcement of l.4374/2016
PU
06/14ATTICA BANK S A : Notice of the ordinary general meeting of common shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Attica Bank S A : - Q1 2022 Group Financial Results

06/29/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 2022 GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • Fee & Commission Income increase by 25% yoy; Continuous substantial improvement in the last five quarters.
  • Increase of Total Income from operating activities (incl. results from financial investment transactions) by 7.9% yoy
  • Deposits at the levels of €2.8 bn vs loans after provisions at €1.3 bn
  • Continuous Credit Expansion in Q1 2022 with new financing and refinancing amounting to €89 mln vs €75 mln in the comparative period.
  • 11.2% of the performing loan portfolio (before provisions) relate to COVID-19 exposures.
  • IFRS NPE ratio at 33.2% and NPE Cash Coverage Ratio at 45.7%, unchanged in comparison to Q4 2021
  • Capital ratios of the Group CET1 at 6.3% and CAD at 9.7%; Capital Restoration Procedures in progress.

Management Statement

In an environment with significant macroeconomic challenges, Attica Bank focuses on supporting economic activity, helping its customers regain their market position. In this context and post to the BoD's approval concerning the new strategic plan, Attica Bank focuses on the utilization of business opportunities created by the creation of modern banking products financing the environmental strategy of its customers, as well as on the completion of its digital and business transformation with its repositioning in the market both in the digital environment as well as through its branch network, whose operating model will be changed, in order to meet modern needs.

Over the past year which was marked by the effects of the health and economic crisis that continued to be caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in an environment of intense challenges, Attica Bank has remained on track to achieve its goals by focusing on its design, modernization in key areas such as improving and upgrading IT infrastructure, digital transformation for the automation of processes. The management, among other significant projects, proceeded to the conclusion of strategic alliances with companies of recognized prestige in the context of optimizing the internal infrastructure of the Bank and the creation of a restructuring framework, will help the Bank to play an important role in the growth of the real economy in the forthcoming years.

During the first quarter, there is an improvement in commission income compared to the comparative period of 2021 by 24.5%, with the largest improvement being achieved through the increase of fee income from loans by 46%, and by 30% from the increase in fee income from e-services.

In addition, new financing and refinancing for the closing period amounts to approximately € 89 million along with the improvement of quality ratios of the loan portfolio. In addition, Attica Bank's liquidity remains high, maintaining the level of deposits of its customers at € 2.8 billion.

2022, with the completion of the securitization process and the substantial elimination of the legacy NPEs as well as the implementation of the individual actions of the key shareholders' agreement. In this context, will be a milestone year for Attica Bank. In this way, the rationalization of the Balance Sheet will be achieved and capital funds will be released, which will be channeled for the development of the Bank's operations and the significant increase of its loan portfolio, areas in which the Bank's management will focus.

On 18th April 2022, the Management of the Bank received a letter from the main shareholders TMEDE, Rinoa Ltd - Ellington Solutions S.A. and HFSF, in the context of the binding agreement between them from 09.12.2021, which refers to specific amounts available under the terms of the Agreement and the HFSF Law and in order for Attica Bank to maintain its vialibility and the development of its operations.

Presently, the process of preparation regarding the implementation of the supervisory capital enhancing actions is completed, based on the relevant capital and business plans, which are expected to be approved in the near future by the relevant supervisory authorities and the internal bodies of the Bank.

The macroeconomic environment remains volatile due to geopolitical uncertainty as well as increasing energy and commodity prices. Growth prospects have deteriorated as increasing inflation is a key factor in the global economy outlook. However, the development prospects for Greece remain strong due to the anticipated recovery of tourism and the new significant investments that have been launched in the country.

Rising Progress of Loan's

Disbursements

Strong liquidity and

funding capacity

Full Coverage of Share

Capital Increase

Capital Restoration

Plan

Capital Restoration

Plan

Capital Restoration

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Attica Bank continued its rising progress in granting new loans in accordance with its strategic plan.
  • Gross Loans amounted to €1.65 bn and excluding Astir 1 & 2 gross loans amounted to €1 bn. New financing and refinancing stood at €89 mln, out of which €81.9 mln concern corporate and €6.8 mln retail loans. Attica Bank's strategy focuses on financing investments mainly in the energy, infrastructure and tourism sectors.
  • The Bank maintained its strong liquidity profile with the deposits' balances amounted to €2.8 bn as at 31.03.2022. Current and savings accounts stood at €992 mln and time deposits at €1,769 mln. The minimum supervisory liquidity ratios remain well above the threshold during the first quarter. In particular, LCR stood at 275% and the gross loans to deposits ratio stood at 59.5%.
  • At the same time, the average cost of deposits decreased further by 0.09 bps compared to FY 2021, while a further decrease was observed in the average cost of time deposits by 0.09 bps. The significant improvement in liquidity has made the Group more focused on cost management throughout 2022, in an effort to strike a balance between attracting deposits and reducing interest expenses.
  • In December 2021, the Bank successfully completed the full coverage of the share capital increase, amounting to €240 mln.
  • In April 2022, and following their letter dated 13.12.2021, the Bank received a letter from the main shareholders TMEDE, Rinoa Ltd - Ellington Solutions S.A. and HFSF relating to the basic terms of their agreement and their intention to proceed to a second investment in the Bank, up to € 365 mln, through a second share capital increase and, if required, to a third capital injection and / or additional alternative actions.

Capital Restoration

Plan

Capital Restoration

Plan

Capital Restoration

Plan

Capital Restoration

Plan

Capital Restoration

Plan

Capital Restoration

Plan

Capital Restoration

Plan

  • The process until the receipt of the preliminary credit rating is on-going and the relevant reports are expected by the end of July 2022. The completion of this process will determine the management strategy of the securitized MEAs, based on the prevailing market conditions.
  • During the first months of 2022, Attica Bank also proceeded with additional actions to further enhance its regulatory capital. More specifically, the Bank's management the active utilization of its investment property (estimated positive effect of 30 basis points on CET1 terms).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Attica Bank SA published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 17:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATTA BANK
01:42pATTICA BANK S A : - Q1 2022 Group Financial Results
PU
11:21aATTICA BANK S A : Announcement of l.4374/2016
PU
06/14ATTICA BANK S A : Notice of the ordinary general meeting of common shareholders
PU
05/03TRANSCRIPT : Attica Bank S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
05/03Attica Bank S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
05/03ATTICA BANK S A : - FY 2021 Group Financial Results
PU
05/03ATTICA BANK S A : 2021 FY Attica Bank Corporate Presentation
PU
03/24ATTICA BANK S A : Reconstitution of the Board of Directors - Amendment of representation p..
PU
03/01ATTICA BANK S A : Announcement 1233/2022 (no English translation available)
PU
02/08ATTICA BANK S A : Reconstitution of the Board of Directors - Amendment of representation p..
PU
More news
Chart ATTA BANK
Duration : Period :
ATTA BANK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaos Koutsogiannis Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Sotiris Mitropoulos Chairman
Dimitrios Georgiou Tzanninis Independent Non-Executive Director
Stavros Georgiou Papagiannopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATTA BANK-70.94%108
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%154 853
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.10.79%72 424
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.00%60 604
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.26%60 301
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.39%51 935