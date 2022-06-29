Attica Bank S A : - Q1 2022 Group Financial Results

Management Statement

In an environment with significant macroeconomic challenges, Attica Bank focuses on supporting economic activity, helping its customers regain their market position. In this context and post to the BoD's approval concerning the new strategic plan, Attica Bank focuses on the utilization of business opportunities created by the creation of modern banking products financing the environmental strategy of its customers, as well as on the completion of its digital and business transformation with its repositioning in the market both in the digital environment as well as through its branch network, whose operating model will be changed, in order to meet modern needs.

Over the past year which was marked by the effects of the health and economic crisis that continued to be caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in an environment of intense challenges, Attica Bank has remained on track to achieve its goals by focusing on its design, modernization in key areas such as improving and upgrading IT infrastructure, digital transformation for the automation of processes. The management, among other significant projects, proceeded to the conclusion of strategic alliances with companies of recognized prestige in the context of optimizing the internal infrastructure of the Bank and the creation of a restructuring framework, will help the Bank to play an important role in the growth of the real economy in the forthcoming years.

During the first quarter, there is an improvement in commission income compared to the comparative period of 2021 by 24.5%, with the largest improvement being achieved through the increase of fee income from loans by 46%, and by 30% from the increase in fee income from e-services.

In addition, new financing and refinancing for the closing period amounts to approximately € 89 million along with the improvement of quality ratios of the loan portfolio. In addition, Attica Bank's liquidity remains high, maintaining the level of deposits of its customers at € 2.8 billion.

2022, with the completion of the securitization process and the substantial elimination of the legacy NPEs as well as the implementation of the individual actions of the key shareholders' agreement. In this context, will be a milestone year for Attica Bank. In this way, the rationalization of the Balance Sheet will be achieved and capital funds will be released, which will be channeled for the development of the Bank's operations and the significant increase of its loan portfolio, areas in which the Bank's management will focus.

On 18th April 2022, the Management of the Bank received a letter from the main shareholders TMEDE, Rinoa Ltd - Ellington Solutions S.A. and HFSF, in the context of the binding agreement between them from 09.12.2021, which refers to specific amounts available under the terms of the Agreement and the HFSF Law and in order for Attica Bank to maintain its vialibility and the development of its operations.

Presently, the process of preparation regarding the implementation of the supervisory capital enhancing actions is completed, based on the relevant capital and business plans, which are expected to be approved in the near future by the relevant supervisory authorities and the internal bodies of the Bank.