Attica Bank S A : - Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 05.07.2022 RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Attica Bank Societe Anonyme Banking Company (hereinafter: "the Bank"), pursuant to article 4.1.3.3. of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, announces that, on 5th July 2022, Tuesday at 12:00, the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held, who are holders of common shares, remotely through teleconferencing (with the use of audiovisual or electronic means), according to L. 4548/2018 "Reform of the law of Societes Anonymes", as amended and in force, the relevant provisions of L. 2396/1996 on dematerialized shares, the Bank's Articles of Association 34 and 37 and, due to the current state of emergency and in conformance with the preventive measures against the spread of covid-19, from the premises of the Athens Stock Exchange, with the meeting being transmitted to the sixth floor of the building of TMEDE, on 3-5 Palaion Patron Germanou str. and under the provisions of art.125 of L.4548/2018 in which they participated, in person or by proxy of shareholders, representing 1,196,780,633 common registered shares with voting rights out of 1,224,229,445 common shares in total, i.e. 97.76% of the Bank's total paid up common share capital, forming the quorum required by Law. The General Meeting decided the following as regards to the items of the agenda: Item 1: a) Announcement of the election of the members of the BoD in replacement of the members resigned, according to article 82 par.1 of Law 4548/2018, and b) Appointment of independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors. It was announced in accordance with article 82 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018 that the Board of Directors: 1. At its meeting on 15th July 2021 elected as new independent members of the Board of Directors to replace the remaining two (2) of those who resigned during the meeting of the Board of Directors of 30-11-2020 independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors, Mrs. Charikleia Vardakari and Venetia Koussia, with the same terms. According to the decision of the Board of Directors dated 15-07-2021, following the Minutes of 15-07-2021 of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for Members of the Board of Directors, it was 1

ascertained that the two independent members - Charikleia Vardakari and Venetia Koussia, at the time of their election, both fulfill the criteria of independence of article 4 of law 3016/2002, as well as the criteria of independence of article 9 par. 1, 2, 3 and 4 of Law 4706/2020, as well as the suitability criteria set forth in the Suitability and Nomination Policy for members of the Board of Directors of the Bank. At its meeting on November 24 th , 2021, following the 24-11-2021 Minutes of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for Members of the Board of Directors, a new non- executive member of the Board of Directors Mr. Avraam (Minos) Moissis of Ezra was elected as a representative of the Financial Stability Fund, in accordance with the provisions of Law 3864/2010 and the rights concerning this law. For this member it has been verified that he meets the suitability criteria provided in the Suitability and Nomination Policy for members of the Board of Directors of the Bank. The abovementioned election is valid further to the application of the provisions of L. 3864/2010 and the indication of the Fund is maintained in any case until the end of the term of office of the aforementioned Board of Directors. At its meeting on February 8 th , 2022, after the resignation of Mr. Theodoros Pantalakis, both from the position of member of the Board of Directors and from the position of Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Elias Betsis and Mr. Christos-Stergios Glavanis from members of the Board of Directors, the BoD elected, following the Minutes from 08-02-2022 of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for Members of the Board of Directors, as a new member Mr. Michail Andreadis, attributing to him the status of executive member (with the date of commencement of his duties on 14-2-2022), and as new non-executive members Mrs. Irini Maragkoudaki and Mr. Markos Koutis. It has been verified, as far as for these members, by the aforementioned Committee that they fulfill the suitability criteria provided by the Suitability and Nomination Policy for members of the Board of Directors of the Bank. The election of the abovementioned members is valid for the residual term of office of the Board of Directors.

At the same meeting, Mr. Konstantinos Tsagkaropoulos resigned from the position of Vice- Chairman of the Board of Directors. According to the relevant decision of the Board of Directors, following the Minutes of 08-02-2022 of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for Members of the Board of Directors, it was verified that after the abovementioned resignation from the position of Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Tsagkaropoulos meet the criteria of independence of article 9 par. of the Bank and the Board of Directors appointed him the status of an independent non-executive member in replacement of Mr. Glavanis. At its meeting on March 24, 2022, after accepting the resignations of the independent non- executive members of the Board of Directors, Mr. Sotirios Karkalakos, Mr. Konstantinos Tsagkaropoulos and Mrs. Venetia Koussia, the BoD elected Mr. Ioannis Zographakis, Aimillios Giannopoulos and Grigorios Zarifopoulos in replacement of the aforementioned members with the same terms. According to the BoD Resolution of 24.03.2022 and following the 23-03-2022 Minutes of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for Members of the Board of Directors, it was verified that the three independent members Mr. Ioannis Zographakis, Mr. Aimillios Giannopoulos and Mr. Grigorios Zarifopoulos met the independence criteria of article par. 1, 2, 3 and 4 of law 4706/2020, as well as the suitability criteria set forth in the Suitability and Nomination Policy for members of the Board of Directors of the Bank. 2

At the same meeting, the Board of Directors elected, following the Minutes from 23-03- 2022 of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for Members of the Board of Directors, Mr. Patrick Horend as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors in order to complete its 11-member composition. For this member it has been verified that he meets the suitability criteria set forth in the Suitability and Nomination Policy for members of the Board of Directors of the Bank. The election of the aforementioned members is valid for the residual term of office of the Board of Directors. Decided unanimously that the current composition fulfills the provisions of the resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting dated 15.07.2021, which set the number of independent members at 1/3 of the number of members of the Board of Directors, while it has been verified that according to the Minutes from 23-03-2022 of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for Members of the Board of Directors that was announced to the BoD meeting of 24.03.2022 that three independent members Mr. Ioannis Zographakis, Mr. Aimillios Giannopoulos and Mr. Grigorios Zarifopoulos, meet both the independence criteria of article 9 par. 1, 2, 3 and 4 of law 4706/2020, as well as the suitability criteria set forth in the Suitability and Nomination Policy for members of the Board of Directors of the Bank.

Following the above, it was unanimously decided that the number of independent members of the Board shall be at least one third (1/3) of the total number of its members, rounded to the nearest whole number, and certify the status of the following members as independent: to the member of the Board of Directors Venetia Koussia, who was elected by the BoD in replacement of a resigned independent member, according to the abovementioned, for the period from 15-07-2021 until her resignation (24-03-2022) to the member of the Board of Directors Konstantinos Tsagkaropoulos for the period from 08-02-2022 until the date of his resignation (23-3-2022) to the member of the Board of Directors Charikleia Vardakari, who was elected by the BoD to replace a resigned independent member, according to the abovementioned, for the period from 15-07-2021 until the end of the term of office of the current Board of Directors, i.e. until 02-09-2023 to the members of the Board of Directors Ioannis Zographakis, Aimillios Giannopoulos and Grigorios Zarifopoulos, who were elected by the Board of Directors in order to replace the resigned independent members, according to the aforementioned, for the period until the end of the term of office of the current Board of Directors, i.e. until 02-09-2023. Item 2: a) Announcement of replacement of independent BoD member - member of Audit Committee pursuant to article 44 par.1 (f) case a' of L.4449/2017 and b) Redefining of Audit Committee. It was announced that : i) following the resolutions of the Board of Directors dated 08-02- 2022, Mrs. Charikleia Vardakari, independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Avraam Moissis, Vice-Chairman and Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors, corresponding members of the Audit Committee were appointed for a period until the end of 3

the term of office of the Audit Committee (which coincides with the term of office of the Board of Directors), further to the resignations of Mr. Michail Andreadis and Mr. Alexios Pelekis, by the abovementioned Committee, ii) following the decision of the Board of Directors dated 24- 03-2022, Mr. Aimillios Giannopoulos, Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board was appointed as a member of the Audit Committee for a period until the end of the term of office of the Audit Committee (which coincides with the term of office of the Board of Directors) further to the resignation from 23-03-2022 of Mrs. Charikleia Vardakari by the abovementioned Committee, and iii) following the decision of the Board of Directors dated 08-02-2022, it was decided that Mr. Christos - Stergios Glavanis will remain at his position, who resigned on the same date from a member of the Board of Directors, as a member of the Audit Committee in the terms as a third party, not a member of the Board of Directors, according to article 44 par. f) paragraph b of Law 4449/2017. It was unanimously decided the redefinition of the Audit Committee which will be a four- member Joint Committee with members of the Board. and third parties with a three-year term, which expires on 02-09-2023 (starting from the initial election of the Committee at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 02-09-2020) consisting of one (1) third person - non-member of the BoD, independent of the Bank within the meaning of article 9 of L. 4706/2020, which meets the conditions of independence of the above article, one (1) non-executive member of the BoD, and two (2) independent non-executive members of the BoD within the meaning of article 9 of L. 4706/2020 that meet the conditions of independence of the above article. The composition of the Audit Committee with a term of all its members until the end of its term (02- 09-2023) is proposed, after verification for the independent members of the fulfillment of the independence criteria of article 9 of L. 4706/2020 from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for Members of the Board of Directors, as follows: Christos - Stergios Glavanis, third party, non-member of the Board of Directors, who meets the criteria of independence of Article 9 of L. 4706/2020, with sufficient knowledge and experience in auditing (and accounting) and a member of the Committee with the qualifications of article 44 par. 1.g. of L. 4449/2017 Ioannis Zografakis, independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors, who meets the criteria of independence of Article 9 of L. 4706/2020. Aimillios Giannopoulos, independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors, who meets the criteria of independence of Article 9 of L.4706/2020. Avraam Moissis, Vice-Chairman of the BoD, non-executive member, Representative of the Financial Stability Fund.

The Committee with the above composition will be reconstituted into a body, while according to article 44 of L. 4449/2017, the Chairman of the Committee is appointed by its members.

Especially the member of the Committee Mr. Christos - Stergios Glavanis, who is independent, has sufficient knowledge and experience in auditing (and accounting) and is still a member of the Committee with the qualifications of article 44 par. 1.g. of L. 4449/2017. 4