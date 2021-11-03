Announcement of 03.11.2021

BoD Resolutions concerning the process of the Share Capital Increase of Attica Bank

Attica Bank S.A. (hereinafter "the Bank") informs its investors that, during ΒοD's today meeting on 03.11.2021, the financial advisors "AXIA Ventures Group Ltd" and "EUROXX Securities S.A." in collaboration with the law office "Potamitis - Vekris" proceeded with a presentation and analysis of the binding offers of the private investors that were submitted in the context of the Share Capital Increase of the Bank.

The BoD decided to continue the relevant discussions with the private investors in order to complete the process of the evaluation of the binding offers, so that the Board of Directors, after taking into consideration the alternatives for raising new funds, to decide the optimal terms for the Bank in the context of the Share Capital Increase.

Attica Bank will inform its investors concerning the progress of the relevant process.

ATTICA BANK S.A.

