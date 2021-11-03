Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. ATTA BANK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATT   GRS001003029

ATTA BANK

(TATT)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BoD Resolutions concerning the process of the Share Capital Increase of Attica Bank

11/03/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement of 03.11.2021

BoD Resolutions concerning the process of the Share Capital Increase of Attica Bank

Attica Bank S.A. (hereinafter "the Bank") informs its investors that, during ΒοD's today meeting on 03.11.2021, the financial advisors "AXIA Ventures Group Ltd" and "EUROXX Securities S.A." in collaboration with the law office "Potamitis - Vekris" proceeded with a presentation and analysis of the binding offers of the private investors that were submitted in the context of the Share Capital Increase of the Bank.

The BoD decided to continue the relevant discussions with the private investors in order to complete the process of the evaluation of the binding offers, so that the Board of Directors, after taking into consideration the alternatives for raising new funds, to decide the optimal terms for the Bank in the context of the Share Capital Increase.

Attica Bank will inform its investors concerning the progress of the relevant process.

ATTICA BANK S.A.

PV: 3105417.2

Disclaimer

Attica Bank SA published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 17:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATTA BANK
01:55pBoD Resolutions concerning the process of the Share Capital Increase of Attica Bank
PU
10/26Attica Bank - Update on the submission of the offers in the context of the Share Capita..
PU
10/26Update on the submission of the offers in the context of the Share Capital Increase
PU
10/22ATTICA BANK S A : - Announcement for 's temporary digital services Interruption
PU
10/19ATTICA BANK S A : Announcement regarding the share capital increase and the admission and ..
PU
10/04ATTA BANK : Announcement of the Publication of the Prospectus Attica Bank S.A.
PU
10/04ATTA BANK : Announcement regarding the admission and commencement of trading of 16,541,878..
PU
09/29ATTICA BANK S A : Announcement regarding the capital increase & the date of listing on the..
PU
09/21ATTICA BANK S A : Announcements of the BoD
PU
09/21ATTICA BANK S A : - Completion of Omega Securitization
PU
More news
Chart ATTA BANK
Duration : Period :
ATTA BANK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaos Koutsogiannis Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Sotiris Mitropoulos Chairman
Dimitrios Georgiou Tzanninis Independent Non-Executive Director
Stavros Georgiou Papagiannopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATTA BANK-70.94%107
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%156 699
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.32.88%77 403
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.83%62 983
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.64%57 742
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-6.00%55 125