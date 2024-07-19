Interim report
January - June 2024
- Improved profit in Scandinavia driven by the acquisition of Team Olivia and strong development in own nursing homes
- Maintained profit in Finland, in spite of a negative cost/price effect in the quarter
- Significant improvements in the recent customer and employee surveys
Summary
Second quarter
The period
April - June 2024
January - June 2024
Group key figures
- Net sales amounted to SEK 4,841m (4,333). Total growth amounted to 11.7 percent, of which organic growth was 2.9 percent.
- Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA)1 was SEK 163m (147), corresponding to a margin of
- percent (3.4). Adjusted for M&A related
integration costs and close down cost for home care in Denmark the profit was SEK 187m, which corresponds to a margin of 3.9 percent.
- percent (3.4). Adjusted for M&A related
- Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 299m (283), corresponding to an operating margin of
- percent (6.5).
- Profit for the period amounted to SEK 44m (60). Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.28 (0.37). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.68 (0.60).
- Free cash flow amounted to SEK 199m (115).
- Team Oliva consolidated from 1 April 2024.
- The number of beds in Attendo's homes at the end of the period was 21,326 (20,870). Occupancy in homes was 86 percent (86).
- Net sales amounted to SEK 9,227m (8,377). Total growth amounted to 10.1 percent, of which organic growth was 5.3 percent.
- Lease adjusted EBITA1 was SEK 324m (263), corresponding to an operating margin of 3.5 percent (3.1). Adjusted for integration costs and close down costs the profit amounted to SEK 350m, which corresponds to a margin of 3.8 percent.
- Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 591m (524), corresponding to an operating margin of
- percent (6.3).
- The profit for the period amounted to SEK 107m (88). Diluted earnings per share were SEK
- (0.55). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution were SEK 1.26 (1.03).
- Free cash flow amounted to SEK 219m (123).
Q2
Jan-Jun
Jan-Dec
SEKm
2024
2023
Δ%
2024
2023
Δ%
2023
Net sales
4,841
4,333
12
9,227
8,377
10
17,287
Lease adjusted operating
profit (EBITA)¹
163
147
11
324
263
23
745
Lease adjusted operating
margin (EBITA)¹, %
3.4
3.4
-
3.5
3.1
-
4.3
Operating profit (EBITA)¹
299
283
6
591
524
13
1,333
Operating margin (EBITA)¹, %
6.2
6.5
-
6.4
6.3
-
7.7
Profit for the period
44
60
-26
107
88
22
376
Earning per share diluted, SEK
0.28
0.37
-25
0.67
0.55
23
2.33
Adjusted earnings per share
diluted¹ʼ ², SEK
0.68
0.60
12
1.26
1.03
22
3.02
Free cash flow
199
115
73
219
123
78
724
Lease adjusted net debt /
lease adjusted EBITDA
-
-
-
2,2x
2,7x
-
1,2x
Net sales growth1
Growth lease adj. operating profit (EBITA)
+12
+11
Percent
Percent
Adjusted earnings per share, R12
Occupancy
3.25
86
SEK
Percent
- See further definitions of performance measures and alternative performance measures on pages 29-30.
- Profit for the period attributable to the parent company shareholders excluding amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets, items affecting comparability related to divestment, IFRS 16 and related tax effects divided by the average number of shares outstanding after dilution.
Attendo | Interim report January - June 2024
2 (31)
CEO's statement
Scandinavia behind profit improvement
In the second quarter, we started the integration of Team OIivia Care. With a larger and more specialised operations in disabled care and in individual and family care, we have excellent opportunities to become the leading provider in these segments. Through the acquisition and positive development in our own operations, we have more than doubled underlying profits in Scandinavia compared with the previous year.
In Finland, we report a result in line with the previous year, where a slightly lower result in care for older people has been offset by higher results in disabled care and social psychiatry.
It is also pleasing to see the results of our goal oriented efforts to be recognised as the best employer in the sector. Our long-term success is based on committed employees who provide customers with good and safe care. During the quarter, our internal surveys showed a record-high recommendation rate for Attendo as an employer, combined with continued high ratings in the latest customer surveys.
High growth driven by acquisitions
Sales increased by 12 per cent in the second quarter to SEK 4,841m, mainly driven by the acquisition of Team Olivia Care and price adjustments in Finland. Adjusted for non- recurring items, the underlying lease-adjusted operating profit (EBITA) in the quarter increased by SEK 40m to SEK 187m (147). Free cash flow continues to increase and the financial position is strong.
Maintained profit in Finland in spite of negative cost/price effect
Sales in Attendo Finland increased by 6 percent during the quarter.
Compared with the result for the second quarter of 2023, there is a negative effect of high salary increases in the autumn of 2023, which on a quarterly basis was not offset by price adjustments. However, on an annualized basis, we expect price adjustments to fully compensate for the cost increases.
We have also had higher staffing levels in the operations in preparation for welcoming new customers. Average occupancy during the quarter has been lower than expected. However, we could see a positive development towards the end of the quarter.
The negative effects on results, which primarily affect care for older people, have been offset by improved results in disabled care and
social psychiatry.
Improved earnings in Scandinavia driven by acquisitions and own operations
Sales in Attendo Scandinavia increased by 21 percent, mainly driven by the acquisition of Team Olivia Care, by more beds sold and by price adjustments in own nursing homes. Underlying profit, adjusted for integration and exit costs, more than doubled during the quarter to SEK 75m (36). The improvement in profit is mainly driven by the acquisition of Team Olivia Care, profit improvements in own nursing homes and reduced losses in the Danish operations.
The contribution from the acquisition is in line with both our own expectations and what we have previously communicated. Occupancy in Attendo Scandinavia has increased by one percentage point since the first quarter and we have had solid development in own care homes during the quarter. At the same time, the termination of profitable outsourcing contracts at the end of 2023 had a negative impact on both sales and earnings.
As part of focusing the Danish operations on our own operated nursing homes, we divested the Danish home care business during the quarter, which resulted in a negative one-off cost in the quarter. The divestment will improve profitability in Denmark going forward.
Martin Tivéus, President and CEO
Our goal is to be the leading care provider supporting both individuals and society in the years to come.
Attendo | Interim report January - June 2024
3 (31)
Our financial targets
Attendo has a previous target of achieving adjusted earnings of SEK 4 per share, which is still expected to be achieved in 2024. In May 2024, we presented new financial targets to achieve adjusted earnings per share of at least SEK 5.50 in 2026. We expect to achieve underlying growth in operating profit of at least 10 percent annually, driven by increased occupancy, operational efficiency, price adjustments, new units and continuous add-on acquisitions in existing segments. In addition, we expect positive effects from continuous share buybacks. With a strong cash flow, we have good opportunities for active capital allocation in the form of new investments combined with share buybacks and dividends. The debt target, measured as adjusted net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA, is for Attendo to be between 1.5-2.5x.
Increasingly engaged employees
Promoting employee engagement is key to good care. A central part of creating favourable conditions locally is increased leader density and committed leadership. Hence, we place great emphasis on developing the leadership in all levels of the organisation. During the quarter, we gathered nearly 900 leaders at Attendo in various forums to discuss future prospects, share experiences and celebrate common successes. We also recognised the best care units in both Sweden and Finland, which is an important part of our work to highlight and honour employees who have been particularly successful in their care assignments.
In recent years, our employee surveys have shown a steady increase in engagement and pride. This quarter's survey showed the best result to date, well above the industry average. The recommendation score for Attendo as an employer was +26 in the second quarter (scale -100 to +100), up from +11 for the corresponding period in 2023.
Measuring how our customers experience their care is an equally central part of our work on quality and social sustainability. We measure the results regularly using both internal and external surveys. The second quarter results show continued positive development in both business areas. The combined customer satisfaction score (cNPS) for the Group as a whole in the latest measurements was +45
(+40). In other words, our methodical work is having an effect, for example by working in a structured way on quality of life. But it is also an indication that employee engagement and customer satisfaction go hand in hand.
Diversity, equality and inclusion are key elements of our corporate culture. In Finland, we celebrated LGBT rights in June by celebrating Pride month both locally and by participating in the big parade in Helsinki on 29 June. Another example of employee engagement and inclusion is that during the quarter we organised a music festival (Simon Festarit) for people with disabilities in northern Finland.
We support both individuals and society
Society's need for increasingly specialised care in disability care and individual and family care is growing. We believe in care where the individual is at the centre, where each person should be able to live their everyday life according to their personal wishes and needs. With the acquisition of Team Olivia, we now have even better opportunities to support different individuals with more competent and committed employees, while together we have greater resources to develop central support for method and quality work.
For payors, this means we will be a better partner with greater breadth, depth and ability to manage complex care needs. In addition, we continue to strengthen our capacity and offer in care for older people to meet the needs of an ageing population. Long-term trends show a rising demand for care with increased health care and social care content, regardless of the care segment. Our goal is to be the leading care provider supporting both individuals and society in the years to come.
Martin Tivéus, President and CEO
Attendo | Interim report January - June 2024
4 (31)
Group
April - June 2024
Net sales
Net sales increased by 11.7 percent to SEK 4,841m (4,333) during the period. Adjusted for currency effects, net sales increased by 11.4 percent, of which organic growth amounted to
2.9 percent, and net change as a result of acquisitions and divestments amounted to 8.5 percent. Organic growth is explained by increased net sales in Attendo Finland.
Operating profit
Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 163m (147) and the margin was 3.4 percent (3.4). Adjusted for integration and close down costs, the profit amounted to SEK 187m, which corresponds to a margin of 3.9 percent. Profit increased in Scandinavia and was in line with previous year in Attendo Finland.
IFRS16-related effects on operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 137m (136).
Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 299m
-
and the operating margin to 6.2 percent
(6.5).
Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 275m (268), corresponding to an operating margin (EBIT) of 5.7 percent (6.2). The change is explained by the same factors as described above and increased amortisation of acquisition related intangible assets.
Net financial items
Net financial items amounted to SEK -219m(-190) in the quarter, of which net interest expenses corresponded to SEK -40m(-33).
Interest expenses related to lease liability in real estate in accordance with IFRS 16 amounted to SEK -179m(-166).
Taxes
Income tax amounted to SEK -12m(-18), corresponding to a tax rate of 20.6 percent (23.2).
Profit for the period and earnings per share
Profit for the period amounted to SEK 44m (60), corresponding to a basic and diluted earnings per share for parent company shareholders of SEK 0.28 (0.37). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.68 (0.60).
Cash flow
Cash flow before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 750m (707). Changes in working capital were SEK 95m (-1). The working capital was negatively affected in the second quarter of 2024 by the balance day occurring on
- Sunday and a one-off compensation in accordance with the collective agreement in Finland. Net investments in fixed assets amounted to SEK -52m(-38). Free cash flow amounted to SEK 199m (115).
Cash flow from operations was SEK 633m (492). Acquisitions of businesses amounted to
SEK -1,053m (0). Cash flow from investing activities amounted to SEK -1,105m(-38). Repurchase of shares amounted to SEK -109m
(0). During the quarter, the net change in bank loans was SEK 900m (-114). Dividend during the quarter amounted to SEK -159m (0). Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 252m (-451). Total cash flow amounted to SEK -220m
(3).
Beds and occupancy
The total number of beds in operation in homes at the end of the quarter was 21,326 (20,870). The increase is mainly related to acquisitions. Occupancy in homes at the end of the quarter was 86 percent (86). The number of beds in own operations under construction was 576, distributed among 14 nursing homes.
Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA) per quarter (SEKm)
346
171
136
161
147 163
116
8
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2023
2024
Net sales and lease adjusted operating margin (EBITA) (SEKm), R12
20,000
6.0%
15,000
5.0%
4.0%
10,000
3.0%
5,000
2.0%
1.0%
0
0.0%
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
22
22
23
23
23
23
24
24
Net sales
Lease adj. EBITA margin
Adjusted earnings per share (SEK), R12
3.02 3.17 3.25
2.41
1.76
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Attendo | Interim report January - June 2024
5 (31)
Group
January - June 2024
Net sales
Net sales increased by 10.1 percent to SEK 9,227m (8,377) during the period. Adjusted for currency effects, net sales increased by 9.7 percent, of which organic growth amounted to 5.3 percent and net change as a result of acquisitions and divestments to 4.4 percent. Organic growth is mainly explained by increased net sales in Attendo Finland.
Operating profit
Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 324m (263) and the margin was 3.5 percent (3.1). Adjusted for integration and close down costs, the profit amounted to SEK 350m, which corresponds to a margin of 3.8 percent. The underlying profit increased in both Attendo Finland and Attendo Scandinavia compared to previous year.
IFRS16-related effects on operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 268m (261).
Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 591m
-
and the operating margin to 6.4 percent
(6.3).
Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 553m (494), corresponding to an operating margin (EBIT) of 6.0 percent (5.9). The change is explained by the same factors as described above and increased amortisation of acquisition related intangible assets.
Net financial items
Net financial items amounted to SEK -417m(-380) in the period, of which net interest expenses corresponded to SEK -68m(-63). Interest expenses related to lease liability real estate in accordance with IFRS 16 amounted to SEK -341m(-328).
Taxes
Income tax amounted to SEK -29m(-26), corresponding to a tax rate of 21.0 percent (23.0).
Profit for the period and earnings per share
Profit for the period amounted to SEK 107m (88), corresponding to a basic and diluted earnings per share for parent company shareholders of SEK
0.67 (0.55). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.26 (1.03).
Cash flow
Cash flow before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 1,473m (1,348). Changes in working capital were SEK -12m(-104). The working capital was negatively affected in the second quarter of 2024 by the balance day occurring on a Sunday and a one-off compensation in accordance with the collective agreement in Finland. Net investments in fixed assets amounted to SEK -89m(-66). Free cash flow amounted to SEK 219m (123).
Cash flow from operations was SEK 1,056m (853). Acquisitions of businesses amounted to SEK - 1,057m (-4). Cash flow from investing activities amounted to SEK -1,146m(-70). Repurchase of shares amounted to SEK -154m (0). Dividend during the period amounted to SEK -159m (0). Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK -159m(-714). During the quarter, the net change in bank loans was SEK 900m (-52). Total cash flow amounted to SEK -249m (69).
Financial position
Equity attributable to shareholders in the parent company amounted to SEK 5,192m (5,157) as of 30 June 2024, corresponding to SEK 32.49 (32.05) per share after dilution. Net debt amounted to SEK 16,123m (15,340). Lease adjusted net debt excluding lease liability real estate amounted to SEK 2,371m (1,804).
Interest-bearing liabilities amounted to SEK 16,821m (15,945) as of 30 June 2024. Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 June 2024 were SEK 683m (591) and Attendo had SEK 1,150m (1,600) in unutilized credit facilities.
Lease adjusted net debt / lease adjusted EBITDA amounted to 2.2x (2.7x). Net debt / EBITDA amounted to 5.0x (6.0x).
Attendo participated in various Pride celebrations in Finland during June 2024.
Attendo | Interim report January - June 2024
6 (31)
Cash Flow in Summary
Net Debt
(alternative performance measure)
(alternative performance measure)
Q2
Jan-Jun
Jan-Dec
SEKm
2024
2023
2024
2023
R12
2023
Operating profit (EBITDA)
790
720
1,538
1,385
3,198
3,045
Paid income tax and other non-
cash items
-40
-13
-65
-37
-59
-31
Cash flow before changes in
working capital
750
707
1,473
1,348
3,139
3,014
Changes in working capital
95
-1
-12
-104
104
12
Cash flow after changes in
working capital
845
706
1,461
1,244
3,243
3,026
Net investments
-52
-38
-89
-66
-156
-133
Operating cash flow
793
668
1,372
1,178
3,087
2,893
Interest received/paid
-33
-49
-64
-63
-129
-128
Interest expense for and
repayment of lease liabilities of
real estate
-561
-504
-1,089
-992
-2,138
-2,041
Free cash flow
199
115
219
123
820
724
Total cash flow
-220
3
-249
69
104
422
30
Jun
Lease adjusted*
Reported
SEKm
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest-bearing liabilities and provisions
3,054
2,395
16,806
15,931
Cash and cash equivalents
-683
-591
-683
-591
Net debt
2,371
1,804
16,123
15,340
Net debt / EBITDA
2.2x
2.7x
5.0x
6.0x
* Excluding lease liabilities of real estate
Attendo | Interim report January - June 2024
7 (31)
Sustainable care
Attendos shall create value for customers and relatives, employees and payors through high-quality care that meets the needs of the future, while acting responsibly in the society and and towards the environment and climate.
Putting the customer first
Investments in leadership and employees take employee
improves care
satisfaction to highest level measured so far
Focusing on the customer's needs and experience is central to all work within Attendo. Customer satisfaction is therefore one of the most central measures to develop the company.
The weighted customer satisfaction score (cNPS) for the group as a whole in the most recent measurements was +45 (+40). The share of customers who recommend Attendo as a care provider is increasing in both Attendo Finland and Attendo Scandinavia.
The measurements show that a strong focus on communication and participation in the care planning is important, where, for example, Attendo's app for relatives is recognized as an important tool.
The latest surveys also show indications that the work to measure and take actions focused on improving the quality of life, through Attendo's work with the ASCOT and RAI methods, has a positive effect on overall customer satisfaction.
One of Attendo's long-term goals is to be the preferred choice for employees in the care industry. Providing leaders and employees with the best conditions for their work is also central to a positive customer experience, characterised by high and stable quality.
Both business areas are running structured programmes to involve employees in the development of their workplace, with specific time set aside for discussions on working methods, needs and improvements for customers and employees.
The work is underpinned with a continued strong focus on competence development, with additional and enhanced training programmes launched during the year. Investing time in knowledge sharing and training makes it easier for employees to do the right thing on a day-to-day basis and leads to fewer deviations.
This May, all operational and support leaders in each of the business areas gathered for Atteendo's annual leadership days, involving around 900 people in total.
These are highly appreciated forums for networking, sharing experiences and inspiration to develop the future of care.
Attendo's strong focus on leadership and people is paying off: the weighted employee satisfaction score (eNPS) for the group as a whole was +26 (+11) in the most recent measurements, the highest level measured to date.
Attendo | Interim report January - June 2024
8 (31)
Sustainable care
Non-financial key figures
Attendo works systematically and purposefully with sustainability. Every quarter, we report the latest key figures in order to disclose the outcome of our work.
Key figures
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Customer satisfaction cNPS (-100 to +100)
45
40
Payor satisfaction (pSAT)*
4/5
-
Relatives satisfaction rNPS (-100 to +100)
43
35
Number of customers
29,700
27,200
New beds opened in own units, R12
159
274
Employee satisfaction eNPS (-100 to +100)
26
11
- A group-wide survey during Q4 2023 of payors' views of Attendo, where payors were asked about their satisfaction with Attendo as a partner in general and in specific areas. The response rate to the survey was relatively low, which affects the ability to draw definitive conclusions.
Attendo | Interim report January - June 2024
Quality audits and deviations
Attendo has strict procedures for handling deviations in the care operations. This includes procedures for reporting, managing and following up on any deviations from internal guidelines or working methods, as well as serious incidents that have led to or risked leading to care related injuries for individuals (Lex Sarah and Lex Maria in Sweden).
Scandinavia
During the second quarter, a total of 11 cases from Sweden were reported to the supervisory authority IVO according to Lex Sarah or Lex Maria.
Finland
The total number of open cases was 14 at the end of the quarter. The surveillance of elderly care is increasingly being transferred to the new welfare regions, resulting in a lower number of open AVI cases. As the roles and systems develop, Attendo will update its reporting in order to provide the most accurate reflection of ongoing cases.
Measuring and following up satisfaction among customers, relatives, employees and payors is an important part of Attendo's work for sustainable care.
9 (31)
Business area Finland
Profits in line with last year
April - June 2024
Net sales in Attendo Finland amounted to SEK 2,790m (2,632), corresponding to a growth of
6.0 percent. Adjusted for currency effects, net sales increased by 5.5 percent, equivalent to organic growth. The growth is explained by increased net sales mainly due to price adjustments.
Occupancy was in line with the comparison quarter and first quarter 2024.
Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 131m (131) and the margin was 4.7 percent (5.0). Overall, the profit was in line with the previous year. The profit in nursing homes decreased slightly. Personnel costs were high as occupancy was weaker than planned and the staffing law requires full staffing before customers can move in. In relation to the comparison quarter, wage increases and cost inflation were higher than price increases. The profit in disabled care and social psychiatry increased.
IFRS16-related effects on operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 85m (87). The comparison quarter included a capital gain for terminated contracts of approximately SEK 7m.
Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 216m
- and the operating margin (EBITA) amounted to 7.7 percent (8.3). Currency effects were immaterial.
During the quarter Attendo opened two homes in care for older people with 147 beds and closed a number of beds. Attendo started building three homes with a total of 151 beds. The number of beds under construction in own operations at the end of the quarter amounted to 335 beds. Estimated annual sales for outsourcing contracts that have been won but not yet started amounted to SEK 100m.
January - June 2024
Net sales in Attendo Finland amounted to SEK 5,504m (4,984), corresponding to a growth of
10.4 percent. Adjusted for currency effects, net sales increased by 9.8 percent, equivalent to organic growth. The growth is explained by increased net sales mainly in nursing homes due to price adjustments.
Occupancy was in line with the comparison period.
Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 269m (204) and the margin was 4.9 percent (4.1). The increase in earnings is primarily explained by higher price increases than cost increases in care for older people and disabled care.
IFRS16-related effects on operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 166m (164).
Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 435m
- and the operating margin (EBITA) amounted to 7.9 percent (7.4). Currency effects had no significant impact on the profit.
Net sales and operating profit
Q2
Jan-Jun
Jan-Dec
SEKm
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Net sales
2,790
2,632
5,504
4,984
10,458
Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA)
131
131
269
204
551
Lease adjusted operating margin (EBITA), %
4.7
5.0
4.9
4.1
5.3
Operating profit (EBITA)
216
218
435
368
946
Operating margin (EBITA), %
7.7
8.3
7.9
7.4
9.0
Net sales and lease adjusted operating margin (EBITA), R12
12,000
8%
11,000
6%
10,000
4%
9,000
8,000
2%
7,000
0%
6,000
-2%
Q3 22
Q4 22
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Net sales, SEKm
Lease adjusted EBITA margin
Attendo | Interim report January - June 2024
10 (31)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Attendo AB published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 06:18:05 UTC.