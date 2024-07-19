In the second quarter, we started the integration of Team OIivia Care. With a larger and more specialised operations in disabled care and in individual and family care, we have excellent opportunities to become the leading provider in these segments. Through the acquisition and positive development in our own operations, we have more than doubled underlying profits in Scandinavia compared with the previous year. In Finland, we report a result in line with the previous year, where a slightly lower result in care for older people has been offset by higher results in disabled care and social psychiatry. It is also pleasing to see the results of our goal oriented efforts to be recognised as the best employer in the sector. Our long-term success is based on committed employees who provide customers with good and safe care. During the quarter, our internal surveys showed a record-high recommendation rate for Attendo as an employer, combined with continued high ratings in the latest customer surveys.

High growth driven by acquisitions Sales increased by 12 per cent in the second quarter to SEK 4,841m, mainly driven by the acquisition of Team Olivia Care and price adjustments in Finland. Adjusted for non- recurring items, the underlying lease-adjusted operating profit (EBITA) in the quarter increased by SEK 40m to SEK 187m (147). Free cash flow continues to increase and the financial position is strong. Maintained profit in Finland in spite of negative cost/price effect Sales in Attendo Finland increased by 6 percent during the quarter. Compared with the result for the second quarter of 2023, there is a negative effect of high salary increases in the autumn of 2023, which on a quarterly basis was not offset by price adjustments. However, on an annualized basis, we expect price adjustments to fully compensate for the cost increases. We have also had higher staffing levels in the operations in preparation for welcoming new customers. Average occupancy during the quarter has been lower than expected. However, we could see a positive development towards the end of the quarter. The negative effects on results, which primarily affect care for older people, have been offset by improved results in disabled care and social psychiatry.

Improved earnings in Scandinavia driven by acquisitions and own operations Sales in Attendo Scandinavia increased by 21 percent, mainly driven by the acquisition of Team Olivia Care, by more beds sold and by price adjustments in own nursing homes. Underlying profit, adjusted for integration and exit costs, more than doubled during the quarter to SEK 75m (36). The improvement in profit is mainly driven by the acquisition of Team Olivia Care, profit improvements in own nursing homes and reduced losses in the Danish operations. The contribution from the acquisition is in line with both our own expectations and what we have previously communicated. Occupancy in Attendo Scandinavia has increased by one percentage point since the first quarter and we have had solid development in own care homes during the quarter. At the same time, the termination of profitable outsourcing contracts at the end of 2023 had a negative impact on both sales and earnings. As part of focusing the Danish operations on our own operated nursing homes, we divested the Danish home care business during the quarter, which resulted in a negative one-off cost in the quarter. The divestment will improve profitability in Denmark going forward.