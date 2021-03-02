Attendo : acquires eleven nursing homes and strengthens its position in the Helsinki region

Attendo has reached an agreement to acquire Uudenmaan Seniorikodit Oy from Aava Terveyspalvelut Oy and thereby get eleven new nursing homes in own operations. The acquisition strengthens Attendo's operations in care for older people in the capital region and Uusimaa area.

'Uudenmaan Seniorikodit has well-maintained nursing homes with engaged employees and high customer appreciation. The company has a geographical presence that complements Attendos. Every customer should be able to live an independent and meaningful life, I believe together we can make this happen. I welcome all new customers and employees to the Attendo Group', says Virpi Holmqvist, Business Area Director for Attendo Finland.

The acquisition includes eleven nursing homes with 420 apartments and about three hundred employees. The nursing homes are located in Uusimaa: Espoo, Hyvinkää, Järvenpää, Kirkkonummi, Lohja, Vihti and Vantaa. Turnover amounts to close to EUR 20 million.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Koch, Communications and IR-Director Attendo

Phone: +46 705 09 77 61

E-mail: andreas.koch@attendo.com

Finnish media:

Susanna Paloheimo, Customer Experience and Communications Director, Attendo Finland

Phone: +358 44 4942 122

E-mail: susanna.paloheimo@attendo.fi