    ATT   SE0007666110

ATTENDO AB (PUBL)

(ATT)
Attendo : report for the second quarter 2021 to be published on 22 July 2021 - Invitation to teleconference

07/09/2021
On 22 July around 08:00 am (CET), Attendowill present its second quarter results for 2021. Investors and analysts are invited to participate in a teleconference at 10:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The teleconference will be hosted by Attendo's CEO Martin Tivéus and CFO Fredrik Lagercrantz. The presentation will be held in English.

Date: 22 July 2021
Time: 10:00 am (CET)

To participate in the conference, please dial in on any number below at least ten minutes before the start of the call:

SE: +46 8 505 583 53
FI: +358 9 315 837 75
UK: +44 3 333 009 268

You can follow the presentation and the conference on the following page:https://tv.streamfabriken.com/attendo-q2-2021

The quarterly report and other information material will be made public on:
https://www.attendo.com/

Attendo AB (publ)

Disclaimer

Attendo AB published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 10:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
