Attendo : report for the second quarter 2021 to be published on 22 July 2021 - Invitation to teleconference

On 22 July around 08:00 am (CET), Attendowill present its second quarter results for 2021. Investors and analysts are invited to participate in a teleconference at 10:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The teleconference will be hosted by Attendo's CEO Martin Tivéus and CFO Fredrik Lagercrantz. The presentation will be held in English.

Date: 22 July 2021

Time: 10:00 am (CET)

To participate in the conference, please dial in on any number below at least ten minutes before the start of the call:

SE: +46 8 505 583 53

FI: +358 9 315 837 75

UK: +44 3 333 009 268

You can follow the presentation and the conference on the following page: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/attendo-q2-2021

The quarterly report and other information material will be made public on:

https://www.attendo.com/

Attendo AB (publ)