Attica Bank

FY 2023 Results

MARCH 2024

Table of contents

1.12M23 Financial Highlights

2.

Balance Sheet Analysis

3.

Capital

4.

NPEs

5.

Financial Performance Analysis

6.

Transformation Plan

7.

ESG

8.

Appendix

9.

Glossary & Disclaimer

1 12M23 Financial Highlights

Financial Results FY 2023

12M Performance Highlights - Strong operating recovery on robust volumes

€21.9 mln Recurring PPI

  • 83% Recurring Net Interest Income YoY

+58% Net Fee & Commission Income

+93% Total Recurring Revenues €0.7bn new loan disbursements 7.7% market share in net credit flow +13% New customers

251% LCR; 133% NSFR

12.8% CET1

56.9% NPE Ratio

61.3% Reg. NPE coverage

€3.2 bn Group Deposits

FY23 PPI beats target by a wide margin; Q4 2023 PPI at 10.4m, ie c. 50% of annual PPI, illustrating that the restructuring of the franchise is bearing fruits

Asset side repricing and higher volumes drive NII growth despite higher deposit rates

Robust growth by 19.5% in Q4 2023 on a quarterly basis mainly from business lending, driven by Project Finance & LGs

Strong outperformance with all three revenue lines (NII, fees and trading) contributing positively

Loan disbursements up 84% YoY at €688mln, driven from SMEs (€250mln), Corporate (€253mln) and structured finance (€155mln)

Net credit expansion at €324mln, leading to a strong 7.7% market share in net credit expansion

10.738 New customers added in 2023

Robust liquidity profile; LCR & NSFR ratios well above regulatory threshold; 45% (Net) Loans to deposits ratio

CET1 down 10bps QoQ as a result of increased credit expansion

NPE ratio below the 60% threshold, down by c. 12 percentage point since 2021.

NPE coverage at a robust 61.3%

Strong Deposit Base with balances up by 6% YoY

Financial Results FY 2023

P&L Group Figures

Amounts in €mln

FY 2023

FY 2022

YoY %

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

QoQ%

Q4 2022

YoY

Net interest income

74.2

40.6

83%

22.4

19.7

14%

11.5

95%

Net fee & commission income

9.0

5.7

58%

3.0

2.5

20%

1.1

180%

Non-core income

10.1

2.0

413%

3.1

2.0

57%

3.6

-13%

Total Recurring Income

93.2

48.3

93%

28.6

24.2

18%

16.1

77%

Total Recurring Operating

-71.3

-86.8

-18%

-18.1

-17.2

6%

-20.4

-11%

Expenses

Recurring Profit / (Loss) bf

21.9

-38.5

157%

10.4

7.0

49%

-4.3

344%

provisions & taxes

Reported Profit / (Loss) bf

27.7

-49.2

156%

13.7

13.5

2%

-14.0

198%

provisions & taxes

Profit / (Loss) before taxes

28.6

-356.6

108%

11.6

13.1

-11%

-324.5

104%

Key P&L ratios

12M 2023

12M 2022

Δ YoY

4Q 2023

3Q 2023

Δ QoQ

Q4 2022

YoY

NIM over average

2.2%

1.2%

+96bps

2.4%

2.2%

+22bps

1.4%

+101bps

assets (bps)

Cost to income ratio recurring

79%

158%

-79%

65%

97%

-32%

66%

-98%

Q4 2023 Group recurring PPI at €10.4mln benefiting from strong core income growth (NII + fees) and good cost control

Key Q4 2023 profitability drivers are NII growth by 14% QoQ, fee growth of 20% QoQ and OpEx rationalization; personnel expenses & G&As remained rather stable based on the Bank's business model, investing in upskilling and stronger infrastructure to drive transformation and growth.

Q4 2023 Reported profit at new record

of €13.7mln, benefiting from aforementioned PPI movements and other one-off gains

On a 12-month basis, recurring PPI reached €21.9mln, with recurring

revenues almost doubling (+93%) and effective cost control that resulted in OpEx dropping by 18% YoY

Financial Results FY 2023

2 Balance Sheet Analysis

Financial Results FY 2023

Balance Sheet | NPE clean-up actions in place

Cash

PPE & Intangible

Other

DTA

Securities

Net Loans

409

93

223

147

634

2,268

Fully eliminated DTC following DTC Conversion €64mln into equity

Securities:

  • HTC €309
  • HTCS €180mln
  • Trading €146mln

Retail book: 30%

Wholesale & other: 70%

Total Equity

Tier II Bond

Other

Interbank

Funding

Core Deposits

Time Deposits

446

100

74

9

1,244

1,903

Client Deposits represent our main source of funding, constituting 83% of total liabilities and equity.

Individual deposits representing the bulk of deposits, at 64%

Financial Results FY 2023

Loan Book

Loan Book evolution*, Q1 2022 - Q4 2023 (€mln)

1,331

1,142

970

1,009

995

1,012

1,001

1,056

1,171

824

863

849

865

857

912

997

146

146

146

147

144

145

145

160

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Retail

Wholesale

Gross Loans breakdown* (€mln)

1,331

1,012

53

120

13

141

Q4 2022

SME

Large

Retail

Structured

Q4 2023

Corporate

Finance

8

  • Excluding loans of securitized portfolios (Astir 1&2, Omega, Metexelixis)

Financial Results FY 2023

9

Loan Book - Q4 2023

Wholesale Loans Breakdown*, Q4 2023 (€mln)

Structured

Finance

12%

Large &

SME

other

26%

62%

Retail Loans Breakdown*, Q4 2023 (€mln)

Credit Cards

7%

SB

13%

Consumer

16%Mortgage

64%

* Excluding loans of securitized portfolios (Astir 1&2, Omega, Metexelixis)

Loans * per sector, Q4 2023 (€mln)

Transfers

Trade

2%

Construction

Tourism 15%

19%

2%

Real estate

1%

Pharmaceutic

Energy

als

19%

2%

Other

F&B

31%

3%

Health

Financial

Manufacturing

1%

3%

services

2%

Financial Results FY 2023

Business performance | Credit expansion fuels up in Q4 2023

Net Credit Expansion, Q1 2023 - Q4 2023 (€mln)

New Disbursements, Q1 2023 - Q4 2023(€mln)

-10

59

120

155

€324mln net credit

12

expansion, leading to

7.7% market share in

net disbursements

6

7

294

6

185

114

65

-72

-56

-65

-144

-8

-7

-6

-7

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Wholesale Disbursements

Retail Disbursements

Wholesale Repayments

Retail Repayments

70

121

191

306

Total disbursements

in 12M 2023: €688mln, of

12

which: wholesale: €658mln

Retail: €30mln

6

7

294

6

185

114

65

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Wholesale

Retail

New Disbursements 2023

EUR m

Corporate Finance

503

o/w Large & other

253

o/w SME

250

Structured Finance

155

Total Wholesale

658

Mortgages

16

Consumer

7

SBL

7

Total Retail

30

Total All loans

688

10

Financial Results FY 2023

