+93% Total Recurring Revenues €0.7bn new loan disbursements 7.7% market share in net credit flow +13% New customers

FY23 PPI beats target by a wide margin; Q4 2023 PPI at € 10.4m, ie c. 50% of annual PPI, illustrating that the restructuring of the franchise is bearing fruits

Asset side repricing and higher volumes drive NII growth despite higher deposit rates

Robust growth by 19.5% in Q4 2023 on a quarterly basis mainly from business lending, driven by Project Finance & LGs

Strong outperformance with all three revenue lines (NII, fees and trading) contributing positively

Loan disbursements up 84% YoY at €688mln, driven from SMEs (€250mln), Corporate (€253mln) and structured finance (€155mln)

Net credit expansion at €324mln, leading to a strong 7.7% market share in net credit expansion

10.738 New customers added in 2023

Robust liquidity profile; LCR & NSFR ratios well above regulatory threshold; 45% (Net) Loans to deposits ratio

CET1 down 10bps QoQ as a result of increased credit expansion

NPE ratio below the 60% threshold, down by c. 12 percentage point since 2021.

NPE coverage at a robust 61.3%

Strong Deposit Base with balances up by 6% YoY