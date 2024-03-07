Attica Bank
FY 2023 Results
MARCH 2024
Table of contents
2
1.12M23 Financial Highlights
3
2.
Balance Sheet Analysis
6
3.
Capital
15
4.
NPEs
17
5.
Financial Performance Analysis
20
6.
Transformation Plan
27
7.
ESG
29
8.
Appendix
31
9.
Glossary & Disclaimer
35
1 12M23 Financial Highlights
3
Financial Results FY 2023
12M Performance Highlights - Strong operating recovery on robust volumes
€21.9 mln Recurring PPI
- 83% Recurring Net Interest Income YoY
+58% Net Fee & Commission Income
+93% Total Recurring Revenues €0.7bn new loan disbursements 7.7% market share in net credit flow +13% New customers
251% LCR; 133% NSFR
12.8% CET1
56.9% NPE Ratio
61.3% Reg. NPE coverage
€3.2 bn Group Deposits
FY23 PPI beats target by a wide margin; Q4 2023 PPI at € 10.4m, ie c. 50% of annual PPI, illustrating that the restructuring of the franchise is bearing fruits
Asset side repricing and higher volumes drive NII growth despite higher deposit rates
Robust growth by 19.5% in Q4 2023 on a quarterly basis mainly from business lending, driven by Project Finance & LGs
Strong outperformance with all three revenue lines (NII, fees and trading) contributing positively
Loan disbursements up 84% YoY at €688mln, driven from SMEs (€250mln), Corporate (€253mln) and structured finance (€155mln)
Net credit expansion at €324mln, leading to a strong 7.7% market share in net credit expansion
10.738 New customers added in 2023
Robust liquidity profile; LCR & NSFR ratios well above regulatory threshold; 45% (Net) Loans to deposits ratio
CET1 down 10bps QoQ as a result of increased credit expansion
NPE ratio below the 60% threshold, down by c. 12 percentage point since 2021.
NPE coverage at a robust 61.3%
Strong Deposit Base with balances up by 6% YoY
4
Financial Results FY 2023
5
P&L Group Figures
Amounts in €mln
FY 2023
FY 2022
YoY %
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
QoQ%
Q4 2022
YoY
Net interest income
74.2
40.6
83%
22.4
19.7
14%
11.5
95%
Net fee & commission income
9.0
5.7
58%
3.0
2.5
20%
1.1
180%
Non-core income
10.1
2.0
413%
3.1
2.0
57%
3.6
-13%
Total Recurring Income
93.2
48.3
93%
28.6
24.2
18%
16.1
77%
Total Recurring Operating
-71.3
-86.8
-18%
-18.1
-17.2
6%
-20.4
-11%
Expenses
Recurring Profit / (Loss) bf
21.9
-38.5
157%
10.4
7.0
49%
-4.3
344%
provisions & taxes
Reported Profit / (Loss) bf
27.7
-49.2
156%
13.7
13.5
2%
-14.0
198%
provisions & taxes
Profit / (Loss) before taxes
28.6
-356.6
108%
11.6
13.1
-11%
-324.5
104%
Key P&L ratios
12M 2023
12M 2022
Δ YoY
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
Δ QoQ
Q4 2022
YoY
NIM over average
2.2%
1.2%
+96bps
2.4%
2.2%
+22bps
1.4%
+101bps
assets (bps)
Cost to income ratio recurring
79%
158%
-79%
65%
97%
-32%
66%
-98%
Q4 2023 Group recurring PPI at €10.4mln benefiting from strong core income growth (NII + fees) and good cost control
Key Q4 2023 profitability drivers are NII growth by 14% QoQ, fee growth of 20% QoQ and OpEx rationalization; personnel expenses & G&As remained rather stable based on the Bank's business model, investing in upskilling and stronger infrastructure to drive transformation and growth.
Q4 2023 Reported profit at new record
of €13.7mln, benefiting from aforementioned PPI movements and other one-off gains
On a 12-month basis, recurring PPI reached €21.9mln, with recurring
revenues almost doubling (+93%) and effective cost control that resulted in OpEx dropping by 18% YoY
Financial Results FY 2023
2 Balance Sheet Analysis
6
Financial Results FY 2023
Balance Sheet | NPE clean-up actions in place
7
Cash
PPE & Intangible
Other
DTA
Securities
Net Loans
409
93
223
147
634
2,268
Fully eliminated DTC following DTC Conversion €64mln into equity
Securities:
- HTC €309
- HTCS €180mln
- Trading €146mln
Retail book: 30%
Wholesale & other: 70%
Total Equity
Tier II Bond
Other
Interbank
Funding
Core Deposits
Time Deposits
446
100
74
9
1,244
1,903
Client Deposits represent our main source of funding, constituting 83% of total liabilities and equity.
Individual deposits representing the bulk of deposits, at 64%
Financial Results FY 2023
Loan Book
Loan Book evolution*, Q1 2022 - Q4 2023 (€mln)
1,331
1,142
970
1,009
995
1,012
1,001
1,056
1,171
824
863
849
865
857
912
997
146
146
146
147
144
145
145
160
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Retail
Wholesale
Gross Loans breakdown* (€mln)
1,331
1,012
53
120
13
141
Q4 2022
SME
Large
Retail
Structured
Q4 2023
Corporate
Finance
8
- Excluding loans of securitized portfolios (Astir 1&2, Omega, Metexelixis)
Financial Results FY 2023
9
Loan Book - Q4 2023
Wholesale Loans Breakdown*, Q4 2023 (€mln)
Structured
Finance
12%
Large &
SME
other
26%
62%
Retail Loans Breakdown*, Q4 2023 (€mln)
Credit Cards
7%
SB
13%
Consumer
16%Mortgage
64%
* Excluding loans of securitized portfolios (Astir 1&2, Omega, Metexelixis)
Loans * per sector, Q4 2023 (€mln)
Transfers
Trade
2%
Construction
Tourism 15%
19%
2%
Real estate
1%
Pharmaceutic
Energy
als
19%
2%
Other
F&B
31%
3%
Health
Financial
Manufacturing
1%
3%
services
2%
Financial Results FY 2023
Business performance | Credit expansion fuels up in Q4 2023
Net Credit Expansion, Q1 2023 - Q4 2023 (€mln)
New Disbursements, Q1 2023 - Q4 2023(€mln)
-10
59
120
155
€324mln net credit
12
expansion, leading to
7.7% market share in
net disbursements
6
7
294
6
185
114
65
-72
-56
-65
-144
-8
-7
-6
-7
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Wholesale Disbursements
Retail Disbursements
Wholesale Repayments
Retail Repayments
70
121
191
306
Total disbursements
in 12M 2023: €688mln, of
12
which: wholesale: €658mln
Retail: €30mln
6
7
294
6
185
114
65
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Wholesale
Retail
New Disbursements 2023
EUR m
Corporate Finance
503
o/w Large & other
253
o/w SME
250
Structured Finance
155
Total Wholesale
658
Mortgages
16
Consumer
7
SBL
7
Total Retail
30
Total All loans
688
10
Financial Results FY 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Attica Bank SA published this content on 07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 16:21:06 UTC.