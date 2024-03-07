2023 was a milestone year for Attica Bank Group, as Management's intensive efforts have successfully set the Bank on an operating profitability restoration path, after many years. Attica Bank's performance throughout 2023 confirmed the systematic implementation of our goals.

The increased interest income by 86%, the continued increased lending (mainly to small and medium-sized enterprises) and the reduction of operating costs were the drivers of the change of course achieved this year. We managed to improve all operating lines of the Group's, presenting for the 4th consecutive quarter a positive recurring operating result, which amounted to €21.9 million on an annual basis, demonstrating the Management's commitment to the goal set for Attica Bank's restructuring and growth in the context of the Business Plan's implementation.

The Business Plan's implementation and all executives' dedication to the return to operational profitability allowed us to present positive tangible results, not only improving our core figures, but also presenting an unprecedented dynamic in the banking sector, taking into account the Bank's historical course. There is now a structured transformation plan in place, with new procedures that made the Bank more efficient and flexible, with new appealing and market-relevant products. The Bank now creates organic capital and, alongside its deposit and strong liquidity, amounting to €3.2 billion, it can finance individuals and businesses even more effectively.

The significant positive performance for the fiscal year 2023 was mainly due to the increase in the Group's recurring operating income, which amounted to €93.2 million compared to €48.3 million a year ago. Attica Bank, like other banks, benefits from the increase in interest rates in terms of interest income, but the main benefit in its revenues comes from its operations' expansion, on the one hand, and at the same time, by reducing unnecessary costs.

The successful completion of the Bank's Share Capital Increase of €473.3 million strengthened the Bank's capital adequacy and liquidity, confirming the confidence of both old and new shareholders. This is evident from the fact that the Bank presented a strong increase in loans' balances (excluding securitizations) by 31% already in 2023, mainly driven by the loans in small and medium-sized enterprises. Overall for 2023, net credit expansion amounted to €324 million, leading to a market share of 7.7% in net new disbursements. Attica Bank's credit expansion is expected to increase further in 2024 as a result of our Business Plan's implementation. Emphasis will also be placed for 2024 on corporate banking, mainly to small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as on the financing of freelancers, such as e.g. engineers, offering holistic services and products. Furthermore, new disbursements also accelerated in the second half of 2023 and amounted to €497 million (compared to €191 million in Q1 2023). Specifically, new disbursements to SMEs and small enterprises amounted to €257 million, i.e. 37% of the total, in fiscal year 2023. We continue to focus on the dynamic sectors of the Greek economy involving major projects in energy, infrastructure, tourism, real estate and manufacturing. Attica Bank's main goal is the improved customer service driven by the gradual optimization of internal procedures. Attica Bank aims to become the customer's bank of choice, a result of the customer-centric service model we are building. In this context, we proceeded to expand our activities in financial products and services, taking into account the growing trend prevailing in the market for bond loan issuances. In parallel, for the first time, the Bank created and launched a Mutual Fund bearing its name,