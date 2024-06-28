Attica Bank SA is a Greece-based banking and financial institution. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services: private and corporate banking services, e-banking, automated teller machine (ATM) services, leasing, factoring, asset management and brokerage services. In the private banking area, it offers savings, privilege current and time accounts, mortgages, insurance products, consumer and housing loans, and a range of credit cards. In the corporate banking area, the Bank offers time and foreign exchange accounts for companies, short- and long-term loans and advances, loans for the acquisition of business premises and letters of guarantee for various purposes. The Bankâs other services include capital market and mutual fund services, as well as fixed orders, money transfers, imports and exports, pension payments and safe boxes. It has six subsidiaries and operates a network of 80 branches in Greece.

Sector Banks