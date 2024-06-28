Announcement, 28.06.2024
Attica Bank S.A announces that the information which credit institutions must report according to the provisions of article 6 of L.4374/2016 for the first quarter of 2024 has been posted on the Bank's website and can be viewed at the following link (in Greek):
