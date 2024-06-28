FINANCIAL RESULTS Q1 2024 JUNE 2024

Strong Growth in Q1 2024 with increasing recurring operating profitability aligned with the Bank's strategy Net Credit Expansion Asset Quality Improvement Enhanced & Qualitative Profitability Dynamic Revenue Increase Recurring PPI vs €0.5mln profit in Q1 2023 €25.3mln +38% RecurringYoY Operating Income Strong Liquidity Profile €3.1bln 268.6% DepositsLCR Efficiency Gains -7% 32 pps Recurring Cost/Income Operating improvement Expenses YoY YoY F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 4

Key takeaways Recurring Pre-Provision Income of €8.7 mln for Q1 2024, vs profit of €0.5 mln for the comparative period.

Pre-Provision Income of €8.7 mln for Q1 2024, vs profit of €0.5 mln for the comparative period. Remarkable increase by 38% of the Group's recurring operating income on an annual basis, amounting to €25.3 mln vs €18.3 mln for the comparative period.

NII recorded a sizable increase of 36.3% on an annual basis. Key drivers were credit expansion and the increase in interest income from loans and receivables, resulting from the increase of interest rates on floating rate loans.

Net Commission Income amounted to €3.1 mln recording an increase of 78% YoY up 2% QoQ also, driven mainly by new disbursements and issuance of letters of guarantee.

Recurring operating expenses decreased by 7% on an annual basis, as a result of the Management's efforts to reduce operating costs and optimize resources.

Total Group deposits increased by 5% on an annual basis coming in at €3.1 bln. Strong liquidity profile with LCR at 268.6% in March 2024.

Net Credit Expansion of €171 mln for Q1 2024.

CET1 Ratio was contained to 10.8% due to the negative impact of the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements and the strong credit expansion recorded in the quarter.

New Disbursements of €295 mln for Q1 2024. New disbursements continued to accelerate in line with the last quarter of the year. New disbursements relating to corporate banking amounted to €283 mln while those relating to retail banking at €12 mln.

The Group's Non-Performing Exposures (NPEs) increased by 12% compared to the previous quarter, due to the reclassification of legacy exposure into NPE in the context of the Bank's balance sheet clean-up. Excluding the legacy exposure, the NPE ratio stood at 54.2%, down 270 basis points QoQ and 11.6 percentage points lower YoY. It is noted that default rates in new production for loans disbursed since 2021 is less than 1%. F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 4

Management Statement Following the business recovery of 2023, where the Bank returned to operating profitability, 2024 also got off to a strong start, showing significant improvement in all core operating lines for the 5th consecutive quarter with a recurring pre- provision income of €8.7 mln, confirming the Management's vision for a new dynamic in the banking sector. Performance in the first quarter of 2024 is fully aligned with our goals and strategy and lays the grounds for achieving the year's targets. Attica Bank continued to improve all key financial ratios, focusing on operating profitability through revenue diversification, operating costs rationalization and prudent credit risk assessment. The remarkable trajectory recorded by the Bank in 2023 continues in the first months of 2024. Our strategy to increase lending mainly to small and medium-sized enterprises is bearing results, with interest income showing a significant increase of 36% YoY. At the same time, net commission income amounted to €3.1 mln increased by 77.6%, demonstrating the Management's commitment to the goal it has set for the restructuring of Attica Bank in the context of the Business Plan implementation. The significant positive performance in the first quarter of 2024 was mainly driven by the increase in Group's recurring operating revenues, which amounted to €25.3 mln compared to €8.3 mln in the same period last year. Attica Bank, like other banks, benefited from higher interest rates, but the main benefit of its profits comes from the expansion of its operations on the one hand and the reduction of operating costs on the other. In the first quarter of 2024, net credit expansion reached €171 mln, with the Bank achieving significantly higher growth rates than the market. It is also important that the percentage of new disbursements involving small and medium-sized enterprises amounts to 33% or €97 mln. Emphasis will also be placed for 2024 on corporate banking, mainly on small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as on the financing of freelancers, such as engineers, offering holistic service products. Overall, new disbursements accelerated in Q1 to €295 mln (compared to €70 mln in Q1 2023) continuing at the same pace as in the last quarter of 2023. The Group's Non-Performing Exposures (NPEs) increased by 12% compared to the previous quarter, due to the transfer of loans of the Bank's legacy portfolio to NPE status in the context of the Bank's restructuring. Excluding these legacy exposures, the NPE ratio stood at 54.2%, down 270 basis points QoQ and 11.6 percentage points YoY. It is noted that the further clean-up of the Bank's balance sheet will be examined in parallel with the inclusion of NPEs in the "Hercules III" guarantee program, along with the preparatory actions for the possible merger with Pancreta Bank, for which no decision has currently been taken by the competent bodies of the Bank. Any decision by the Management visa -vis the "Hercules III" program will be taken following the assessment of the impact on the Bank's results and only if this impact is offset from other corresponding capital enhancement actions. Additionally, on 27 June 2024, the Bank received a letter from the Bank of Greece indicating that as of reference date 31.03.2024, capital adequacy ratios were below the Pillar 2 Guidance ("P2G"). It is noted that P2G is a capital guidance and not a regulatory binding requirement, aiming at addressing potential losses, in case of stress. It is clarified that the Bank meets the binding capital adequacy requirements for all three capital ratios, namely CET 1, Tier 1 and Total Capital Adequacy Ratio. F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 4

Furthermore, the same letter argued that, taking into account the intended merger with Pancreta Bank, the Bank is requested to inform the Bank of Greece in writing by 5.7.2024 on how the new banking entity resulting from the merger, will ensure that it meets the minimum mandatory supervisory capital ratios in force, taking into account the expected losses in case NPE portfolios are included in the "HERCULES III" program. In addition, the BoG requested the imminent submission of Shareholders' Key terms agreement of the financial institutions, including details on the capital raising strategy. It is noted that as of to date, the management has not been informed of any such final agreement between shareholders. Attica Bank's main objective remains the offering of best customer service through the gradual optimization of internal operations and processes. Attica Bank wants to become customers' bank of choice, a result of the customer-centric service model we are building. In this context, with our participation in the lending program of the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF), we remain faithful to our growth plans, taking advantage of the opportunities and financial tools of the Fund for our clientele. We actively support the growth and modernization of Greek businesses and the transition of the Greek economy to a new, sustainable, digital and extrovert growth model. Pending the implementation of the shareholder agreement that will allow the immediate restructuring of the Bank in parallel with the assessment of the merger with Pancreta Bank, the Bank's Management continues intensively the transformation and modernization of the Bank, focusing on the overall better customer experience and actively supporting the growth of the Greek economy by creating conditions of healthy competition. F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 4

Key Financial Figures Profit & Loss Statement (amounts in € million) Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Δ (%) Q1 2023 Δ (%) Net Interest Income 19,4 22,4 -14% 14,2 36% Net Fee & Commission Income 3,1 3,0 2% 1,7 78% Results from trading portfolio 0,8 0,9 -4% 1,2 -31% Other Income 2,0 2,2 -10% 1,2 67% Recurring Operating Income 25,3 28,6 -11% 18,3 38% Total Operating Income 28,6 37,0 -23% 18,3 56% Personnel Expenses -7,9 -7,5 -4% -7,6 -3% General Administrative Expenses -4,7 -6,7 30% -6,5 27% Depreciation -4,0 -3,9 -4% -3,8 -7% Recurring Operating Expenses -16,6 -18,1 8% -17,9 7% Total Operating Expenses -17,4 -23,3 26% -19,3 10% Recurring Pre Provision Income 8,7 10,4 -17% 0,5 - Pre Provision Income 11,2 13,7 -18% -1,0 - Total Provisions -14,6 -2,3 - 3,6 Results from associates 0,0 0,2 - 0,0 Profit / (Loss) before taxes -3,4 11,6 - 2,6 Tax -0,2 0,8 - -1,6 Profit / (Loss) after taxes -3,6 12,5 - 1,0 Balance Sheet Mar-24 Dec-23 Δ (%) Total Assets 3.744,0 3.774,8 -1% Net Loans & advances to customers 2.409,0 2.267,9 6% Financial Assets 715,5 634,4 13% Due to customers 3.124,7 3.146,2 -1% Total Equity 445,1 446,4 0% Key Ratios Mar-24 Dec-23 Δ (%) Profitability Net Interest Margin 0,5% 0,4% 25% Recurring Cost / Income Ratio 66% 97% -32% Capital CET1 11,2% 12,8% CAD 14,7% 16,6% Liquidity LDR 77% 72% LCR 268,6% 251,2% Asset Quality NPE 58,3% 56,9% NPE Coverage 57,7% 61,3% F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 4

Financial Analysis Q1 2024 Gross loans stood at €3.63 bln, taking into account the buy-back of the bonds of Metexelixis and Omega securitizations and their consequent change to the pre-securitization accounting status, i.e. as loans and receivables to customers. New disbursements accelerated in the first quarter of 2024 and amounted to €295 mln, out of which €283 mln concern corporate banking and €12 mln retail banking. Net credit expansion was mainly driven by corporate loans in the context of its Business Plan implementation and amounted to €171 mln, a remarkable performance considering last year's negative performance for the same period (by €10 mln) as well as the performance of the total market that showed a credit expansion by only €156 mln. 12 12 6 6 7 294 283 114 185 65 -72 -56 -65 -144 -116 -7 -6 -8 -8 -7 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Corporate Disbursements Retail Disbursements Corporate Repayments Retail Repayments Deposits' Balances amounted to approximately €3.1 bln at 31.03.2024, increased by 5% on an annual basis with the Group's liquidity remaining flattish on a quarterly basis. Overall, the Group's steady deposit structure is a key advantage, with deposits from the wide retail base accounting for 64% of total deposits. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at a very satisfactory level of 268.6%, well above regulatory thresholds at the end of March. The strong liquidity profile is also reflected in the Group's ratio of gross loans to deposits, which reached 47.6% (excluding securitizations). 470 466 386 2,023 2,027 2,062 477 656 676 Q1 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Business Individuals Public Sector 41% 36% 36% 59% 64% 64% Q1 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Time Core F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 4

In the context of the Group's capital enhancement plan, the Management proceeded with the sale of the Bank's properties during the first quarter of 2024. The capital impact of these actions since their inception in mid-2023 until today amounts to c. 50 basis points. In the first quarter of 2024, profit from the sale of real estate (fair value adjustment) amounted to €3.3mln. Including the impact of the de-consolidation of these properties, the capital gain from realised sales in 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 is expected to stand at around 65 basis points. In the first quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded a pre provision profit of €8.7 mln, vs profit of €0.5 mln in the same period last year, mainly due to the increase of interest income and the reduction of operating costs, in the context of the implementation of the Bank's Business Plan. Recurring Net interest income amounted to €19.4 mln displaying a significant increase by 36.3% compared to 2023, continuing the positive trend of the previous quarters in 2023, supported from both the favorable interest rate environment, as well as by the remarkable increase in loan volumes during Q1 2024. NII growth came mainly from the increase in interest income from loans customers resulting from higher balances and increases in interest rates on floating rate loans. This increase was offset by the significantly higher cost of financing the Bank's operations compared to the comparative period of 2023, as a result of the repricing of deposit products to the new market interest rates. 22.4 17.9 19.7 19.4 14.2 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Net Recurring Interest Income Net commission income amounted to €3.1 mln, increased by 77.6% on an annual basis. This increase was mainly driven by a significant improvement in the issuance of letters of guarantee (+50% YoY), while new loan disbursements presented a significant contribution (+30% YoY), with the fee & commission expenses remaining unchanged on an annual basis. 3.03.1 2.5 1.71.7 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Net Fee & Commission Income F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 4

Total recurring operating income increased significantly by 38% reaching €25.3 mln compared to €18.3 mln for the comparative period. This remarkable increase was mainly driven by a significant improvement in net interest and commission income by 40.8%, as well as an increase in other income and income from operations of the investment portfolio, which recorded an improvement of 18% compared to 2023. Recurring operating expenses decreased by 7% on an annual basis, due to the continued effort for cost reduction, rationalization in third-partyexpenses as well as the zeroing of contributions to the Hellenic Deposit & Investment Guarantee Fund and the Resolution Scheme, due to the reduced annual target as set by the Single Resolution Fund for the fiscal year 2024. Recurring personnel expenses increased marginally due to the Bank continuous effort to optimize its own resources and by investing in the Bank's ongoing operational reorganization and strengthening of its human capital. The Group's personnel amounted to 578 people as of 31 March 2024, displaying a decrease by 3% on annual basis as a result of the Bank's network restructuring within 2023, which now amounts to 37 branches. As a result, the cost to income ratio on a recurring basis amounted to 65.8% in Q1 2024 vs 97% for the comparative period. 3.8 3.9 4.0 3.9 4.0 6.5 6.5 5.7 6.7 4.7 7.6 7.7 7.5 7.5 7.9 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Personnel costs General & admin expenses Depreciation F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 4