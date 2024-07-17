ANNOUNCEMENT OF 16.07.2024
RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Attica Bank Société Anonyme Banking Company announces that on the 16th of July 2024, Tuesday at 10:00, the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held, who are holders of common shares in Athens, via physical presence as well as by remote participation of shareholders through teleconferencing, in person or by proxy, representing 47,526,397 common registered shares with voting rights out of 50,014,177 common shares in total, i.e. 95.03% of the Bank's total paid up common share capital, forming the quorum required by Law.
The General Meeting decided the following as regards to the items of the agenda:
- Announced that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting of 20-10-2023, elected Mrs. Vasiliki (Valerie) Skoubas of Christos, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Bank, as a new executive member of the BoD.
- Unanimously approved to set the number of independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors at four (4).
- Approved unanimously the Management Report of the Board of Directors and the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors for the corporate fiscal year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023).
- Approved unanimously the Financial Statements for the corporate fiscal year 2023 on an individual and consolidated basis (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023), as well as the Annual Financial Report and decided unanimously the non-distribution of a dividend (either in cash or in the form of shares) to the holders of ordinary shares according to the legislative and regulatory framework currently in force.
- Approved unanimously in accordance with article 108 of Law 4548/2018, the overall management conducted during the corporate fiscal year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023) and the release of the auditors for the said corporate fiscal year.
- Approved unanimously, the assignment of the ordinary audit of the individual and the consolidated financial statements of the Bank and the tax audit for the corporate fiscal year 2024 (01.01.2024 - 31.12.2024) to the audit firm "Grant Thornton".
- Approved unanimously the Remuneration Report for the fiscal year 2023 pursuant to article 112 of Law 4548/2018, as well as the remuneration and compensation of members of the Board of Directors for the corporate fiscal year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023).
Analysis of the remunerations/compensations and relevant explanations as well as the conditions of the relevant agreements are presented in detail in the above Remuneration Report for the fiscal year 2023.
- Decided unanimously to permit, pursuant to article 109 par. 4 of Law 4548/2018 the granting of remuneration, compensation and benefits to the members of the Board of Directors until the next Ordinary General Meeting, as provided in the 2023 Remuneration Report.
The total remuneration and compensation of members of the Board of Directors the fiscal year 2024 shall not exceed the amount of € 1.6 mln on an annual basis.
- Took note of the annual report of the Audit Committee for the year 2023, pursuant to the article 44 of L.4449/2017.
- Took note, pursuant to the provisions of article 9, par. 5 of Law 4706/2020, of the report of the independent members of the Board of Directors for 2023.
- Approved unanimously the revised renumeration report of the BoD members (pursuant to article 110, par.2 d and 111 par.2 of L.4548/2018 with four-year tenor from its approval.
- Approved unanimously the amendment of articles 17 and 31 of the Articles of Association of the Bank, according to articles of L.4548/2018.
- Unanimously approved in accordance with article 98 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018 the granting of consent to members of the Board of Directors and Managers of the Bank for their participation in Boards of Directors or the Administration of Companies pursuing the same or similar business objects with those of the Bank Bank or in order to act as provided for in any of the other cases set out in the article in question, provided that a justified resolution of the Board of Directors will precede, which will verify that there is no substantial impediment whatsoever.
- Unanimously approved the termination of the Bank's inclusion in the framework of the provisions of Art. 27A of L.4172/2013.
- Approved by majority the payment of additional compensation to the departed Chairman, Mr. Konstantinos Makedos.
- There were no further items - announcements.
ATTICA BANK S.A
VOTING RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ATTICA BANK S.A. HELD ON 16.07.2024
ITEMS OF THE AGENDA
PARTICIPATION
IN FAVOUR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
% OF THE
% OF THE
% OF THE
% OF THE SHARE
VALID
VALID VOTES CAST
VOTES
VALID VOTES
VOTES
VOTES
VALID VOTES
CAPITAL
VOTES
CAST
CAST
CAST
1.
Announcement of the election of an executive member of the BoD.
The item is not subject to vote.
2.
Determination of the number of the independent non-executive members of the BoD.
47,526,397
95.03%
47,526,397
100%
0
0.0000%
0
0%
3.
Submission and approval of the Board of Directors' and the Auditors' Reports of the
47,526,397
95.03%
47,526,397
100%
0
0%
0
0%
Annual Financial Statements for the financial year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023).
Submission and approval of the Annual Financial Statements on a stand-alone and
4.
consolidated basis for the financial year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023) and the 2023
47,526,397
95.03%
47,526,397
100%
0
0%
0
0%
Annual Financial Report.
Approval according to article 108 of L. 4548/2018 of the overall management of the
5.
financial year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023) and release of auditors from any liability
47,526,397
95.03%
47,526,397
100%
0
0%
0
0%
for the same financial year.
6.
Appointment of the Bank's Certified Auditors' (regular and substitute) for the financial
47,526,397
95.03%
47,526,397
100%
0
0%
0
0%
year 2024 (01.01.2024 - 31.12.2024).
Submission and approval of the Remuneration Report for the financial year 2023
7.
pursuant to article 112 of L. 4548/2018, and approval of fees and remuneration paid to
47,526,397
95.03%
47,526,397
100%
0
0%
0
0%
the members of the BoD for the financial year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023).
8.
Preliminary approval of fees and remuneration to be paid to the members of the Board
47,526,397
95.03%
47,526,397
100%
0
0%
0
0%
of Directors for the period until the next Ordinary General Meeting.
9.
Submission of the Annual Report of the Audit Committee pursuant to article 44 of L.
The item is not subject to vote.
4449/2017.
10.
Submission of the Report of Independent BoD members pursuant to Article 9 of par.5
The item is not subject to vote.
of L.4706/2020.
11.
Approval of the revised Remuneration Policy of the BoD members pursuant to articles
47,526,397
95.03%
47,526,397
100%
0
0%
0
0%
110 and 111 of L.4548/2018.
12.
Amendment of Articles 17 and 31 of the Bank's Articles of Association.
47,526,397
95.03%
47,526,397
100%
0
0%
0
0%
Granting of permission pursuant to article 98 par. 1 of L. 4548/2018 to members of the
0%
13.
Board of Directors and the Directors to participate in Boards of Directors or in the
47,526,397
95.03%
47,526,397
100%
0
0
0%
Management of Companies that pursue same or similar purposes.
14.
Approval of the termination of the Bank's inclusion within the framework of the
47,526,397
95.03%
47,526,397
100%
0
0%
0
0%
provisions of par.1 of Art. 27A of L.4172/2013.
15.
Settlement of issues of the departed Chairman of the Board of Directors
47,526,397
95.03%
45,521,118
95.78%
0
0%
2,005,279
4.22%
16.
Other Issues - Announcements.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
