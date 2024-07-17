ANNOUNCEMENT OF 16.07.2024

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Attica Bank Société Anonyme Banking Company announces that on the 16th of July 2024, Tuesday at 10:00, the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held, who are holders of common shares in Athens, via physical presence as well as by remote participation of shareholders through teleconferencing, in person or by proxy, representing 47,526,397 common registered shares with voting rights out of 50,014,177 common shares in total, i.e. 95.03% of the Bank's total paid up common share capital, forming the quorum required by Law.

The General Meeting decided the following as regards to the items of the agenda: