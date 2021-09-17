Attica Bank S A : 30/06/2021 Interim Financial Report

To the best of our knowledge, the Interim Condensed Financial Information for the period ended on 30.06.2021, approved by the Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards (International Financial Reporting Standards), give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, equity and results of the period for Attica Bank and the entities included in the consolidated financial statements as a whole, in accordance with article 5 paragraphs 3 - 5 of L 3556/2007, and the Board of Directors' interim management report presents fairly the information required by article 5 paragraph 6 of L.3556/2007.

ATTICA BANK BOARD OF DIRECTORS INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

Introduction

Dear shareholders,

We present to you the annual report of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year 01/01/2021 to 30/06/2021. This report includes in summary information about the Group and the Bank "ATTICA BANK SOCIETE ANONYME BANKING COMPANY", financial information aimed at informing in general shareholders and investors about the financial state and results, the overall course and the changes that took place during the fiscal year under review (1/1/2021-30/06/2021) as well as important events and the impact thereof on the financial statements for this fiscal year. Furthermore, the main risks and uncertainties that the Group and the Bank may face in the future are described and the most important transactions executed between the Bank and persons related to it are listed.

For the first six month period 2021, the financial context was as follows:

International Economy: Slowing the recession in Early 2021, mainly by resurgence of world trade

COVID-19 pandemic has continued to put pressure on global economic activity in first quarter of this year, less however than in the previous quarter. The recession rate in OECD countries was 0.4% in the first quarter of 2021, from 2.9% a quarter before and 4.4% in the year ending of 2020. The GDP change thereof in the most developed economies (G7) stood at -0.7%in the first quarter, compared to -3.2%in the previous quarter. On the contrary, in the 20 largest OECD economies the recession intensified to 3.4% from 0.7% a quarter earlier. China's economy grew in the first quarter of 2021 with a rate of 18.3%, which is the highest at the last 30 years. Therefore, the slowdown of world's GDP decline came mainly from the most developed economies and China. De-escalatingthe recession or turning to recovery in some countries is mainly due to the strong resurgence of international trade.

Strong fiscal support measures continue to support economies, especially the most developed, where fiscal space is greater and borrowing costs remain very low. On the other hand, the impact of the support measures on their fiscal balances is expected to lead them, again this year, close to last year high deficit levels. This entails a significant burden on public debt, and in countries where it is already high, may create a refinancing problem in the future. Inflation has recovered in most OECD countries (3.3% in April) from the low levels that was in the beginning / middle of 2020. This trend is due to low base effects in 2020, but also due to sharp rise in commodity prices and resurgence of consumer demand with gradual opening of economies.

Euro area: decrease of recession, mainly due to lower negative impact of domestic demand

Euro area GDP fell 1.2% from January to March of 2021, following a recession of 6.6% in 2020 and 4.7% on its last quarter. Domestic demand continued to be the main recessionary factor, but with a much milder negative effect than in the previous quarter (-2.9percentage points of GDP, compared to -5.5p.p.). This slowdown has come mainly from the slighter negative impact of investments (-0.6pp of GDP, versus -2.1pp), while the Household consumption reduced GDP by 2.9%, from -4.0%a quarter earlier. In this also contribute the net exports,that stimulated it by 1.7%, compared to 0.8% in the period of October to December. While the recession in the Eurozone de-escalated,employment continued to decline in the first quarter of 2021 at the same rate with the previous quarter, by 1.8%, faster than the average in 2020 (-1.6%).Unemployment increased in the first quarter of 2021 to 8.5%, from 8.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 7.8% from last year. According to the latest available statistics, presented by the European committee, Unemployment in Euro zone in the first half of 2021 fell to 7.7% from 8.0% in the first half of 2020.

Restrictive in the recession continued to act in the first quarter of this year fiscal interventions, with the contribution of public consumption to GDP being positive and stable from the third quarter of 2020 (+ 0.6%). As a result of the support measures, the average primary deficit in the fiscal balance of the General

Government last year amounted to 5.7% of GDP in 2020, compared to a primary surplus of 1.0% in 2019. In the first quarter of this year the average level in the European area was 7.6% of GDP. The most important fiscal interventions to handle the pandemic, medium-termhorizon, is the European Recovery Fund (NextGenerationEU) and the strengthening of the EU budget for the period 2021-2027.