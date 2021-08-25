Attica Bank S A : H1 2021 GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS

Development according to plan of the capital adequacy recovery program (Capital Plan). During the current period, the Bank finalizes all actions concerning the implementation of the enhancement of the regulatory capital based on the relevant program.

Management Statement

2021 started in a positive condition, with expectations for strong growth and restoration of normalcy. However, the third wave of the pandemic led to the extension and tightening of the restrictions imposed on the country's economic and social life in order to stem the health crisis. The expansion and acceleration of the vaccination program in recent months has helped to remove uncertainty and has created positive expectations for both businesses and consumers.

According to the BoG forecasts for 2021, economic activity is estimated to recover and increase at a rate of 4.2%, which will accelerate to 5.3% in 2022. The recovery is expected to accelerate in the second semester, with the contribution of the resources of the European recovery fund but also with the partial return of tourism.

In this positive environment, Attica Bank focuses on resuming economic activity, helping its customers to regain their market share. In this context and following the consolidation of its Balance Sheet with the publication of the results of December 31, 2020, the Management of the Bank announced on 09.07.2021 that is proceeding with a growth increase of its share capital up to €240 million within 2021. The aim of the abovementioned increase is to support the implementation of the three-year Business Plan 2021-2023 which - among other actions - anticipates the increase of loan balances by approximately €2 billion and at the same time ensures the rapid recovery of the Bank's capital adequacy ratios to a degree so as to support the successful implementation of its Business Plan.

Attica Bank has dedicated its new strategic plan on the utilization of business opportunities created by the creation of modern banking products in order to finance the environmental strategy of its customers, as well as the completion of its digital and business transformation and its relocation to market both through digital channels and through its business network, the operating model of which will be modified in order to meet modern necessities.

The publication of the results of the H1 2021 marks a dynamic start for the Bank as it reflects the trend for the success of its new transformation program that has been implemented since the end of 2020. More specifically, the new financing and refinancing for H1 2021 amounts to approximately €184 million and the loan-to-deposit ratio is at 58%. In addition, Attica Bank continued to improve its liquidity, and showed a significant increase as deposit balances increased on an annual basis by 9.3%.

In particular, during the first semester, there is a significant improvement in almost all operational lines of Attica Bank's financial results. Net interest income increased by 22% compared to the comparative period of 2020, which is due to the improvement of interest income from loan disbursements and due to the lower cost of financing the Bank's operations. Respectively, the net commission income showed a significant increase of 51% with the largest improvement being achieved through the increase of lending income, amounting to 111%.

The Management of Attica Bank, its shareholders and employees are committed to implement responsibly and efficiently the strategic plan of the Bank so as for Attica Bank to acquire a leading role with its own distinct and supportive part in the development of the real economy.