  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Attica Bank S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATT   GRS001003029

ATTICA BANK S.A.

(TATT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Attica Bank S A : Announcement

05/27/2021 | 08:37am BST
Announcement 27-05-2021

Attica Bank S.A. informs its investors, in relation to publications that refer to the absorption of the bank by other credit institutions in Greece that no such information has come to the knowledge of the Bank and that the relevant publications are unsubstantiated.

Attica Bank S.A.

Disclaimer

Attica Bank SA published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 07:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 111 M 135 M 95,9 M
Net income 2021 4,28 M 5,22 M 3,70 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,0 M 101 M 71,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 785
Free-Float 21,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaos Koutsogiannis Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Sotiris Mitropoulos Chairman
Dimitrios Georgiou Tzanninis Independent Non-Executive Director
Stavros Georgiou Papagiannopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATTICA BANK S.A.-23.08%101
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.56%175 155
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.29.32%74 466
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.22.60%73 128
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.55%62 218
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-6.13%54 662