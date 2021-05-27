Attica Bank S A : Announcement

Announcement 27-05-2021
Attica Bank S.A. informs its investors, in relation to publications that refer to the absorption of the bank by other credit institutions in Greece that no such information has come to the knowledge of the Bank and that the relevant publications are unsubstantiated.
Attica Bank S.A.
Disclaimer
Attica Bank SA published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 07:36:04 UTC.