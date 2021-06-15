Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Attica Bank S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATT   GRS001003029

ATTICA BANK S.A.

(TATT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/15 10:12:04 am
0.1706 EUR   -4.80%
11:14aATTICA BANK S A  : - Announcement of 15/06/2021
PU
10:38aATTICA BANK S A  : Change in the 2021 financial calendar
PU
06/09ATTICA BANK S A  : - Announcement of 09/06/2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Attica Bank S A : - Announcement of 15/06/2021

06/15/2021 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Change in the 2021 Financial Calendar

Attica Bank informs investors that the Announcement of the Q1 2021 Financial Results and the publication of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for Q1 2021, which according to the financial calendar was scheduled to take place on June 24th 2021, are going to take place on June 16th 2021. Furthermore, on the same day, an analysts' briefing will take place and the disclosure of the corporate presentation of Q1 2021 financial results.

Change in the 2021 Financial Calendar

Disclaimer

Attica Bank SA published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 15:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATTICA BANK S.A.
11:14aATTICA BANK S A  : - Announcement of 15/06/2021
PU
10:38aATTICA BANK S A  : Change in the 2021 financial calendar
PU
06/09ATTICA BANK S A  : - Announcement of 09/06/2021
PU
06/09ATTICA BANK S A  : Announcement 09/06/2021
PU
06/07ATTICA BANK S A  : - Announcement of 07.06.2021
PU
06/07ATTICA BANK S A  : Announcement 07/06/2021
PU
06/01ATTICA BANK S A  : - Announcement of 01/06/2021
PU
06/01ATTICA BANK S A  : Announcement 01/06/2021
PU
05/31ATTICA BANK S A  : - Announcement of 31/05/2021
PU
05/31ATTICA BANK S A  : Announcement 31.05.2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 111 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2021 4,28 M 5,18 M 5,18 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82,7 M 100 M 100 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 785
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart ATTICA BANK S.A.
Duration : Period :
Attica Bank S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATTICA BANK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,18 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaos Koutsogiannis Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Sotiris Mitropoulos Chairman
Dimitrios Georgiou Tzanninis Independent Non-Executive Director
Stavros Georgiou Papagiannopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATTICA BANK S.A.-23.42%100
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.06%176 782
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.23.06%73 527
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.84%70 882
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.45%61 604
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.32%55 448