Attica Bank S A : - Announcement of 15/06/2021

Change in the 2021 Financial Calendar

Attica Bank informs investors that the Announcement of the Q1 2021 Financial Results and the publication of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for Q1 2021, which according to the financial calendar was scheduled to take place on June 24th 2021, are going to take place on June 16th 2021. Furthermore, on the same day, an analysts' briefing will take place and the disclosure of the corporate presentation of Q1 2021 financial results.

