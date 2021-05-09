Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Attica Bank S.A.
  News
  Summary
    TATT   GRS001003029

ATTICA BANK S.A.

(TATT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/05 10:11:17 am
0.1404 EUR   -29.98%
05/09ATTICA BANK S A  : - Announcement of Publication of FY 2020 Financial Results
PU
05/06ATTICA BANK S A  : Announcement 06/05/2021
PU
04/29ATTICA BANK S A  : Announcement regarding FY Results 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Attica Bank S A : - Announcement of Publication of FY 2020 Financial Results

05/09/2021 | 11:55pm EDT
As at today, 10.05.2021, Attica Bank's Management informs its' investors for the following:

Subsequent to the meetings of the competent bodies of the Bank of 28.04.2021, 05.05.2021 and 10.05.2021, and following the completion of the internal quality assurance procedures of the auditing firm KPMG, the annual consolidated financial statements of Attica Bank for the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020 which are consistent with the Press Release of the Financial Results that was published on 28/4/2021, were published on the Attica Bank's website and on the website of ATHEX.

ATTICA BANK S.A.

Disclaimer

Attica Bank SA published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 03:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 80,7 M 98,1 M 98,1 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 404x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 64,8 M 78,7 M 78,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 772
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart ATTICA BANK S.A.
Duration : Period :
Attica Bank S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATTICA BANK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,14 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaos Koutsogiannis Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Sotiris Mitropoulos Chairman
Dimitrios Georgiou Tzanninis Independent Non-Executive Director
Stavros Georgiou Papagiannopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATTICA BANK S.A.-40.00%79
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.39%173 351
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.24.35%72 547
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.26%71 304
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.25%61 521
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.47%55 199