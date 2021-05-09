Attica Bank S A : - Announcement of Publication of FY 2020 Financial Results

As at today, 10.05.2021, Attica Bank's Management informs its' investors for the following:

Subsequent to the meetings of the competent bodies of the Bank of 28.04.2021, 05.05.2021 and 10.05.2021, and following the completion of the internal quality assurance procedures of the auditing firm KPMG, the annual consolidated financial statements of Attica Bank for the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020 which are consistent with the Press Release of the Financial Results that was published on 28/4/2021, were published on the Attica Bank's website and on the website of ATHEX.

