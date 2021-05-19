Attica Bank S A : RESPONSE TO THE HELLENIC CAPITAL MARKET COMMISSION REGARDING THE OMEGA SECURITIZATION

Announcement 18.05.2021

Response to the Hellenic Capital Market Commission regarding the Omega securitization.

Attica Bank in response to a relevant question of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and following its' corporate announcements on 27/04/2021 and 14/05/2021, informs its investors about the following:

Attica Bank, after receiving the binding offer, is in negotiations with Ellington Solutions S.A., which is an associated company with Ellington Management Group (Ellington), regarding the contractual terms of the transfer of the assets included in the "Omega" transaction. It is noted that the "Omega" securitization includes loans with a total value of about €1.3 billion and consequently senior, mezzanine and junior notes will be issued.

The process of signing the contractual terms is expected to be completed in June. During this time, the Management of Attica Bank will inform its investors regarding the final financial terms of the transaction as well as the impact on the capital adequacy and on the financial position of the Group of Attica Bank.

Attica Bank will inform its investors about the progress and the completion of the transaction.

ATTICA BANK S.A.