Attica Bank S A : – System Upgrade

Attica Bank announces that, due to a scheduled upgrade in the Bank's systems, on Sunday 25/07/2021, between 01:30 am and 05:00 am, there may be interruptions in the service channels:
Furthermore, during the same period of time, Attica Debit cardholders will not be able to use their debit cards.
Thank you for your understanding.
Attica Bank S.A.
