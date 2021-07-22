Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Attica Bank S.A.
  News
  Summary
    TATT   GRS001003029

ATTICA BANK S.A.

(TATT)
  Report
Attica Bank S A : – System Upgrade

07/22/2021 | 04:38am EDT
Attica Bank announces that, due to a scheduled upgrade in the Bank's systems, on Sunday 25/07/2021, between 01:30 am and 05:00 am, there may be interruptions in the service channels:

Furthermore, during the same period of time, Attica Debit cardholders will not be able to use their debit cards.

Thank you for your understanding.

Attica Bank S.A.

Disclaimer

Attica Bank SA published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 08:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 111 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2021 4,28 M 5,05 M 5,05 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65,5 M 77,3 M 77,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart ATTICA BANK S.A.
Duration : Period :
Attica Bank S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATTICA BANK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,14 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaos Koutsogiannis Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Sotiris Mitropoulos Chairman
Dimitrios Georgiou Tzanninis Independent Non-Executive Director
Stavros Georgiou Papagiannopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATTICA BANK S.A.-39.32%93
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.10%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.93%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.5.74%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.81%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.23%52 826