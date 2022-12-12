Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Attica Holdings S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ATTICA   GRS144003001

ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.

(ATTICA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09 2022-12-12 am EST
0.9940 EUR   +2.26%
10:44aAttica S A : AERO Highspeed 1, 2 & 3 "SHIPS OF THE YEAR" -LLOYD'S LIST GREEK SHIPPING AWARDS 2022
PU
11/25Greece sets lowers tolls in renewed Athens ring road concession
RE
11/15ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A. : Capital return instalment
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Attica S A : AERO Highspeed 1, 2 & 3 "SHIPS OF THE YEAR" -LLOYD'S LIST GREEK SHIPPING AWARDS 2022

12/12/2022 | 10:44am EST
Refer to the attached Press Release

PRESS RELEASE- LLOYD S LIST GREEK SHIPPING AWARDS 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Attica Holdings SA published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 15:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 348 M 367 M 367 M
Net income 2021 -13,2 M -13,9 M -13,9 M
Net Debt 2021 384 M 405 M 405 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 210 M 221 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 552
Free-Float 8,77%
Chart ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Attica Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Spiros Paschalis Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Panos Dikaios Chief Financial Officer
Kyriakos D. Magiras Executive Chairman
George Anagnostou Chief Operations Officer
Panagiotis Papadodimas Chief Administrative & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.-7.87%221
AP MOLLER MAERSK-36.38%37 198
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-31.30%35 248
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-45.04%27 938
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-27.91%11 697
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA4.14%11 332