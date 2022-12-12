Attica S A : AERO Highspeed 1, 2 & 3 "SHIPS OF THE YEAR" -LLOYD'S LIST GREEK SHIPPING AWARDS 2022
Disclaimer
Attica Holdings SA published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 15:43:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.
Sales 2021
348 M
367 M
367 M
Net income 2021
-13,2 M
-13,9 M
-13,9 M
Net Debt 2021
384 M
405 M
405 M
P/E ratio 2021
-17,3x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
210 M
221 M
221 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,91x
EV / Sales 2021
1,76x
Nbr of Employees
1 552
Free-Float
8,77%
Chart ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.