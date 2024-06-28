Athens, 28 June 2024 Attica Group, the leading Greek shipping company invests in green transition and fleet renewal Agreement with Stena RoRo for the long-term charter with purchase option of 2 new vessels and a potential option for 2 additional vessels Attica Group signed an agreement with Stena RoRo for the charter with purchase option of 2 E-Flexer vessels, to be built by Stena RoRo at the CMI Jinling Weihai Shipyard, China. The 2 new vessels with an overall length of 240m, are the largest RoPax vessels ever ordered by a Greek shipping company. With passenger capacity of 1,500 pax and 3,320 lane meters cargo decks (approximately 200 freight units) per vessel for the transportation of private vehicles, trucks and trailers, the new vessels will enhance significantly the overall transport capacity in the Adriatic routes. The new vessels are Methanol ready and carry a Battery notation, with engines that are designed to operate with 3 different fuel types in view of required flexibility for future requirements. At the same time, they are designed and equipped with state-of-the-art technology to optimize fuel consumption alongside a series of high efficiency technical features that will contribute to the reduction of the Group's GHG emissions per transport work by 60% compared to existing vessels. The agreement provides for the construction by Stena RoRo of two vessels, on behalf of Attica Group, under a 10-year bareboat charter scheme, including a purchase option as from the end of the 5th year of hire period.

Upon the delivery of the 2 new vessels which has been scheduled for April and August 2027 respectively, Attica Group plans to proceed with a fleet redeployment which will allow Attica to further reduce its environmental footprint through the retirement of older vessels and the decrease of the average age of its fleet. The innovative design of the vessels is the result of the collaboration between the Stena RoRo and Attica's shipbuilding teams on the basis of the successful E-Flexer model, resulting in a modern and environmentally efficient vessel with significant reduction in GHG emissions. Mr. Panos Dikaios, CEO of Attica Group stated: "For 3 decades, Attica Group innovates through the design and construction of new vessels such as the Superfast series that redefined the Adriatic routes connections in terms of quality and speed, the sister vessels Blue Star Patmos and Blue Star Delos that upgraded massively the travel experience in the Aegean routes and the latest addition of the 3 state-of-the-art, Aero Highspeed which have already contributed substantially to the increase of visitors to the islands of Saronic Gulf. Our agreement with Stena RoRo for the charter of 2 new state-of-the-art vessels, sets new standards for the entire Greek ferry industry, drastically reduces our environmental footprint, redefines the travel experience and responds dynamically to the challenges of tomorrow. Per Westling, Managing Director of Stena RoRo AB commented: "These E-Flexer vessels to Attica have been jointly designed and ordered as the most bespoke E- Flexers so far. The design is extremely versatile and the ships will, with their inherent flexibility of different fuels, battery hybrid operation and many other fuel saving features, play an important role in the green transition of the Attica Superfast Adriatic RoPax service". Vessels particulars: Main dimensions Length overall: 239,70 m

Breadth, moulded: 27,80 m

Draught scantling: 6,40 m Service Speed: 24 knots Capacity Passengers: 1.500

Cargo decks:3

Total lane meters: 3.320