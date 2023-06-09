|
Attica S A : ANNOUNCEMENT-CREDIT RATING REVIEW
Disclaimer
Attica Holdings SA published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 14:39:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
530 M
571 M
571 M
|Net income 2022
|
17,1 M
18,4 M
18,4 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
410 M
442 M
442 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|29,4x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
559 M
602 M
602 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,76x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,72x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 596
|Free-Float
|8,77%
|
|Chart ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution