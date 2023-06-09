Advanced search
    ATTICA   GRS144003001

ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.

(ATTICA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:01 2023-06-09 am EDT
2.580 EUR   -0.39%
10:40aAttica S A : Announcement-credit rating review
PU
06/08Attica S A : AERO 1 Highspeed award winner in the SHIPPAX Awards 2023
PU
05/12Attica S A : Tourism Awards 2023 Ten awards for Attica Group
PU
Attica S A : ANNOUNCEMENT-CREDIT RATING REVIEW

06/09/2023 | 10:40am EDT
Refer to the announcement attached.

ANNOUNCEMENT-CREDIT RATING REVIEW

Attica Holdings SA published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 14:39:04 UTC.


Publicnow 2023
04/21Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. completed the acquisition of remaining 8.42% stake in A..
CI
04/10Attica Holdings S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/30Attica S A : Group 2022 results
PU
03/29Attica S A : Announcement agreement for the acquisition of a roro vessel
PU
02/22Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. made an offer to acquire the remaining 20.62% stake in ..
CI
2022Attica S A : Global triple distinction for attica group at corporate responsibility report..
PU
2022Attica S A : AERO Highspeed 1, 2 & 3 "SHIPS OF THE YEAR" -LLOYD'S LIST GREEK SHIPPING AWAR..
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 530 M 571 M 571 M
Net income 2022 17,1 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net Debt 2022 410 M 442 M 442 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 559 M 602 M 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 596
Free-Float 8,77%
Technical analysis trends ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Spiros Paschalis Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Panos Dikaios Chief Financial Officer
Kyriakos D. Magiras Executive Chairman
George Anagnostou Chief Operations Officer
Thomas Georgios Oikonomou Director-Governance & Regulatory Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.11.64%602
HAPAG-LLOYD AG5.57%35 508
AP MOLLER MAERSK-19.17%30 778
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.66%22 324
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-0.45%11 319
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-26.38%8 748
