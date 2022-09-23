Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Attica Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATTICA   GRS144003001

ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.

(ATTICA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11 2022-09-23 am EDT
0.9060 EUR   -2.37%
11:33aATTICA S A : Announcement-formal execution of the agreement with creditors and shareholders of anek
PU
09/21ATTICA S A : Announcement-agreement with creditors and shareholders of anek
PU
09/09ATTICA S A : PRESS RELEASE-Attica Group inaugurates the 3 new AERO Highspeed vessels
PU
Attica S A : ANNOUNCEMENT-FORMAL EXECUTION OF THE AGREEMENT WITH CREDITORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF ANEK

09/23/2022 | 11:33am EDT
Disclaimer

Attica Holdings SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 15:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 348 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 200 M 197 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 552
Free-Float 8,77%
Chart ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Attica Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Spiros Paschalis Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Panos Dikaios Chief Financial Officer
Kyriakos D. Magiras Executive Chairman
George Anagnostou Chief Operations Officer
Panagiotis Papadodimas Chief Administrative & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.-12.04%197
AP MOLLER MAERSK-38.74%33 522
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-37.47%29 886
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-36.77%26 166
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-23.21%12 359
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA9.70%11 435