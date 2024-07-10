Athens, 10th July 2024

COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF THE OPERATION IN MOROCCO

Attica Holdings S.A. announces, following the Announcement of 08.04.2024, the completion of the sale of the operation in Morocco.

More specifically, the transfer of the 49% shareholding stake of Attica Group in Africa Morocco Links (AML) has been finalized, along with the sale of the vessels Morocco Star and Morocco Express 1 (ex. Highspeed 3). The total transaction value amounted to Euro 49 million, with an estimated net profit of Euro 24 million.