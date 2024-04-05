Athens - April 4, 2024

First-time consolidation of the financial figures of ANEK S.A. for the period 04.12.2023-31.12.2023

Improvement of financial figures:

Revenue reached €588.3 mln.

EBITDA stood at €126.4 mln.

Net Income after taxes amounted to €61.2 mln.

Attica Holdings S.A. (the "Company") hereby announces its financial results for the year 2023. This disclosure represents the first announcement of financial results following the merger of ANEK S.A, wherein the latter's financial figures have been consolidated into the Group's for the period of 04.12.2023-31.12.2023. Compared to the fiscal year 2022, there is an increase in all financial figures.

Specifically, both geographical segments in which Attica Group operates, namely Greek domestic and international routes, show an increase in revenue. Overall, in 2023 compared to 2022, the Group's consolidated revenue increased by 11% reaching €588.3 mln from €530.2 mln. Vessel sailings increased 8.7%, accompanied by an increase in volume of passengers, vehicles, and freight units. Additionally, the Group's vessel fleet has further increased in 2023 by 10 ships, bringing the total count to 43 compared to 33 in the preceding year of 2022.

The consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to €126.4 mln compared to profits of €57.8 mln in 2022. Consolidated profit after taxes for the fiscal year 2023 reached €61.2 mln, compared to profits of €17.1 mln in fiscal year 2022. It should be noted that the fiscal year 2023 results include the profit from the merger of ANEK S.A (negative goodwill) amounting to €22.8 mln. The net profit margin from the Group's recurring operations (excluding the profit from the merger of ANEK S.A.) stands at 6.5%.

The Group has a robust capital structure and adequate liquidity. The Group's equity increased to €495.7 mln from €357.8 mln as of 31.12.2022, amounting to €2.04 per Company share (€1.66 as of 31.12.2022). As of December 31, 2023, the Group's net debt to its EBITDA for the last twelve months stands at 3.8x. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023, amount to €103.4 mln (€87.9 mln as of December 31, 2022) having concluded total investment cash outflows of €63 mln within 2023.

The BoD will propose to the General Meeting the distribution of dividends of €0.07 per share.

