ATTICA GROUP - 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Athens - April 4, 2024
First-time consolidation of the financial figures of ANEK S.A. for the period 04.12.2023-31.12.2023
Improvement of financial figures:
- Revenue reached €588.3 mln.
- EBITDA stood at €126.4 mln.
- Net Income after taxes amounted to €61.2 mln.
Attica Holdings S.A. (the "Company") hereby announces its financial results for the year 2023. This disclosure represents the first announcement of financial results following the merger of ANEK S.A, wherein the latter's financial figures have been consolidated into the Group's for the period of 04.12.2023-31.12.2023. Compared to the fiscal year 2022, there is an increase in all financial figures.
Specifically, both geographical segments in which Attica Group operates, namely Greek domestic and international routes, show an increase in revenue. Overall, in 2023 compared to 2022, the Group's consolidated revenue increased by 11% reaching €588.3 mln from €530.2 mln. Vessel sailings increased 8.7%, accompanied by an increase in volume of passengers, vehicles, and freight units. Additionally, the Group's vessel fleet has further increased in 2023 by 10 ships, bringing the total count to 43 compared to 33 in the preceding year of 2022.
The consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to €126.4 mln compared to profits of €57.8 mln in 2022. Consolidated profit after taxes for the fiscal year 2023 reached €61.2 mln, compared to profits of €17.1 mln in fiscal year 2022. It should be noted that the fiscal year 2023 results include the profit from the merger of ANEK S.A (negative goodwill) amounting to €22.8 mln. The net profit margin from the Group's recurring operations (excluding the profit from the merger of ANEK S.A.) stands at 6.5%.
The Group has a robust capital structure and adequate liquidity. The Group's equity increased to €495.7 mln from €357.8 mln as of 31.12.2022, amounting to €2.04 per Company share (€1.66 as of 31.12.2022). As of December 31, 2023, the Group's net debt to its EBITDA for the last twelve months stands at 3.8x. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023, amount to €103.4 mln (€87.9 mln as of December 31, 2022) having concluded total investment cash outflows of €63 mln within 2023.
The BoD will propose to the General Meeting the distribution of dividends of €0.07 per share.
OPERATING MARKETS & TRAFFIC VOLUMES
Through the merger of ANEK S.A., the Group strengthened its fleet by adding 8 vessels. Additionally, as part of its investment program, it acquired 2 additional vessels. The Group's fleet now numbers 43 vessels, compared to 33 in 2022, sailing under the trademarks "Superfast Ferries," "Blue Star Ferries," "Hellenic Seaways," and "ANEK Lines." of which 28 are conventional RO-PAX vessels, 13 are high-speed vessels, and 2 are RO-RO carriers.
In 2023, the Group's vessels operated on Greek domestic routes (Cyclades, Dodecanese, Crete, North-east Aegean, Saronic, and Sporades) and on the international Greece-Italy route (Ancona, Bari, Venice).
Attica Group's traffic volumes exhibited growth compared to 2022. Specifically, vessels operated by Attica Group transported 6.5 mln passengers, 1 mln private vehicles, and 420 thousand freight units, representing increases of 6.6%, 3.1%, and 1.9%, respectively, compared to 2022.
The number of sailings increased by 8.7% compared to 2022.
INVESTMENTS - INNOVATION - ENVIRONMENT
In 2023, the Group acquired the RO-RO vessel Blue Carrier 2 and the passenger-vehiclehigh-speed catamaran HIGHSPEED 3, at a total price of €13.4 mln and €2.4 mln, respectively.
It is noted that the Group continues its extensive investment program for the energy and environmental upgrading of its fleet, as well as further digitization of its operations. Within 2023, the Group invested €6.8 mln in energy efficiency improvement technologies, aiming to reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions of fleet vessels. Additionally, the installation of scrubbers was completed on the vessels Superfast I and Superfast II.
As part of the implementation of the extensive investment program, focusing on reducing its environmental footprint and fleet upgrade, Attica Group signed an MOU with Elefisis and Syros Shipyards of ONEX S.A. The MOU, of total budget €1 billion and ten years duration, focuses on exclusive provision of Attica's fleet maintenance, green retrofits, and newbuilding constructions. The agreement is expected to contribute significantly to the sustainable development of the Greek shipbuilding and repair industry.
AWARDS
In 2023, Attica Group was included in the list of "The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2023" and was awarded the SHIPPAX FAST FERRY AWARD 2023 for its innovative approach in sustainability and travel experience for the AERO 1 Highspeed vessel. Additionally, it received 10 awards at the Tourism Awards 2023 and two awards at the ESG Shipping Awards 2023.
Mr. Panos Dikaios, CEO of Attica Group, commented as follows: "In 2023, we achieved improved financial results further strengthening our financial position. With ANEK S.A. merger, we completed a period of expansion through acquisitions. Continuing in momentum, in 2024, we focus on further improving our operational performance through the operational integration of ANEK S.A. and the anticipated synergies. At the same time, we evaluate
opportunities to reallocate the Group's investment capital with in the wider area of passenger shipping and tourism.
Furthermore, we continue to implement our investment plan for fleet renewal, our steady progress towards green transition, and further digitization of all our activities, with a particular emphasis on redesigning and upgrading customer experience.
Our team, of more than 2,300 employees, remains the driving force behind the implementation of our plans. We continuously invest in reskilling and upskilling, aiming at their improvement, evolution, and growth within our Group."
The Annual Financial Statements of the Company and the Group have been posted on the website of the Athens Stock Exchange (www.helex.gr) and the Company (www.attica- group.com) on April 4th, 2024.
