  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Attica Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATTICA   GRS144003001

ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.

(ATTICA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:50 2023-03-30 am EDT
2.400 EUR   +0.42%
10:34aAttica S A : Group 2022 results
PU
03/29Attica S A : Announcement agreement for the acquisition of a roro vessel
PU
02/22Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. made an offer to acquire the remaining 20.62% stake in Attica Holdings S.A.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Attica S A : GROUP 2022 RESULTS

03/30/2023 | 10:34am EDT
Refer to the attached Press Release.

PRESS RELEASE- ATTICA GROUP 2022 RESULTS

Attachments

Disclaimer

Attica Holdings SA published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 14:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 348 M 377 M 377 M
Net income 2021 -13,2 M -14,3 M -14,3 M
Net Debt 2021 384 M 416 M 416 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 516 M 559 M 559 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 552
Free-Float 8,77%
Chart ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Attica Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Spiros Paschalis Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Panos Dikaios Chief Financial Officer
Kyriakos D. Magiras Executive Chairman
George Anagnostou Chief Operations Officer
Panagiotis Papadodimas Chief Administrative & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A.3.02%559
HAPAG-LLOYD AG67.68%56 702
AP MOLLER MAERSK-24.20%29 538
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.07%24 639
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED6.67%12 652
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA4.92%12 511
