Athens, July 16th, 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT

Repayment and Termination of Bond Loan Trading - 10th Interest Payment Period of the Common Bond Loan

ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company') announces that, in accordance with the terms of the Common Bond Loan (hereinafter referred to as the 'CBL') issued by the Company on 26.07.2019, the last trading day on Athens Stock Exchange for the aforementioned bonds, which were disposed through a Public Offer and admitted to trading in the Fixed Income Securities category of Athens Stock Exchange, will be Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

In accordance with the terms of the CBL, Thursday, July 25, 2024, has been set as the Record Date for the entitlement to interest regarding the 10th Interest Payment Period, as well as the repayment of the CBL bonds.

According to the terms specified in the CBL, on Friday, July 26, 2024, the following payments will be made:

The total gross amount of accrued interest regarding the 10th Interest Payment Period, amounting to Euro 3,008,055.56 , equivalent to Euro 17.188889 per bond . This calculation is based on an annual interest rate of 3.40% (pre-tax) , calculated on a 360- day basis, and pertains to 175,000 bonds currently trading in Athens Stock Exchange. The total nominal value of the bonds amounting to Euro 175,000,000.00 , equivalent to Euro 1,000.00 per bond .

The payment of the aforementioned amounts to the beneficiaries of the bonds (hereinafter referred to as the "Bondholders") on Friday, July 26, 2024, will be facilitated by the "HELLENIC CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITORY S.A." (ATHEXCSD) as follows: