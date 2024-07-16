Attica Holdings S.A. is a Greece-based holding company that is active in passenger shipping, travel agency and cargo services. It offers shipping, transportation, leisure services and connections between Greece and Italy in the Adriatic Sea, and between mainland Greece and the Cycladic and Dodecanese islands of the Aegean Sea as well as the island of Crete. The Company operates through its subsidiaries: Superfast Ferries Maritime S.A., that operates a fleet of five vessels; Blue Star Maritime S.A., that operates a fleet of eight vessels; Attica Premium S.A., and Attica Ferries MC & Co Joint Venture, a company that is engaged in the management of all the ship-owning companies of the Group for a common service in international and domestic routes. On April 5, 2013, the Company sold RoPax vessel Superfast VI to Genting Group.