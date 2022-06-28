Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Attijariwafa bank SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATW   MA0000012445

ATTIJARIWAFA BANK SA

(ATW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
425.05 MAD   -2.29%
ATW : Payment of dividend

06/28/2022 | 10:11am EDT
ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 28/06/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-070

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Payment of dividends

Involved Instrument(s)

ATTIJARIWAFA BANK

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "ATTIJARIWAFA BANK"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

  • Taking into consideration the decision of the "ATTIJARIWAFA BANK" general meeting held on 21/06/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
  • Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "ATTIJARIWAFA BANK" dividend payment process are as follows:

Year

2021

Ticker

ATW

Ordinary dividend (MAD)

15,00

Exceptional dividend (MAD)

--

Total gross dividend (MAD)

15,00

Ex-dividend date

05/07/2022

Dividend Payment date

15/07/2022

Centralising agent

Attijariwafa Bank

1

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 28/06/2022

- Clearing and adjustment

On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the instrument.
  • Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.

2

Disclaimer

Attijariwafa Bank SA published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 14:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 24 638 M 2 453 M 2 453 M
Net income 2021 4 815 M 479 M 479 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 85 824 M 8 545 M 8 545 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 20 583
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart ATTIJARIWAFA BANK SA
Duration : Period :
Attijariwafa bank SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATTIJARIWAFA BANK SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 425,05 MAD
Average target price 444,50 MAD
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed El Kettani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rachid Kettani Executive Director-Group Finance
Hassan Bedraoui Deputy MD-Innovation, Technologies & Operations
Soumaya Lrhezzioui Executive Director-Group Information Systems
Bouchra Bousserghine Executive Director-Group Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATTIJARIWAFA BANK SA-12.72%8 759
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.91%344 575
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.38%260 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.64%241 137
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%179 838
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.05%154 495