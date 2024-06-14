Attijariwafa bank is the leading Moroccan banking group. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (84.2%). The group also develops market, investment, and finance banking (financial intermediation, financial market activity, portfolio management, merger-acquisition and privatization consulting, investment capital, stock operations, etc.); - supply of specialized financial services (10.8%): consumer loans (No. 1 in Morocco; Wafasalaf), real estate loans, leasing, long-term vehicle leasing, and factoring; - other (5%): insurance and real estate sales and management activities. At the end of 2021, the group managed MAD 380.8 billion of current deposits and MAD 345.1 billion of current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 5,835 branches worldwide.

Sector Banks