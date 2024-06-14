-
Notice: Undefined offset: 3 in Drupaltb_megamenuTBMegaMenuBuilder::insertTbMenuItem() (line 537 of modules/contrib/tb_megamenu/src/TBMegaMenuBuilder.php).
Drupaltb_megamenuTBMegaMenuBuilder::insertTbMenuItem(Array, 0, 0, Object) (Line: 440) Drupaltb_megamenuTBMegaMenuBuilder::syncConfig(Array, Array, 'frontend') (Line: 342) Drupaltb_megamenuTBMegaMenuBuilder::syncConfigAll(Array, Array, 'frontend') (Line: 344) Drupaltb_megamenuTBMegaMenuBuilder::syncConfigAll(Array, Array, 'frontend') (Line: 367) template_preprocess_tb_megamenu(Array, 'tb_megamenu', Array) (Line: 287) DrupalCoreThemeThemeManager->render('tb_megamenu', Array) (Line: 431) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->doRender(Array, ) (Line: 200) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->render(Array) (Line: 875) render(Array) (Line: 287) Drupalprogressive_cmsPluginBlockNdProgressiveMenu->build() (Line: 171) DrupalblockBlockViewBuilder::preRender(Array) call_user_func_array(Array, Array) (Line: 100) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->doTrustedCallback(Array, Array, 'Render #pre_render callbacks must be methods of a class that implements DrupalCoreSecurityTrustedCallbackInterface or be an anonymous function. The callback was %s. Support for this callback implementation is deprecated in 8.8.0 and will be removed in Drupal 9.0.0. See https://www.drupal.org/node/2966725', 'silenced_deprecation', 'DrupalCoreRenderElementRenderCallbackInterface') (Line: 781) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->doCallback('#pre_render', Array, Array) (Line: 372) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->doRender(Array, 1) (Line: 200) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->render(Array, 1) (Line: 156) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->DrupalCoreRender{closure}() (Line: 573) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->executeInRenderContext(Object, Object) (Line: 157) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->renderPlain(Array) (Line: 171) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->renderPlaceholder('', Array) (Line: 658) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->replacePlaceholders(Array) (Line: 543) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->doRender(Array, 1) (Line: 200) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->render(Array, 1) (Line: 144) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->DrupalCoreRender{closure}() (Line: 573) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->executeInRenderContext(Object, Object) (Line: 145) DrupalCoreRenderRenderer->renderRoot(Array) (Line: 282) DrupalCoreRenderHtmlResponseAttachmentsProcessor->renderPlaceholders(Object) (Line: 131) DrupalCoreRenderHtmlResponseAttachmentsProcessor->processAttachments(Object) (Line: 45) DrupalCoreEventSubscriberHtmlResponseSubscriber->onRespond(Object, 'kernel.response', Object) call_user_func(Array, Object, 'kernel.response', Object) (Line: 111) DrupalComponentEventDispatcherContainerAwareEventDispatcher->dispatch('kernel.response', Object) (Line: 191) SymfonyComponentHttpKernelHttpKernel->filterResponse(Object, Object, 1) (Line: 173) SymfonyComponentHttpKernelHttpKernel->handleRaw(Object, 1) (Line: 68) SymfonyComponentHttpKernelHttpKernel->handle(Object, 1, 1) (Line: 57) DrupalCoreStackMiddlewareSession->handle(Object, 1, 1) (Line: 47) DrupalCoreStackMiddlewareKernelPreHandle->handle(Object, 1, 1) (Line: 191) Drupalpage_cacheStackMiddlewarePageCache->fetch(Object, 1, 1) (Line: 128) Drupalpage_cacheStackMiddlewarePageCache->lookup(Object, 1, 1) (Line: 82) Drupalpage_cacheStackMiddlewarePageCache->handle(Object, 1, 1) (Line: 47) DrupalCoreStackMiddlewareReverseProxyMiddleware->handle(Object, 1, 1) (Line: 52) DrupalCoreStackMiddlewareNegotiationMiddleware->handle(Object, 1, 1) (Line: 23) StackStackedHttpKernel->handle(Object, 1, 1) (Line: 708) DrupalCoreDrupalKernel->handle(Object) (Line: 19)
|Dénomination
|Attijariwafa Bank - L'AMMC vise le prospectus relatif à l'émission d'un emprunt obligataire subordonné
|Emetteur
|
ATTIJARIWAFA BANK
|Organisme conseil
|
AFC
|N° Visa
|
VI/EM/018/2024
|Date de visa
|
14/06/2024
|Nature du titre
|
Titres de dettes
|Nature de l'opération
|
Emprunt obligataire
|Type de l'opération
|
Émission d'obligations subordonnées
|Montant total (en millier de Dhs)
|
1000000.00
|Document d'information
|DR_AWB_005_2024_1.pdf
NO_AWB_EOS_018_2024.pdf
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Attijariwafa Bank SA published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 20:49:41 UTC.