Attock Cement Pakistan : Notice of Annual General Meeting - Before Publication

Notice is hereby given that the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (the "Company") will be held on October 19, 2022 at 12:00 hours at Marriott Hotel, Karachi and also through video link to transact the following:
Ordinary Business
To receive, consider and adopt the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 together with the Report of Auditors and the directors thereon;
To consider and if thought fit, approve the final cash dividend of 15% (Rs. 1.50 per share) as recommended by the Board of Directors for the year ended June 30, 2022. This is in addition to the interim cash dividend of 20% (Rs. 2.00 per share) already paid during the year;
To appoint the auditors for the financial year 2022-23 and to fix their remuneration; and
To transact any other business with the permission of the Chairman.
By Order of the Board
IRFAN AMANULLAH
Company Secretary
Karachi:
September 28, 2022
Participation in Annual General Meeting (AGM) through Electronic Means:
The shareholders intending to participate in the meeting via video link are hereby requested to share following information with the office of Company Secretary (email address mentioned below) earliest but not later than 48 hours before the time of the AGM i.e. before 12:00 p.m. on October 17, 2022.
Required information:
Shareholder Name, CNIC Number, Folio/CDC Account No., Mobile Phone Number* and Email address*
*Shareholders are requested to provide active mobile number and email address to ensure timely communication.
Modes of Communication:
The above mentioned information can be provided through following modes:
Mobile/WhatsApp: 0308-0972181
Email: 43agm@attockcement.com
Video link details and login credentials (ZOOM Application) will be shared with those shareholders who provide their intent to attend the meeting containing all the particulars as mentioned above on or before October 17, 2022 by 12:00 p.m.
Notes:
The Register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain close from October 12, 2022 to October 19, 2022 (both days inclusive).
Only those members whose names appear in the register of members of the Company as on October 11, 2022 are entitled to attend and vote at the meeting.
Members who desire to stop deduction of Zakat from their dividends may submit a declaration on non-judicial stamp paper duly signed as required under the law.
Members are requested to notify any changes in their addresses immediately.
For appointing proxies:
A member entitled to attend, speak and vote may appoint any other person as his / her proxy to attend, speak and vote on his / her behalf. Proxies must be received at the Registered Office of the Company duly signed not later than 48 hours before the time of holding the meeting. Form of proxy is available at company's website i.e. www.attockcement.com.
The proxy form shall be witnessed by two persons whose names, addresses and CNIC numbers shall be mentioned on the form.
Attested copies of CNIC or the passport of the beneficial owners shall be furnished with the proxy form.
In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution / power of attorney with specimen signature shall be submitted (unless it has been provided earlier) along with proxy form to the Company.
Proxies attending meeting on behalf of members are also required to provide below information in case they will be attending the meeting through video link. Video link details and login credentials will be shared with proxy after verification.
Required information:
Name of Proxy, CNIC Number, Folio / CDC Account No. of Member, active Mobile Phone Number and Email address of proxy.
Deduction of Income Tax from Dividend under Section 150 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001:
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 150 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 the rates of deduction of Income tax from dividend payments will be as follows:
|
A.
|
Rate of tax deduction for persons who
|
15%
|
are appearing in the active taxpayers list
|
|
|
|
B.
|
Rate of tax deduction for persons who are
|
30%
|
|
not appearing in the active taxpayers list
|
All Shareholders are advised to check their status on Active Taxpayers List (ATL) available on FBR Website and if required take necessary actions for inclusion of their names in ATL. In case a person's name does not appear in the ATL the applicable tax rate will be increased by hundred percent.
In case of joint account, please intimate proportion of shareholding of each account holder along with their individual status on the ATL.
Withholding Tax exemption from the dividend income shall only be allowed if copy of valid tax exemption certificate is made available to Share Registrar, M/s FAMCO Associates (Pvt.) Limited, 8-F,Block-6, PECHS, Nursery, Shahrah-e- Faisal, Near Hotel Faran, Karachi by first day of Book Closure.
Transmission of Annual Audited Financial Statements through CD/DVD:
The Company has circulated annual financial statements to its members through CD at their registered addresses. Printed copy of above referred statements can be provided to members upon request. Request Form is available on the
website of the Company i.e. www.attockcement.com
Transmission of Annual Reports through E-mail:
The SECP vide SRO 787 (I)/2014 dated: September 08, 2014 has provided an option for shareholders to receive audited financial statements along with notice of annual general meeting electronically through email. Hence, members who are interested in receiving the annual reports and notice of annual general meeting electronically in future are requested to send their email addresses on the consent form placed on the Company's website i.e. www.attockcement.com
The Company shall, however additionally provide hard copies of the annual report to such members, on request, free of cost.
Availability of Audited Financial Statements on Company's Website:
The audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 have been made available on the Company's website www.attockcement.com, in addition to annual and quarterly financial statements for the prior years.
Payment of Dividend through Bank Account of the Shareholder:
In accordance with Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017 cash dividend can only be paid through electronic mode directly into the respective bank account designated by the entitled shareholder. Shareholders are requested to provide their bank account details (IBAN format) directly to our share registrar (for physical shares) or to their respective participant / broker (for CDS shares) as the case may be. The subject form is available at Company's website i.e. www.attockcement.com.
Consent for Video Conference Facility:
In accordance with Section 132(2) of the Companies Act, 2017 if the company receives consent from members holding in aggregate 10% or more shareholding residing in a geographical location to participate in the meeting through video conference at least 7 days prior to the date of Annual General Meeting, the Company will arrange video conference facility in that city subject to availability of such facility in that city. To avail this facility a request is to be submitted to the Company Secretary on given address:
The Company Secretary,
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited,
D-70,Block-4,Kehkashan-5, Clifton, Karachi.
Unclaimed Dividend and Undelivered Share Certificates:
The Company has previously discharged its responsibility under Section 244 of the Companies Act, 2017 whereby the Company approached the shareholders to claim their unclaimed dividends and undelivered share certificates in accordance with the law.
Shareholders, whose dividends still remain unclaimed and / or undelivered share certificates are available with the Company, are hereby once again requested to approach the Company to claim their outstanding dividend amounts and / or undelivered share certificates.
Deposit of Physical Shares into Central Depository Company (CDC):
As per Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2017, every existing listed company shall be required to replace its physical shares with book-entry form in a manner as may be specified and from the date notified by the Commission, within a period not exceeding four years from the commencement of the Act i.e. May 30, 2017. Further, SECP vide its letter dated March 26, 2021 has advised to comply with section 72 of the Act, 2017 and encourage the shareholders to convert their physical shares into book entry form.
In light of above, shareholders holding physical share certificates are encouraged to deposit their shares in Central Depository Company (CDC) by opening CDC sub-account with any of the broker or Investor Account maintained directly with CDC to convert their physical shares into scrip less form. This will facilitate the shareholders to streamline their information in members' register enabling the Company to effectively communicate with the shareholders and timely disburse any entitlements. Further, shares held shall remain secure and maintaining shares in scrip less form allows for swift sale / purchase.