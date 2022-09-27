Attock Cement Pakistan : Notice of Annual General Meeting - Before Publication

Notice is hereby given that the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (the "Company") will be held on October 19, 2022 at 12:00 hours at Marriott Hotel, Karachi and also through video link to transact the following:

Ordinary Business

To receive, consider and adopt the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 together with the Report of Auditors and the directors thereon; To consider and if thought fit, approve the final cash dividend of 15% (Rs. 1.50 per share) as recommended by the Board of Directors for the year ended June 30, 2022. This is in addition to the interim cash dividend of 20% (Rs. 2.00 per share) already paid during the year; To appoint the auditors for the financial year 2022-23 and to fix their remuneration; and To transact any other business with the permission of the Chairman.

By Order of the Board

IRFAN AMANULLAH

Company Secretary

Karachi:

September 28, 2022

Participation in Annual General Meeting (AGM) through Electronic Means:

The shareholders intending to participate in the meeting via video link are hereby requested to share following information with the office of Company Secretary (email address mentioned below) earliest but not later than 48 hours before the time of the AGM i.e. before 12:00 p.m. on October 17, 2022.

Required information:

Shareholder Name, CNIC Number, Folio/CDC Account No., Mobile Phone Number* and Email address*

*Shareholders are requested to provide active mobile number and email address to ensure timely communication.

Modes of Communication:

The above mentioned information can be provided through following modes:

Mobile/WhatsApp: 0308-0972181 Email: 43agm@attockcement.com

Video link details and login credentials (ZOOM Application) will be shared with those shareholders who provide their intent to attend the meeting containing all the particulars as mentioned above on or before October 17, 2022 by 12:00 p.m.

Notes:

The Register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain close from October 12, 2022 to October 19, 2022 (both days inclusive). Only those members whose names appear in the register of members of the Company as on October 11, 2022 are entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. Members who desire to stop deduction of Zakat from their dividends may submit a declaration on non-judicial stamp paper duly signed as required under the law. Members are requested to notify any changes in their addresses immediately.

For appointing proxies:

A member entitled to attend, speak and vote may appoint any other person as his / her proxy to attend, speak and vote on his / her behalf. Proxies must be received at the Registered Office of the Company duly signed not later than 48 hours before the time of holding the meeting. Form of proxy is available at company's website i.e. www.attockcement.com. The proxy form shall be witnessed by two persons whose names, addresses and CNIC numbers shall be mentioned on the form. Attested copies of CNIC or the passport of the beneficial owners shall be furnished with the proxy form. In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution / power of attorney with specimen signature shall be submitted (unless it has been provided earlier) along with proxy form to the Company. Proxies attending meeting on behalf of members are also required to provide below information in case they will be attending the meeting through video link. Video link details and login credentials will be shared with proxy after verification.

Required information:

Name of Proxy, CNIC Number, Folio / CDC Account No. of Member, active Mobile Phone Number and Email address of proxy.

Deduction of Income Tax from Dividend under Section 150 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 150 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 the rates of deduction of Income tax from dividend payments will be as follows: