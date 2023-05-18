Attock Cement Pakistan : PUBLICATION OF POSTAL BALLOT PAPER AND PROVISION OF ELECTRONIC VOTING
05/18/2023 | 12:39am EDT
NOTICE FOR BALLOT PAPER AND E-VOTING FACILITY
Ballot Paper for Voting through Post for the Poll at Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Marriott Hotel, Karachi and through Video Link.
Contact Details of the Chairman, where duly filed-in ballot paper may be sent: Address: The Chairman, Head OfficeD-70,Block-4,Kehkashan-5,CliftonKarachi-75600,Attention: Company Secretary, Designated email address: eogm2023@attockcement.com
Name of shareholder/joint shareholders
Registered Address of shareholder
Number of shares held (on May 17, 2023) and folio number
CNIC No./Passport No (in case of foreigner)
Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)
I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolutions by placing tick () mark in the appropriate box below:
I/We assent to
I/We dissent to
Nature and Discription of Resolutions
the Resolutions
the Resolutions
(FOR)
(AGAINST)
DISPOSAL OF 18,000,000 SHARES HELD BY THE COMPANY IN ITS
SUBSIDIARY SAQR-AL-KEETAN
"RESOLVED THAT approval of the members of the Company be and is
hereby accorded and the Company is hereby authorized
to sell
18,000,000 Shares ("Sale Shares"), representing 60% of the entire share
capital of Saqr Al-Keetan for Cement Production Company Limited, a
company incorporated and existing under the laws of Iraq having its
registered office at House No. 35, Square 29, Near Al Buradia Super
Market, Al Rbeea District Al Buradia, Basra, Iraq ("Saqr-Al-Keetan"), to
two (02) buyers i.e. (1). Mr. Abdul Lateef Mohsin Al Geetan an Iraqi
national, purchasing 50% of the sale shares being 9,000,000 shares and
(2). M/s Lamassu Babylon General Trading Company, a company
incorporated under the laws of Dubai, UAE, purchasing 50% of the sale
share being 9,000,000 shares (collectively, the "Buyers") against a sale
consideration of USD 11,700,000 each (collectively, the 'Sale Price') in
accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement.
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the approval of the shareholders of the Company be and is hereby accorded for the Company to enter into a Share Purchase Agreement with, inter alios, the Buyers, for the sale of the Sale Shares representing 60% shares held by the Company in Saqr-Al-Keetan against the sale price.
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting held on April 27, 2023, Mr. Babar Bashir Nawaz, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Irfan Amanullah, Company Secretary and Mr. Muhammad Rehan, Chief Financial Officer be and are hereby empowered and authorized to do all acts, matters, deeds and things, take any or all necessary actions including negotiating, finalizing and signing and execution of agreement(s) including the Share Purchase Agreement and to complete all the regulatory, legal and other formalities including filing of any notices or applications with the State Bank of Pakistan, to the extent applicable, or any other authority as may be necessary or incidental or expedient for the purpose of the foregoing sale of Sale Shares held by the Company in Saqr- Al-Keetan either singly or jointly by any two of them."
Signature of shareholder(s)
Place:
Date:
NOTES/PROCEDURE FOR SUBMISSION OF DULY FILLED-IN BALLOT PAPER:
Duly filled-in and signed original postal ballot should be sent to the Chairman at above mentioned postal or email address.
Copy of CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
Postal ballot form should reach chairman of the meeting on or before May 24, 2023 during working hours. Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting.
Signature on postal ballot should match the signature on CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner).
Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot papers will be rejected.
Members of the Company will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through electronic voting facility and the log-in credentials will be shared with those members who have valid CNIC numbers, Cell Numbers and email addresses available in the register of members by the close of business hours May 17, 2023.
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 04:38:00 UTC.