Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Attock Cement Pakistan Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACPL   PK0078501019

ATTOCK CEMENT PAKISTAN LIMITED

(ACPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-16
80.02 PKR   +1.91%
12:39aAttock Cement Pakistan : Publication of postal ballot paper and provision of electronic voting
PU
05/04Attock Cement Pakistan : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - Published in Newspaper
PU
05/03Attock Cement Pakistan : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - Before Publication
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Attock Cement Pakistan : PUBLICATION OF POSTAL BALLOT PAPER AND PROVISION OF ELECTRONIC VOTING

05/18/2023 | 12:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE FOR BALLOT PAPER AND E-VOTING FACILITY

Ballot Paper for Voting through Post for the Poll at Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Marriott Hotel, Karachi and through Video Link.

Contact Details of the Chairman, where duly filed-in ballot paper may be sent: Address: The Chairman, Head Office D-70, Block-4, Kehkashan-5,Clifton Karachi-75600,Attention: Company Secretary, Designated email address: eogm2023@attockcement.com

Name of shareholder/joint shareholders

Registered Address of shareholder

Number of shares held (on May 17, 2023) and folio number

CNIC No./Passport No (in case of foreigner)

Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolutions by placing tick () mark in the appropriate box below:

I/We assent to

I/We dissent to

Nature and Discription of Resolutions

the Resolutions

the Resolutions

(FOR)

(AGAINST)

DISPOSAL OF 18,000,000 SHARES HELD BY THE COMPANY IN ITS

SUBSIDIARY SAQR-AL-KEETAN

"RESOLVED THAT approval of the members of the Company be and is

hereby accorded and the Company is hereby authorized

to sell

18,000,000 Shares ("Sale Shares"), representing 60% of the entire share

capital of Saqr Al-Keetan for Cement Production Company Limited, a

company incorporated and existing under the laws of Iraq having its

registered office at House No. 35, Square 29, Near Al Buradia Super

Market, Al Rbeea District Al Buradia, Basra, Iraq ("Saqr-Al-Keetan"), to

two (02) buyers i.e. (1). Mr. Abdul Lateef Mohsin Al Geetan an Iraqi

national, purchasing 50% of the sale shares being 9,000,000 shares and

(2). M/s Lamassu Babylon General Trading Company, a company

incorporated under the laws of Dubai, UAE, purchasing 50% of the sale

share being 9,000,000 shares (collectively, the "Buyers") against a sale

consideration of USD 11,700,000 each (collectively, the 'Sale Price') in

accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the approval of the shareholders of the Company be and is hereby accorded for the Company to enter into a Share Purchase Agreement with, inter alios, the Buyers, for the sale of the Sale Shares representing 60% shares held by the Company in Saqr-Al-Keetan against the sale price.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting held on April 27, 2023, Mr. Babar Bashir Nawaz, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Irfan Amanullah, Company Secretary and Mr. Muhammad Rehan, Chief Financial Officer be and are hereby empowered and authorized to do all acts, matters, deeds and things, take any or all necessary actions including negotiating, finalizing and signing and execution of agreement(s) including the Share Purchase Agreement and to complete all the regulatory, legal and other formalities including filing of any notices or applications with the State Bank of Pakistan, to the extent applicable, or any other authority as may be necessary or incidental or expedient for the purpose of the foregoing sale of Sale Shares held by the Company in Saqr- Al-Keetan either singly or jointly by any two of them."

Signature of shareholder(s)

Place:

Date:

NOTES/PROCEDURE FOR SUBMISSION OF DULY FILLED-IN BALLOT PAPER:

  1. Duly filled-in and signed original postal ballot should be sent to the Chairman at above mentioned postal or email address.
  2. Copy of CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
  3. Postal ballot form should reach chairman of the meeting on or before May 24, 2023 during working hours. Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting.
  4. Signature on postal ballot should match the signature on CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner).
  5. Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot papers will be rejected.
  6. Ballot paper has also been placed at the website of the Company https://www.attockcement.com and member may download accordingly.
  7. Members of the Company will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through electronic voting facility and the log-in credentials will be shared with those members who have valid CNIC numbers, Cell Numbers and email addresses available in the register of members by the close of business hours May 17, 2023.

30cmx4col.

30cmx4col.

Disclaimer

Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 04:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ATTOCK CEMENT PAKISTAN LIMITED
12:39aAttock Cement Pakistan : Publication of postal ballot paper and provision of electronic vo..
PU
05/04Attock Cement Pakistan : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - Published in Newspaper
PU
05/03Attock Cement Pakistan : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - Before Publication
PU
04/29Attock Cement Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
04/28Attock Cement Pakistan : Transmission of the Quarterly Reporet
PU
03/01Attock Cement Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
2022Attock Cement Pakistan : Corporate Briefing - Presentation
PU
2022Attock Cement Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Sep..
CI
2022Attock Cement Pakistan : Notice of Annual General Meeting - Before Publication
PU
2022Attock Cement Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 26 405 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
Net income 2023 1 614 M 5,66 M 5,66 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,14x
Yield 2023 6,25%
Capitalization 10 997 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 978
Free-Float 15,9%
Chart ATTOCK CEMENT PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 80,02 PKR
Average target price 91,18 PKR
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Babar Bashir Nawaz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Rehan Chief Financial Officer
Laith Ghaith Pharaon Chairman
Mohammad Haroon Independent Director
Shamim Ahmad Khan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATTOCK CEMENT PAKISTAN LIMITED41.50%39
HOLCIM LTD22.31%38 454
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-13.74%19 291
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC39.39%10 834
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED4.76%10 698
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-0.59%10 579
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer