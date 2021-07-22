ATTRAQT : Make It Happen Day at Attraqt

Getting Creative
Some of the team from Attraqt Lab in Paris got crafty and built a wooden Attraqt signs with led lights for each of our offices. This clever bunch did not stop at that -the sign is programmed to light up each time there is an important message posted on our global Slack channel.
