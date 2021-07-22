Log in
    ATQT   GB00BMJJFZ18

ATTRAQT GROUP PLC

(ATQT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/22 11:35:06 am
42 GBX
ATTRAQT : Make It Happen Day at Attraqt

07/22/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
Getting Creative

Some of the team from Attraqt Lab in Paris got crafty and built a wooden Attraqt signs with led lights for each of our offices. This clever bunch did not stop at that -the sign is programmed to light up each time there is an important message posted on our global Slack channel.

Disclaimer

ATTRAQT Group plc published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 16:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23,8 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 5,70 M 7,83 M 7,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82,4 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 86,5%
Technical analysis trends ATTRAQT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 42,00 GBX
Average target price 60,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Managers and Directors
Mark Adams Chief Executive Officer
Eric Stephen Dodd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas John Habgood Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Rex Thomas Chief Technology Officer
Grahame David Cook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATTRAQT GROUP PLC10.53%115
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.52%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED47.66%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.4.64%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC14.96%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE30.14%63 952