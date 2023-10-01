82,172,066 Ordinary Shares of Atturra Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023.

82,172,066 Ordinary Shares of Atturra Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 650 days starting from 20-DEC-2021 to 1-OCT-2023.



Details:

The Company intends to enter into voluntary escrow arrangements under which 29,175,250 Shares will be subject to voluntary escrow until October 1, 2022, 4,677,240 of those Shares held in voluntary escrow are held for the benefit of Jeff Bugden who is a retired member of the company and in certain circumstances he can sell those Shares between March 21, 2022 and October 1, 2022.



82,172,066 Shares will be subject to voluntary escrow until October 1, 2023.



38,930,053 Shares will be subject to voluntary escrow until October 1, 2024.