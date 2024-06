aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is leveraging intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease (ILD), a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. Efzofitimod is a tRNA synthetase derived therapy that selectively modulates activated myeloid cells through neuropilin-2 (NRP2) to resolve aberrant inflammation without immune suppression and prevent the progression of fibrosis. ATYR0101 is a fusion protein derived from a domain of aspartyl-tRNA synthetase (DARS). ATYR0101 binds directly to latent-transforming growth factor beta-binding protein 1 (LTBP1), which regulates transforming growth factor beta (TGFb). Its ATYR0750 is a fusion protein derived from a domain of alanyl-tRNA synthetase (AARS).