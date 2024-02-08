Au Gold Corp. is a Canada-based early-stage gold exploration company. The Company is focused on the Ponderosa property, located approximately 20 kilometers (km) southwest of Merritt, BC, within the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. The property consists of four contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 1.8 km by 2.3 km (420 hectares). The Tomahawk Zone property area is identified through historical prospecting as a quartz rubble pile roughly three meters in diameter. The Flat Iron Zone is situated approximately 100 meters south of the Tomahawk Zone. The T-Bone Zone is situated approximately 200 meters northeast of the Tomahawk Zone and represents the coincident gold-arsenic soil geochemistry on the property aside from Axel Ridge. The Rib Eye Zone has narrow excavation that exposed a zone of hydrothermally altered volcanic strata completely converted to orange, white and tan clay with intermittent clear and white silica veinlets.

Sector Gold