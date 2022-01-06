AU Optronics : AUO Partners with Leading Brands During CES to Showcase Cutting-Edge AmLED Technology Applications

AUO pioneered to develop advanced AmLED display technology with next-generation mini LED backlight design to produce high brightness and high contrast with wide color gamut and fine image details, resulting in the WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) visual experience. After unveiling the AmLED technology in 2021 and applying it to creator laptops and gaming notebooks, AUO recently joined forces with renowned global PC brands including Acer, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI during CES 2022 to launch a wide selection of high-end desktop monitors and notebooks to expand AUO's technology applications. At the same time, the AUO proprietary AmLED technology applied to large-size future automotive displays will also be showcased to satisfy integrated in-car information display and entertainment needs. The technology is expected to become a key element for car manufacturers to realize the smart cockpit in the future. High-Performance Displays to Engender the Ultimate Visual Experience for Professionals AUO's all-new AmLED display technology features the latest mini LED backlight design. With adaptive local dimming technique, brightness, contrast ratio, colors, refresh rate and power consumption can be precisely adjusted in real time based on the images, achieving high brightness and million-to-one dynamic contrast ratio. Therefore the AmLED technology has been adopted by numerous brands among their flagship models released during CES 2022, allowing consumers to enjoy the ultimate performance of next-generation display technology. In response to gamers' strong demand for smooth and dynamic images, Acer unveiled Predator 32-inch 4K high-resolution desktop monitor, while ASUS launched ROG Swift PG32UQXE 32-inch 4K G-SYNC® desktop gaming monitor and ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 gaming laptop, leveraging AUO's AmLED technology with high refresh rate to deliver finer details against both high bright and dark image background, thus creating an unparalleled gaming experience. Meanwhile, MSI's MEG ARTYMIS 341 mini LED curved gaming monitor, featuring AmLED technology, offers exceptional performance that endows gamers with an immersive gaming experience and won the CES 2022 Innovation Awards. For content creators and editors who highly emphasize image details, AUO also collaborated with ASUS to launch ProArt PA32UCG 32-inch 4K 120Hz HDR professional monitor, while Gigabyte launched AERO 16 and AERO 17 creator laptops, presenting vivid colors that cater to the next-generation creators' pursuit of ultimate image quality. "AUO's AmLED technology featuring our exclusive adaptive control technology has significantly broaden the scope of mini LED displays' professional applications," said James Chen, Senior Vice President of AUO Display Strategy Business Group. "Besides joining forces with IT brands to unveil new flagship products with HDR high brightness, high contrast ratio, ultra-high refresh rate, and high color volume during CES to deliver unprecedented visual experience for gamers and professional content creators, AUO is also dedicated to applying large size AmLED displays to smart vehicles, satisfying consumers' demand for perfect image quality in terms of working, entertainment, and transportation." Exclusive Adaptive Control Technology to Achieve the Best in Visuals Through exclusive "Adaptive Image Processing" and "Adaptive Dimming and Boosting" technologies, AUO AmLED technology precisely and dynamically adjust images in real time. It also dynamically adjusts the power saving mode based on different usage scenarios such as drawing graphics, creating videos, or playing games, thereby significantly improving the display's image details and energy-saving performance. AmLED utilizes inorganic materials that ensure better durability, mitigating color decay and image burn-in over time. Moreover, it is compatible with G-Sync, FreeSync, and Adaptive-Sync technologies to present sharp images with high frame rates, as well as smooth, fluid game graphics that guarantee a more realistic gaming experience. Apart from delivering flawless graphics, the AmLED technology also successfully reduces harmful blue light by 80% and thus received international eye comfort certification in hopes of protecting the eyesight of gamers and content creators. With AmLED's advantages such as high brightness, high ambient contrast ratio (ACR), high color volume, and high reliability recognized by IT applications such as monitors and notebooks, AUO also introduced large size AmLED displays to the automotive market. During CES, AUO showcased a series of automotive display applications by integrating the constantly evolving proprietary adaptive control technology with in-cell touch solutions and stunning super narrow bezel design. Through the application of AmLED technology to in-car center informative display and cluster dashboards, AUO aims to clearly present traffic information to the driver, as well as to meet the passengers' needs for in-car entertainment, therefore materializing the vision of smart cockpit in the future. * Learn more about AmLED technology: https://AmLED.auo.com/en/ * View the AmLED video: https://youtu.be/9qNBzuvI8fg AUO partners with leading brands during CES 2022 to showcase cutting-edge AmLED gaming monitor AUO's all-new AmLED display technology adopted by creator notebooks presents vivid colors with ultimate image quality AUO applies proprietary AmLED technology to large-size future automotive displays, materializing the vision of a smart cockpit