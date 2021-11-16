AU Optronics : AUO's All-Round Sustainability Performance Garners Multiple Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards

AUO announced today it has been honored with in total 14 awards from Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards (TCSA) and Global Corporate Sustainability Award (GCSA), recognizing its balanced developments in environment, society and governance (ESG) and the achievements made by all employees. The awards include the "Top 10 Taiwanese Companies Sustainability Model Award (Manufacturing industry)", "Corporate Sustainability Reports Award - Platinum", "English Corporate Sustainability Reports Award - Gold", and other Sustainable Individual Performance such as "Climate Leadership Award", "Circular Economy Leadership Award", "Water Resource Leadership Award", "Social Inclusion Award", "Creative Communication Leadership Award", "Talent Development Leadership Award", "Gender Equality Leadership Award", "Growth Through Innovation Leadership Award", "Transparency and Integrity Leadership Award", and "Supply Chain Leadership Award." Notably, AUO's "Innovation of Pandemic-Safe Life and Corporate Competitiveness" was recognized by GCSA's "Special Award for Pandemic Response," a special award set up this year. "AUO has long been committed to the sustainability development and the implementation of corporate social responsibilities in our employees. These awards in the past few years greatly affirmed our identification and practice as a global citizen as a whole, showing our balanced developments in ESG and all-round achievements." AUO Chairman and CEO Paul SL Peng stated, "Given multiple challenges caused by global climate change, low-carbon transformation and ever-changing economic and trading conditions, AUO will continue to galvanize consensus and take the initiative to team up with supply-chain partners to seek the common good so as to seize the opportunities in sustainability." Garners Multiple Top Awards with All-Round Sustainability Achievements Besides winning the "Top 10 Taiwanese Companies Sustainability Model Award (Manufacturing industry)" for its overall outstanding performance, AUO received the "Transparency and Integrity Leadership Award" for its corporate governance with credibility and integrity, as well as being ranked in the top 5% in Corporate Governance Evaluation by the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (TWSE) and the inclusion of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for 12 consecutive years. In addition, AUO won the "Growth Through Innovation Leadership Award" for its "Stable Green Energy Generation and Storage Solution," and will continue to upgrade its technology prowess on top of the solid energy businesses, while extending the in-house smart energy management system to an integrated energy generation and storage solution to enhance the stability of electric power systems and create more value for Taiwan's green energy development. Regarding the Sustainable Environment section, AUO received the "Water Resource Leadership Award", "Climate Leadership Award", and "Circular Economy Leadership Award" for many consecutive years in recognition for its long-standing efforts in improving water, substance, and energy efficiency. In response to the global trends of net-zero emissions, AUO has passed the review of the Science Based Targets (SBT) and is set to reach absolute emissions reduction by 30% by 2025 compared to 2018. Additionally, AUO won the "Supply Chain Leadership Award" through collaborating with suppliers to set targets for carbon reduction and water conservation, hoping to co-create results of sustainability efforts by ways of sharing, guiding and setting up model mechanisms. AUO also fared positively winning the "Creative Communication Leadership Award", "Gender Equality Leadership Award", "Talent Development Leadership Award", and "Social Inclusion Award" for its efforts in the following: turning the Gap of Learning & Field (GOLF) industry-academia alliance into a juridical organization for the goal of sustainably nurturing young talents; unfolding diverse solutions to establish a friendly workplace with gender equality, empowerment, and growth and a society with inclusion and common good; cultivating deep relationships with stakeholders in a bespoke and precise approach with proactive listening and innovative interaction, which have all been applauded by the judges. Solid Deployment and Co-creating a New Life in Response to the Pandemic Faced with the global pandemic, AUO immediately set up a response team proposing the 4C strategy - Command System, Stratified Risk Control, All-round Communication and Smart Convenience System - as a deployment for a safe and happy workplace. Meanwhile, AUO extended its influence outwards by donating Positive Pressure Testing Booths (PPTBs), public heath computers and anti-epidemic masks in support of the medical care staff. Other outreach efforts include continuous integration of multiple solutions to support local farmers and social welfare institutes, and proactively stabilizing production capacities to ensure continuous operation within the industry ecosystem. AUO has thus received the Special Award for Pandemic Response that GCSA especially founded this year. In response to the lifestyle changes caused by the pandemic, AUO will continue to utilize its core businesses and promote the biaxial transformation strategy including Go Premium and Go Vertical, developing innovative products and services and assisting with diverse applications in the five major verticals such as smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart education, smart retail and smart transportation, in a bid to create more sustainable ecosystems. AUO clinches multiple TCSA awards, which are presented by Vice President Lai, Ching-Te (left) and accepted by AUO President & Chief Operating Officer Frank Ko (right) AUO's achievements in environmental, social and governance sustainability dimensions in the TCSA have been widely recognized (left: AUO President & Chief Operating Officer Frank Ko; right: AUO CSO Amy Ku) AUO responded the global pandemic immediately with all-round anti-pandemic measures such as regular rapid testing and environmental cleaning, and thus recognized by GCSA's newly-founded Special Award for Pandemic Response this year