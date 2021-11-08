AU Optronics Corp. Reports October 2021 Consolidated Revenue
Published date: 2021-11-08
AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$30.38 billion for October 2021(1), down by 7.9% month-over-month and up by 18.1% year-over-year.
The total panel area shipment reached around 2.08 million square meters in October 2021, down by 4.3% month-over-month.
AUO October Revenue Report:
(Unit: NT$ million)
|
Period
|
Consolidated Revenue
|
October 2021
|
30,384
|
September 2021
|
32,999
|
MoM Change
|
(7.9%)
|
October 2020
|
25,725
|
YoY Change
|
18.1%
|
Jan. to Oct. 2021
|
308,035
|
Jan. to Oct. 2020
|
216,146
|
YoY Change
|
42.5%
(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.
Disclaimer
AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 06:07:01 UTC.