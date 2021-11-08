AU Optronics Corp. Reports October 2021 Consolidated Revenue

Published date: 2021-11-08

AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$30.38 billion for October 2021(1), down by 7.9% month-over-month and up by 18.1% year-over-year.

The total panel area shipment reached around 2.08 million square meters in October 2021, down by 4.3% month-over-month.

AUO October Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Consolidated Revenue October 2021 30,384 September 2021 32,999 MoM Change (7.9%) October 2020 25,725 YoY Change 18.1% Jan. to Oct. 2021 308,035 Jan. to Oct. 2020 216,146 YoY Change 42.5%

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.