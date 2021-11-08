Log in
    2409   TW0002409000

AU OPTRONICS CORP.

(2409)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

AU Optronics Corp. Reports October 2021 Consolidated Revenue

11/08/2021 | 01:08am EST
Published date: 2021-11-08

AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$30.38 billion for October 2021(1), down by 7.9% month-over-month and up by 18.1% year-over-year.

The total panel area shipment reached around 2.08 million square meters in October 2021, down by 4.3% month-over-month.

AUO October Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Consolidated Revenue
October 2021 30,384
September 2021 32,999
MoM Change (7.9%)
October 2020 25,725
YoY Change 18.1%
Jan. to Oct. 2021 308,035
Jan. to Oct. 2020 216,146
YoY Change 42.5%

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.

Disclaimer

AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 06:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 371 B 13 313 M 13 313 M
Net income 2021 63 655 M 2 286 M 2 286 M
Net cash 2021 36 089 M 1 296 M 1 296 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,12x
Yield 2021 12,6%
Capitalization 197 B 7 053 M 7 065 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart AU OPTRONICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
AU Optronics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AU OPTRONICS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 20,70 TWD
Average target price 21,06 TWD
Spread / Average Target 1,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shuang Lang Peng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fu Jen Ko President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yue Chih Tseng Head-Finance & Accounting, Spokesman, Deputy GM
Mei Yueh Ho Independent Director
Chin Pin Peng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AU OPTRONICS CORP.47.86%7 053
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.20.22%42 193
CORNING INCORPORATED6.50%32 720
INNOLUX CORPORATION29.43%6 871
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.9.70%6 151
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.94%4 759