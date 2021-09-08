AU Optronics : Reports August 2021 Consolidated Revenue

AU Optronics Corp. Reports August 2021 Consolidated Revenue
AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$32.71 billion for August 2021(1), down by 1.9% month-over-month and up by 34.9% year-over-year.
The total panel area shipment reached around 2.17 million square meters in August 2021, up by 3.6% month-over-month.
AUO August Revenue Report:
(Unit: NT$ million)
|
Period
|
Consolidated Revenue
|
Aug. 2021
|
32,710
|
July 2021
|
33,346
|
MoM Change
|
(1.9%)
|
Aug. 2020
|
24,254
|
YoY Change
|
34.9%
|
Jan. to Aug. 2021
|
244,652
|
Jan. to Aug. 2020
|
164,342
|
YoY Change
|
48.9%
(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.
Disclaimer
AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:31:06 UTC.