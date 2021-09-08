Log in
    2409   TW0002409000

AU OPTRONICS CORP.

(2409)
AU Optronics : Reports August 2021 Consolidated Revenue

09/08/2021 | 02:32am EDT
AU Optronics Corp. Reports August 2021 Consolidated Revenue
Published date: 2021-09-08

AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$32.71 billion for August 2021(1), down by 1.9% month-over-month and up by 34.9% year-over-year.

The total panel area shipment reached around 2.17 million square meters in August 2021, up by 3.6% month-over-month.

AUO August Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Consolidated Revenue
Aug. 2021 32,710
July 2021 33,346
MoM Change (1.9%)
Aug. 2020 24,254
YoY Change 34.9%
Jan. to Aug. 2021 244,652
Jan. to Aug. 2020 164,342
YoY Change 48.9%

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.

Disclaimer

AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 375 B 13 544 M 13 544 M
Net income 2021 67 057 M 2 421 M 2 421 M
Net cash 2021 35 082 M 1 267 M 1 267 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,51x
Yield 2021 16,0%
Capitalization 167 B 6 044 M 6 038 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 81,1%
