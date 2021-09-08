AU Optronics : Reports August 2021 Consolidated Revenue

Published date: 2021-09-08

AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$32.71 billion for August 2021(1), down by 1.9% month-over-month and up by 34.9% year-over-year.

The total panel area shipment reached around 2.17 million square meters in August 2021, up by 3.6% month-over-month.

AUO August Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Consolidated Revenue Aug. 2021 32,710 July 2021 33,346 MoM Change (1.9%) Aug. 2020 24,254 YoY Change 34.9% Jan. to Aug. 2021 244,652 Jan. to Aug. 2020 164,342 YoY Change 48.9%

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.