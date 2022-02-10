AU Optronics : The Board resolved the consolidated financial statements of 2021

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/02/10 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/02/10 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):370,685,141 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):90,767,757 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):63,075,616 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):66,406,795 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):63,459,098 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):61,330,628 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):6.44 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):424,811,046 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):186,844,575 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):231,787,040 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: Consolidated revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 were NT$93.03 billion, down by 6.1% quarter-over-quarter. AUO's net profit attributable to owners of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2021 was NT$10.66 billion, with a basic EPS(Note 1) of NT$1.12. For the fiscal year of 2021, consolidated revenues totaled NT$370.69 billion, up significantly by 36.8% year-over-year. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company was NT$61.33 billion, with a basic EPS(Note 1) of NT$6.44. The total panel area shipment reached around 6.51 million square meters in the fourth quarter of 2021, up by 1.0% quarter-over-quarter and down by 4.0% year-over-year. For the full year of 2021, the total panel area shipment reached around 25.71 million square meters, up by 0.6% year-over-year. Highlights of consolidated results for the fourth quarter of 2021 �P Revenues of NT$93.03 billion �P Operating profit of NT$10.35 billion �P Net profit attributable to owners of the Company at NT$10.66 billion Basic EPS(Note 1) was NT$1.12 �P Gross margin was 18.9% �P Operating margin was 11.1% EBITDA(Note 2) margin was 19.9% Highlights of consolidated results for the fiscal year of 2021 �P Revenues of NT$370.69 billion �P Operating profit of NT$63.08 billion �P Net profit attributable to owners of the Company at NT$61.33 billion �P Basic EPS(Note 1) of NT$6.44 �P Gross margin was 24.5% �P Operating margin was 17.0% �P EBITDA(Note 2) margin was 26.1% Looking back at 2021, demand for consumer products was quite strong in the first half due to stay-at-home economy. In the second half of the year, as the pandemic gradually eased, demand shifted to commercial related products. The team showed versatility to adapt to the fast-changing market, and revenues surpassed NT$370.00 billion, an increase of nearly NT$100.00 billion year-over-year. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company reached NT$61.33 billion, an all-time high in the Company's history. These are the results of executing the value transformation strategy. Looking forward to 2022, the Company expects to face even more challenges. At the same time, the life style changes brought by Covid-19 also creates many business opportunities. The Company will continue to rely on its core display technologies while executing the biaxial transformation strategy. The Company will also expand its premium capacity, develop innovative products and services, as well as promoting multiple applications in smart fields, with the goal of building a sustainable eco system. (Note 1) Basic EPS in the fourth quarter of 2021 was calculated based on the weighted average outstanding shares of the reporting quarter (9,542 million shares). ; Basic EPS in the fiscal year of 2021 was calculated based on the weighted average outstanding shares of the reporting year (9,522 million shares). (Note 2) EBITDA = Operating Profit + D&A, that is, operating profit before depreciation and amortization.