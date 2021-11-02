AUO will attend 2021 Global TMT Conference in Asia held by J.P. Morgan
11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT
Provided by: AU Optronics Corp.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/11/02
Time of announcement
16:56:38
Subject
AUO will attend 2021 Global TMT Conference in Asia
held by J.P. Morgan
Date of events
2021/11/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/11~2021/11/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
1.Please refer to MOPS or AUO's website for Q3 2021 investor conference
presentation.
2.The presentation will be released in AUO��s website:
https://www.auo.com/zh-TW/Investor_Conference/indexhttps://www.auo.com/en-global/Investor_Conference/index
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
