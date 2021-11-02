Log in
AUO will attend 2021 Global TMT Conference in Asia held by J.P. Morgan

11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AU Optronics Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/02 Time of announcement 16:56:38
Subject 
 AUO will attend 2021 Global TMT Conference in Asia
held by J.P. Morgan
Date of events 2021/11/02 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/11~2021/11/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 1.Please refer to MOPS or AUO's website for Q3 2021 investor conference
   presentation.
 2.The presentation will be released in AUO��s website:
   https://www.auo.com/zh-TW/Investor_Conference/index
   https://www.auo.com/en-global/Investor_Conference/index
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
